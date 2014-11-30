Wenger unmoved by "Goodbye Arsene" banner

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to comment on the Arsenal fans' protest banner, after the Gunners won 1-0 away at West Brom in the early afternoon kick-off yesterday. After two back-to-back defeats, Wenger's men have won two on the bounce after their 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League group stage fixture during midweek.

A solo goal from English striker Danny Welbeck sealed all three points for Arsenal, who moved up to sixth place after a topsy-turvy campaign in the league so far. However, they were arguably lucky to secure a win; with Berahino smashing the crossbar late on as Wenger's side took a vital win back to North London.

The banner, which was displayed in the away end at The Hawthorns read: "Arsene, thanks for the memories but it's time to say goodbye." This as sparked controversy over social media in the last 24 hours, with sections of Arsenal fans admitting that they no longer want Wenger to manage the club given their recent inconsistencies, but he has been a loyal servant to the club for over 15 years and should be treated with more respect, especially from the supporters.

When asked about the banner in his post-match news conference, Wenger said: "I don't comment on that. The job of every person who has responsibilities is to prepare the future always; it was a game we controlled well until we scored the first goal, we didn't take our chances and then you cannot finish the game off, having given everything on Wednesday night."