Crystal Palace - Aston Villa: Struggling Villains need to stop the rot

Tuesday night's visit from Aston Villa at Selhurst Park is a great opportunity for Neil Warnock's Crystal Palace to continue their positive results of late. Paul Lambert's side are struggling but as with all the sides down near the bottom this season, a win can make all the difference.

"They are all going to have periods where they look like they are in costless-fall, it is how you come out of it" - Neil Warnock

Warnock's Palace have righted a few wrongs in recent weeks, but when asked pre-match about Lambert's troubles, the Englishman was not very sympathetic: "You can say that about any of the bottom eight or nine teams. They are all going to have periods where they look like they are in costless-fall. It is how you come out of it. They will come to Palace knowing one win can turn their season around. We have to be on guard for that." Speaking on the importance of doing well against those around you, Warnock agreed, but suggested that the Premier League is open in every game this year: "The teams around you are the ones you want to pick up points from in the bottom half of the table. But Sunderland showed (in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea), that you can take points off anybody on a good day - take each game as it comes and try and get most out of it."

Palace were in trouble, but in the last couple of weeks they have solved a few of their problems. A fantastic 3-1 victory over Liverpool was followed up by a valuable 1-1 draw with Swansea at the weekend, and Warnock's side have lifted themselves to 14th in the Premier League table with 13 points from 13 games. With the league so tight this season, Warnock knows his side must keep winning, and the visit of Villa provides a perfect chance for a further three points.

"In my opinion, when he [Benteke] is on his game, he's one of the best players in Europe" - Paul Lambert

For Lambert and Villa, the season has gone from bad to worse. With no wins in nine games - and just three draws in that run - Lambert is feeling the pressure. Villa's main concern, however, is goals, having scored only seven goals in 13 games - the league's worst record. On the return of Christian Benteke, Lambert had this to say: "In my own opinion, when he's on his game I think he's one of the best in Europe, let alone in Britain. I've seen some brilliant strikers in my time and, when that guy's on his game, he's certainly up there. So that's a massive boost to us," he said. Indeed, Lambert has faith that Benteke will produce great things in the future, even if the immediate Villa situation is what Lambert needs to concentrate on: "He's a top player and if he keeps progressing the way he's going then we'll see where his career goes.'

Villa's bad run of results sees them hovering threateningly over the relegation zone, just two points clear of Queens Park Rangers up in 16th place. They are in fact level on points with Palace - with both sides on 13 - giving the clash Selhurst Park a crucial feel. Villa have recently had some good news too, drawing three games in a row after six successive defeats, perhaps proving that their fortunes are changing. Three points on their visit to Palace on Tuesday night, and their fans might start to believe again.

For Neil Warnock and Palace, there's some bad news in that instrumental forward Dwight Gayle was injured in Saturday's draw at Swansea, and is a doubt for the visit of Villa. In addition, defenders Adrian Mariappa and and Damien Delaney are still to remain on the sidelines.

The visitors' major boost is that striker Benteke returns for suspension - some much-needed news considering Villa's struggles in front of goal this season. Defender Ciaran Clark is also expected to be available despite suffering blurred vision against Burnley on Saturday.