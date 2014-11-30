Tottenham 2-1 Everton: Terrific Tottenham gain victory over Everton

Tottenham knocked off Everton 2-1, led by an outstanding performance from striker Harry Kane. Kevin Mirallas scored a great effort for Everton's goal while Christian Eriksen and Roberto Soldado scored the goals for Spurs in a magnificent effort from Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Everton started strongly - Belgian Romelu Lukaku had a chance early on - the ball was deflected into his path giving him a wonderful opportunity to put his side ahead early on, but he could only hit a powerless effort into the gloves of Hugo Lloris.

However, to the relief of Roberto Martínez Everton got their goal, through a much more difficult opportunity. The ball was cleared out by the Tottenham defence from a costless kick, landing into the feet of another Belgian Everton player - Mirallas - who shifted past Roberto Soldado with great movement and struck it brilliantly into the top corner from 25 yards out.

More sloppy defending led to another goal, but this time it was Tottenham who capitalised. A careless clearance from Sylvain Distin fell to Kane who dribbled past many Everton players, including Distin, to eventually get a shot off. It was pushed to the wide of the goal goalkeeper Tim Howard and Eriksen was there to scramble the ball into the back of the net on the rebound.

Tottenham looked a reinvigorated side after their goal, attacking with pace and flair. Kane had two chances in quick succession quickly after they took the lead; one being an audacious chip from outside the area, which nearly creeped in over Howard, and the other came about as he breezed past many Everton players for the second time in the game to only scuff a timid shot into the hands of Howard.

High pressure amounted by Spurs continued throught the first half as Eriksen almost gave them the lead with a shot from outside the area deflected wide of the goal.

The entertaining football from Spurs continued. A great finish across Howard into the back of the net from Soldado occured just before half-time, Aaron Lennon - who has struggled to get into the Spurs team recently - created the goal with a great run and perfectly-timed through ball into Soldado's path. This was much to the relief of many Spurs performers, as neither player has performed to their ability consistently when given the chance over the past year.

The half time whistle couldn't come soon enough for Everton. A great start quickly turned into mediocrity as Spurs' fast flowing football on the counter-attack was too much for Everton to handle. Everton were taking far too long on the ball with unnecessary touches, making it easy for Tottenham to counter-attack with pace and power.

Seven minutes into the second half Soldado had another chance to score, as Vlad Chiricheș played a brilliant through ball which split the Everton defence wide open, but Soldado was just beaten to it by Seamus Coleman. The Spaniard was causing Everton's back four multiple problems throughout the game.

Minutes later Kane was causing problems again, giving Distin a real problem as he skipped inside him with a little burst of pace and went to place the ball delicately into the far post with his left foot but was denied by Howard.

The Everton defence just couldn't deal with the prescence of Spurs striker Kane as it was taking almost three players at times to prevent him from breaking into the box with his power.

Just before the 60th minute, Ryan Mason had the opportunity to make it 3-1 as his terrific effort from long-rage just went over the crossbar. Afterwards, both sides made many substitutions which would change the course of the final 30 minutes of the game.

Tottenham struggled to keep up the high intensity which they displayed during the early periods of the game, causing Everton to take a foothold of the game, having 60% of possession for the rest of the game. Despite this, Everton couldn't find a way through the robust Tottenham defence, as their organisation was too difficult to break down. As a result, Everton were forced to try and find the net from long-range.

Late on, referee Michael Oliver, waved away two debatable penalty claims. The first came from an Everton corner which was met by Romelu Lukaku's head only to be blocked by the hand of Federico Fazio. Minutes later, Kane broke on the counter-attack again and was charging towards goal looking to make it 3-1 but he was taken down by Bosnian Muhamed Bešić.

Tottenham ended their run of two home league defeats in row with this victory, whereas Everton's run of nine games unbeaten comes to an end with this 2-1 defeat.