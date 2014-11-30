Lampard refuses to rule out extending deal with City

The Chelsea midfield legend has started life at Manchester City brilliantly, scoring five goals in the process as he has enjoyed his spell being a bit-part player for the defending champions. He came off the substitutes' bench and scored the second in their 3-0 win over Southampton yesterday, and after the match was asked as to whether or not he would extend his stay at Pellegrini's side. Given the fact that all of his new team-mates are happy with his displays and want him to stay beyond his contractual agreement, which stated that he would go to MLS side New York City next month after a loan spell with their parent club Manchester City.

His current manager Manuel Pellegrini is in favour of Lampard extending his stay at the club, given the fact that the experienced 36-year-old midfielder has flourished so far this campaign and many suggestions have been made that former club Chelsea made a huge mistake to release him too early.

Pellegrini said this: "We will sit down in December and decide what happens - he is a top professional. We have to play 25 games more and it's a lot of points; no-one knows what happens in the future."

Meanwhile Lampard had this to say: "We knew we were coming up against a good team in-form, but you could see from the outset our attitude was bang on, the football was fabulous for the first 20 minutes and we should have had a penalty, but the spirit was there and that was what won us the game. It was a nice feeling (to score), but I'm not after the goals. The performance from the team was unbelievable, we controlled the game. This is a tough place to come, so to keep a clean sheet and get three points is a perfect day for us.

I haven't spoken to them (the management) on that front at all, so I don't know and I'm not looking that far ahead. It's nice that they are saying that, it's much better than them saying they can't wait for me to go, but we'll see what happens!"