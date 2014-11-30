Southampton 0-3 Manchester City: Defending champions close gap on league leaders Chelsea

Manchester City went to Southampton on Sunday and won 3-0 to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to six points and put them up to second place in the Premier League table, while Southampton have dropped to third after spending weeks at second.

The game was wide open for the first 10 minutes despite neither team able to get a shot on, while Manchester City were able to have more signs of live while the hosts were sloppy, mostly on the counter-attacks. The match came into life in around the 10th minute, when Sergio Aguero got the ball and went down on the edge of the box from a heavy challenge by Southampton captain Jose Fonte. Aguero appealed for a penalty but referee Mike Jones booked the Argentine striker for a dive.

Southampton had a brilliant chance to go in front when in the 20th minute, a brilliant chipped ball from Morgan Schneiderlin to Graziano Pelle through on goal and a Dušan Tadić shot however, Joe Hart was strong to stop both efforts on goal. A similar opportunity made by the defending champions was made 10 minutes later Jovetic had a low fierce drive at the near post bouncing off Forster towards goal with Toby Alderweireld doing well to keep the ball in play with a goal-line clearance, smashing the ball clear.

At halftime, French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin had to be taken off due to a tight thigh muscle and was brought off as a precautionary measure at the interval as Maya Yoshida replaced him. Five minutes later, after a great ball from Aguero, Yaya Toure took centerstage with a deflected striker over Fraser Forster to the bottom left corner of the goal to give City the lead. It felt as Southampton were falling apart however they couldn't take advantage of the lifeline they were able to get 16 minutes later when 16 minutes to go when Eliaquim Mangala bodied Shane Long to the ground on the break and, having already been booked in the first-half, Mike Jones showed the 23-year-old, 35 million pound defender his second yellow as City had to play with 10 men for the rest of the match.

That disadvantage did not bother City at all, when with 10 minutes left to play, substitute Frank Lampard was able to strike his shot following a James Milner burst through the flanks, dispossesing Toby Alderweireld and finding Lampard to curl it right in. In the closing minutes of the match, Graziano Pelle nearly pulled one back just after, however City got a third and sealed the match with Gael Clichy scoring his first goal for Manchester City two minutes before full time.

In a match which was expected to be a close one, it ended up being one sided as Manchester City were able to get the three points at Southampton to conclude their great week, not only in the Premier League but in the Champions League as well. The defending champions will now have a midweek clash against Sunderland on Wednesday, who drew the leaders at the table Chelsea to a 0-0 draw. Southampton now have three defeats in three against last year’s top seven, and falls to third and faces another big challenge against Arsenal in North London.