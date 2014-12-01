Chelsea look to stay unbeaten in a midweek London Derby against Tottenham

A London derby on a cold December night, is there anything better? Chelsea take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening as one looks to stay unbeaten while their opponents aim to jump right back into the top 4 conversation. Chelsea come off the back of a disapppointing draw against Sunderland while their London rivals, Tottenham, impressively beat Everton at White Hart Lane.



Team News:



Chelsea:



As it has been for the majority of the season, Chelsea are relatively lucky when it comes to injuries. The list is is down to one for the London Derby, with Nathan Ake ruled out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury. Diego Costa will be sidelined due to suspension after picking up his 5th yellow card of the season against Sunderland. There is no question that the lack of injuries for Mourinho's side has contributed to their flying form in the Premier League this season.



Tottenham:

Tottenham on the other hand have not been as fortunate as Chelsea. The physio room at White Hart Lane is slowly beginning to empty as Etienne Capoue could pass fit in time for the clash against Chelsea while Emmanuel Adebayor, Andros Townsend and Danny Rose are not expected to be ready in time. Kyle Walker will have to wait a little longer to return to the first team squad but did feature in the U21s match on Monday, meaning he is not too far away from returning.



Predicted Lineups:



Chelsea: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Oscar, Hazard, Willian; Remy.



Tottenham: Lloris (c); Chiriches, Fazio, Vertonghen, Davies; Bentaleb, Mason, Eriksen, Lamela; Kane, Soldado.



Previous Meetings:



In this fixture last season, Chelsea comfortably won 4-0 at Stamford Bridge while the points were shared in a 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane in the reverse fixture.



Tottenham have not beaten Chelsea in 9 games, stretching back to the 2009/10 season where they won 2-1 at home.

Prediction:



No Diego Costa is a big miss for Chelsea but a home game against a rival is always something Jose Mourinho relishes. A tough game on a cold night in December will be in store but a Chelsea win seems very likely, especially with the form of both sides this season. Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham.