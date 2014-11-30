Southampton 0-3 Manchester City: As it happened

15:30. That's it from me, thanks for joining me today. I hope you enjoyed the game, I know I did! I'll be back with another live commentary soon, until next time, goodbye! Don't forget to follow all of the latest football news, match reports, features and extras on VAVEL, including the Tottenham - Everton match which is scheduled to start at 4pm (30 minutes time!).

15:28. Unsung hero: Victor Wanyama (Southampton) - Did the dirty work in midfield well and got a yellow card for his troubles, imposing himself upon the game early on with a sliding challenge on fellow powerhouse midfielder Yaya Touré. His passing was good, after his booking his tackles were well-time and his decision-making was good as he looked up to find team-mates in space when the Saints went forward. Unlucky to be on the losing side today.

15:27. My Man Of The Match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - The Argentine was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, controversy or otherwise. He was a real handful for the Southampton defence, who struggled to get near him for the majority of the game, and he conjured up two assists which just highlighted another string to his already impressive bow of talents. Unlucky with the penalty decision, and will be satisfied with his match-winning performance again today.

15:26 - Southampton will look to bounce back no doubt, and they should not feel ashamed by their performance today, although they were unlucky and did not take their chances. Hit on the counter attack against a side that have more quality than they do, simple as that. They'll be relishing the challenge of Arsenal in midweek though, no doubt.

15:25 - So that's it then! City win comfortably away from home, courtesy of goals from Touré, Lampard and Clichy late on. A must-win match for The Citzens, and they did exactly that.

90+5: FULL-TIME! Southampton 0 Manchester City 3. Pellegrini's men win again, as they leapfrog Koeman's side into 2nd place, just 6 points remain between themselves and the current league leaders Chelsea, who dropped points yesterday in a drab 0-0 draw away at Sunderland.

90+5: Another offside call, just as Southampton were looking promising on the break. And the referee blows his whistle to end the action at St.Mary's.

90+4: Goalmouth scramble inside the City box is eventually saved by Hart, before the referee blows his whistle to signal there was an offside in the build-up.

90+3: A satisfying day for Pellegrini and his men today, they have got the job done efficiently, although they have not been at 100% control - City have hit Southampton on the counter attack, where it hurts.

90+2: Milner with some good hold-up play, pushing Fonte out of position as he looks up for a team-mate to pass to.

90: The fourth official has signalled for 5 minutes of stoppage time to be added on! Saints players look downbeat and disappointed, I don't see any comeback on the cards now.

89: City captain and centre-back Vincent Kompany looks to have picked up a knock, he's being treated by the physio and as a precaution will not play any further part in the game. Pellegrini's men will finish the game with 9 men.

88: What a superb assist from Aguero, who picked out a wonder pass for full-back Gael Clichy who couldn't miss from close range, slotting the ball into the roof of the net with Forster unable to stop the shot. Game over now, surely?

87: GOAL! City kill off the game! Clichy with his first City goal! Aguero, with his second assist!

85: Wanyama has two shots in quick succession upon Hart's goal - but Joe does well and reacts quickly to deny the Kenyan twice.

84: What a save from Forster! The 'keeper makes up for his previous error to deny Aguero from scoring his first goal of the day, after he was set through past the Saints defenders.

83: Ronald Koeman makes his last change of the game, and you can tell that it is an injection of pace.

82: Southampton SUB; S.Davis OFF, Mayuka ON.

81: Milner squares the ball towards Lampard, who darts towards the edge of the area and hits the ball hard and low towards goal, with Forster standing on as the effort beat him into the bottom corner of the net. Probably could have done better there, but the score is now 2-0 and it looks all over.

80: GOAL! City double their lead! Lampard, off the bench!

78: The game has burst into life now, but City will be hoping that they can score another to kill off the game.

77: Navas is sacrificed, as Pellegrini's men look to hold on to their 1-0 lead with 10 men and just over 10 minutes plus stoppages left to play.

76: City SUB - Navas OFF, Demichelis ON

75: Pellegrini is giving instructions to Argentine defender Martin Demichelis; he's coming on.

74: The French centre-back has not endured the best start to life in the Premier League, and he will not be any happier now. He was already on a yellow card, and after sluggish movements in his own half by Touré, Long stole the ball off him cheaply and ran towards goal. Mangala charged into the back of him, and City are down to ten!

73: RED CARD! CITY DOWN TO TEN MEN! MANGALA OFF!

72: Close! Navas weaves his way past the Saints defence, and has a low effort towards goal skid off the turf and swerve just wide of Forster's goal.

69: City narrowly miss a golden chance to double the lead! An inviting delivery into the box bounces off both Kompany and Aguero from close range, and Southampton are let off there!

68: Tadic reacts angrily after the referee gives him a talking too.

66: Southampton making a sub now - Mané OFF, Long ON

65: City change, their second of the game - Nasri OFF, Lampard ON

63: Mané - Zabaleta - Part 2! This time, the Senegalese forward wins a costless-kick, after colliding with the City right-back. The referee has a talking to with Zabaleta, who looks confused as to why he has given away a foul.

61: Mané goes head-to-head with Zabaleta on the wing in a tussle for the ball, with the Argentine coming out on top and winning a costless-kick in the process.

58: Tadic weaves his way past two City defenders before looking up to pass the ball up towards Pellé, who looks tentatively as he attempts to go for a header.

56: Good play from Mané, who drives forward with the ball at his feet and beats his marker before having an ambitious effort on-goal... over the bar! Hart was not really troubled by the effort, but a good try nonetheless. Southampton need to get back into the match, and soon if they are to get a result out of this one.

55: A glancing header from Mangala, but he struggles to make a proper contact with the ball and the ball trickles out of play for a goal-kick. The change was tactical, no injury to Jovetic.

54: Before the corner will be taken, City are making their first sub of the game - Jovetic OFF, Milner ON.

53: Navas takes on Bertrand on the flank... crosses into the box, but Yoshida does well to intercept the danger and sees the ball out of play for a corner-kick.

50: GOAL! City ahead! Yaya Touré breaks the deadlock! Aguero unselfishly squares the ball to the Ivorian midfielder, who hits a low drive hard into the bottom corner of the net, out of Forster's reach despite Saints defenders trying to deflect it away from goal. 1-0 to the visitors, who start singing the "Yaya, Yaya, Yaya" song.

48: Poor attempt at a cross from Navas, his delivery balloons into the Southampton crowd.

47: News just in from touchline reporter Geoff Shreeves, Schneiderlin has a tight thigh muscle and was brought off as a precautionary measure at the interval.

46: Alderweireld with an ambitious effort.... close! The Belgian has a shot towards goal, fires just wide..

45: Second-half has begun! Southampton making a sub, with Schneiderlin being replaced by defender Maya Yoshida; suggests that Alderweireld will move into CDM.

14:14 - 15 minutes or so until the second-half begins, still goal-less at St.Mary's at the moment!

45+2: HALF-TIME! Southampton 0 Manchester City 0 - An end-to-end match so far, but no goals to show for it as the two teams go into the interval. City were dominating for a short period of time, with Aguero having every right to feel aggrieved given a penalty decision wrongly not given, but Southampton have done well otherwise and arguably unlucky not to have scored yet, thanks to good stops from Joe Hart.

45: The fourth official has signalled for 2 minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the first-half, on his electronic board.

43: Kompany with a no-nonsense smash as the ball falls to him, Southampton trying to keep possession of the ball now.

42: This time, Hart deals with the danger more efficiently, catching the ball and relieving the pressure on his team-mates.

41: Pressure is put upon Hart's goal once more as his punch is partially cleared, but Southampton press high up the pitch and win another corner.

40: Mangala clears the ball out for a Saints corner, despite 'keeper Hart rushing towards it after a teasing cross is delivered into the area by Bertrand.

39: City corner is taken, and delivered deep into the box... cleared away.

38: Great passing play from Aguero! He almost unleashes the run of one of his team-mates, but for some solid Southampton defending.

37: Foul given against Bertrand, as he is overly-keen on winning an aerial challenge with Navas for the ball and the referee is quick to blow his whistle. The English full-back does not argue, but rather looks on with disbelief.

36: Danger is read well from Bertrand, who does well to slide in cleanly and win ball possession after an attempted pass is cut out.

34: A hint of a hand ball appeal from the Southampton players, as Tadic lingers behind Mangala, the referee waves play on though.

33: Just a quick reminder, that there is Premier League action throughout all of next week! You can tell that Christmas is coming, with fixtures coming thick and fast. Southampton travel to North London to face Arsenal on Wednesday night, whilst Manchester City face a trip to Sunderland, who drew with Chelsea yesterday evening.

32: Aguero reacts with annoyance after another foul is NOT given for City, this time he is man-handled by two Southampton players on the edge of the area as the referee tells him to get up and play.

31: The game has been action-packed so far, City have looked dangerous on the counter attack and may count themselves unlucky not to be ahead - but Southampton will do the same I'm sure.

30: Close! Jovetic almost opens the scoring, with a low fierce drive at the near post bouncing off Forster towards goal - Alderweireld does well to keep the ball in play with a goal-line clearance, smashing the ball clear.

29: Southampton lose the ball in their own half, and Aguero almost punishes them. He darts towards the box, shapes to shoot but his contact is too hard as his effort flies over the bar.

27: Play resumes.

26: Hart called into action again, this time an inviting ball into the box is punched clear by the English 'keeper who collides with Pellé moments afterwards. Referee blows his whistle for a City costless-kick, whilst Hart checks to see whether Pellé is alright.

23: Mangala goes on a bursting run with the ball at his feet from his own half of the pitch, sprinting past a marker.... the referee blows his whistle and pulls the play back as the linesman had his flag up for an offside call.

22: A wild swinging challenge made by Mangala, taking out Tadic in the process. The midfielder has been a handful already, and Mangala is booked for his troubles aswell. Third booking of the game, and he can have no complaints in truth.

20: Close! After some patient build-up play, The Saints almost break the deadlock! Pellé initially has an effort blocked by the legs of Hart, before Steven Davis has an effort which is stopped thanks to a diving stop from Hart again - he's kept the score at 0-0!

15: Comfortable save from Forster! This was after some patient build-up play outside the box finds Touré taking a swerving drive, 25 yards out following a pass from Aguero. The English 'keeper jumps high to catch the ball, which was looking dangerous as it swerved in the air.

14: A few frequent stoppages in play, disrupting the overall flow of the game as both sides are trying to settle now.

10: So, City should have had a penalty given their way then. Aguero very unlucky, questions will be asked as to how the referee got the decision wrong, consdering how close he was to the action at that point.

9: Another booking! Aguero this time, who was adjudged to be diving inside the area after a late sliding tackle by defender Jose Fonte. HOWEVER, replays show that it was a clear penalty, so the Argentine will feel very hard done by there.

7: First yellow card of the match is given to Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama, who slides in late on Yaya Touré and walks away from the challenge in digust that the referee is even calling him over. Right decision from the ref there.

5: The resulting delivery comes of nothing, as Southampton do well to clear away. Clichy has an ambitious effort which fires well wide of Foster's goal, to ironic cheers from the home supporters.

4: Free-kick goes City's way after a tussle for the ball near the corner flag between Alderweireld and Nasri - the linesman pointed for a goal-kick but the referee had other thoughts.

3: Mané wins the ball on the flank, tries to beat Kompany but the Belgian centre-back does well to recover in time and halt the Senegalese forward's run towards goal.

2: Schneiderlin with a crunching sliding tackle on Fernandinho in the centre of the pitch, winning the ball fairly but with a firm challenge nonetheless.

13:30. KICK-OFF! And we're underway, Southampton - Manchester City LIVE!

13:28. Pre-match handshakes done, about to kick-off!

13:25. The two teams are now waiting patiently in the tunnel, for the referee's consent to start walking out of the tunnel and out onto the pitch.

13:15. Live recording being shown now, of the two teams completing their warm-up ahead of kick-off. 15 minutes until the game begins!

13:10. Koeman's pre-match press conference to the media: "We have the chance to show our qualities against a very good squad. We must keep our way of playing, everybody knows that way, but it is more difficult to show that against the big teams. You can't always stop these kind of players, that's football. You have to be so concentrated - that's the way we played the whole season less the last game against Villa where he was injured."

13:05. The midfield pivot of Schneiderlin and Wanyama is superb; those two are interchanging defensive midfielders who can push up in the counter attack and press the opposition easily.

13:00. Outside the ground today, 30 minutes until kick-off.

12:50. ONE TO WATCH: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - He'll be hoping to trouble Southampton's defence today, in his landmark appearance for the club. His side have struggled to get back to how they were at the end of last season, and overall the team are not playing well enough. Koeman will be sure to have done his homework, and assign players onto Sergio's back to keep him looking over his shoulder.

12:45. ONE TO WATCH: Dusan Tadic (Southampton) - The silky creative midfielder has already conjured up assists and chances galore out of nowhere this season, and City will have to be alert to stop him today at St.Mary's.

12:40. Sergio Aguero starts his 100th appearance for City today, and only Alan Shearer and Ruud van Nistelrooy have scored more goals in their first 100 appearances than the red-hot Argentine.

12:35. Strong team line-ups for both sides today, and neither side will want to lose this game for sure. Steven Davis returns to the Southampton side after a late fitness test, whilst the dynamic duo of Tadic & Pellé start once again for Koeman's side.

12:33. MANCHESTER CITY: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Mangala, Clichy, Touré, Fernandinho, Navas, Nasri, Jovetic and Aguero. Subs - Caballero, Pozo, Milner, Lampard, Fernando, Sagna and Demichelis.

12:31. SOUTHAMPTON: Forster, Clyne, Alderweireld, Fonte, Bertrand, Schneiderlin, Wanyama, S. Davis, Mané, Tadic and Pellé. Subs - K. Davis, Yoshida, Gardos, Long, Mayuka, Reed and Targett.

12:30. CONFIRMED team line-ups for this match, coming up now! One hour to go until kick-off.

12:25. Another interesting stat, this time regarding the two teams' last three meetings together.

12:20. In the other match being played today in the Premier League, Tottenham host Everton in a 4pm kick-off later today.

12:05. So, the perfect result for Chelsea supporters today would be a draw. Somehow, I doubt that will happen.

12:00. Quick stat ahead of the game: A win for Southampton will be their ninth of the season so far, they will then move four points behind Chelsea. If City manage to win however, The Saints will drop down to third, with Pellegrini's side gaining points on the league leaders.

11:45. Southampton meanwhile have four injuries to report: James Ward-Prowse will not be back until the week before Christmas, with young striker Sam Gallagher sidelined for another two weeks whilst Jay Rodriguez is expected back on New Year's Day after suffering a serious ACL knee injury (against City last season). Steven Davis will have undergone a late fitness test to assess whether he is ready to play today, after having a hamstring injury previously.

11:40. Between the two teams ahead of kick-off, there are seven players that are either injured or very unlikely to feature in today's game. Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko and Spanish playmaker David Silva are both notable omissions from the City squad, with the duo expected to return sometime next week - full-back Aleksandar Kolarov suffered an injury during the warm-up before the Manchester Derby and will not be back for at least two weeks.

11:35. Manchester City will be counting their blessings on the superb displays being shown by Argentine striker Sergio Aguero at the moment, who is in-form. He scored a hat-trick during their 3-2 win over Bayern during midweek, and has been the shining light in an otherwise average campaign so far. Sergio is currently the leading top goalscorer in the league with 12 goals, and they'll be hoping he can dazzle again today on what would be his 100th appearance for the club in a must-win match.

11:30. Ronald Koeman has got his team playing some superb football at the moment, with the likes of creative midfielder Dusan Tadic and striker Graziano Pellé shining for Southampton following their respective Summer transfer moves to St. Mary's. Between the pair of them, they have recorded eight assists, seven goals and 58 chances created in the 12 matches that they have played so far this season.

11:20. Manchester City will be the outright favourites to win today, but Southampton have taken a lot of pride and confidence from their "underdog" tag over the past two seasons and can spring a surprise against the big boys in the league - they want to be up there aswell.

11:10. Meanwhile, Manchester City have started the season with relative inconsistency. They have lost twice already this season, and struggled against teams that they should not be in truth. Manuel Pellegrini has been under scrutiny, with reports suggesting that the Chilean has until the end of the current campaign to prove himself and justify why the club should not sack him; their Champions League status remains on a knife-edge despite their late win over German giants Bayern Munich during midweek, they are already out of the Capital One Cup and find themselves nine points behind the league leaders going into this match.

11:05. The two teams have been in contrasting form of late, with The Saints flying high in the table and desperately trying to prove that they can challenge for a very prestigious UEFA Champions League spot - currently in second place at the moment.

11:00. Hello again everyone, and welcome to my latest live commentary. My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I will be commentating on the crunch match between Southampton and Manchester City at St. Mary's Stadium today; with kick-off scheduled for a 1.30pm start.