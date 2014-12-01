Leicester City - Liverpool: Unconvincing Reds look for another three points

All the hype surrounding Liverpool's trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Tuesday night, is focused on the fate of Steven Gerrard, after it was revealed this week he has been offered a new contract. Meanwhile, however, both sides will be desperate to take all three points.

"We arrive there having to be fully concentrated and just want this momentum to keep going" - Brendan Rodgers

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, after confirming that the Gerrard deal is in progress - but that nothing has been decided - turned his attention to the game against Leicester. The Northern Irishman had some kind words for his opposite number, Nigel Pearson: "Eventually Nigel has earned the right to come through and work at this level. You only find out the quality and speed of the game when you're here - every aspect goes up," he said. Furthermore, the Liverpool manager recognises the threat of Pearson's side, despite their poor form of late: "They've got good players, players who are a threat. I looked at Vardy when I was at Swansea, when he was at Fleetwood – he's very fast and dynamic and can get goals. We arrive there having to be fully concentrated and just want this momentum to keep going."

Liverpool have had a difficult start to the season, struggling to show the form that almost led them to the Premier League title last campaign. After taking just 17 points from 13 games, Rodgers' side are languishing down in 11th place. Despite this, the positions in the table remain tight, and Liverpool are just five points adrift of the Champions League places - a gap that is far from insurmountable. They also come into this fixture after scrapping to a valuable three points this weekend. A late Glen Johnson goal was enough to edge out Stoke City 1-0, easing some of the pressure on Rodgers.

"We're in a position we don't want to be win, we need to rectify it pretty sharpish" - Nigel Pearson

For Pearson and Leicester, the 5-3 win over Manchester United back in September must seem an age away, as the Foxes have only picked up two points in the eight games since. Pearson is looking at the positives, however, suggesting that his side haven't played as bad as the table reflects: "We’re in a position we don’t want to be in. There is a tendency to look at things too negatively but in isolation we’ve played well in games," he said. Continuing, the Leicester boss suggested that his players should rise to the occasion as they face a big club: "We need to rectify it pretty sharpish, it’s a good game for us against Liverpool. It’s a game against a very big club who had a superb season last year. They’ve not replicated it so far but it’s still the type of fixture our players will be looking forward to. I hope we rise to another occasion like we did against Manchester United."

After their bad string of results, Leicester sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, with just 10 points from their 13 games this season. Just a single point adrift of escaping the relegation zone, however, Pearson knows that every game is a big one with valuable points on the line. Confidence will be low also after a frantic game against Queens Park Rangers last weekend did not fall their way, as Pearson's side slipped to a 3-2 defeat. Leicester fans will be hoping their side can change their fortunes as they host Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Home side Leicester will be without Matthew Upson and midfielder Dean Hammond who is suffering from a calf injury. Pearson will, however, be relieved that there are no new injuries to report.

For the visitors, Rodgers will be boosted by the return of Mamadou Sakho to training, after the defender had been sidelined since the end of September. He will not, however, be included in the match squad as he regains fitness. Liverpool will be without Mario Balotelli still, as he remains injured.