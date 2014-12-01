Burnley - Newcastle United: Hosts aim to extend unbeaten run at Turf Moor

It doesn't seem like two minutes ago that the vultures were circling for both Sean Dyche's Burnley and Alan Pardew's Newcastle United, after a difficult start to the season. As the Clarets prepare to host Newcastle on Tuesday night, keeping the positive run going is exactly what both these teams need to do.

"Have we got any plans to let anyone go? Absolutely not, we believe in the group we have got" - Sean Dyche

Burnley manager Dyche has had to field some difficult questions this week, as his side's struggles have prompted critics to ask whether Burnley can hold on to their top players in the January transfer window. The Englishman, however, was serious in his assurances that they would not: "Have we got any plans to let anyone go? Absolutely not,” Dyche said. “We believe in the group we’ve got, and believe in working with them. And it is a group that is improving. We also believe in the bigger picture which is getting wins." Danny Ings has been on fire recently, and this is what Dyche had to say on the youngster: "Danny is a good young player, he’s improving and he’ll improve from the challenge upon us. It’s fair to say Danny is getting the headlines because he’s scoring again and we take great value in that. But we are used to people talking about our players, like Danny, Sam Vokes and other people like Kieran Trippier.”

Burnley are on an unbeaten streak of three games, which has yielded a valuable seven points. Wins against Hull City and Stoke City were followed up by a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa last weekend, easing some of the pressure on the Burnley manager. Despite a run of positive results, however, Dyche's team still remain second-bottom after picking up just 11 points in their 13 games, and Burnley know they still have it all to do.

"It's critical in terms of the spine of the team" - Alan Parddew

For Newcastle and manager Pardew, this season has rapidly turned around over the last couple of months. The Toon have managed to shoot themselves up the Premier League table, winning six of their last seven games. Their squad is in dire straights in terms of injuries, however, and the Newcastle boss has urged his side to rally despite their resources being stretched thin: "It's critical in terms of the spine of the team. There's no Tim, no Coloccini, no Moussa, no Jack, who would probably all start if they were fit. We've been in this position before and we've won, and the squad has got good strength."

Newcastle's recent run of form, however, has seen Pardew go from being one of the favourites to get the managerial boot, to easing the calls for his head from a large amount of Newcastle fans. Their winning run did come to an end last weekend, however, as West Ham United saw them off 1-0, and Pardew knows that he could quite easily come under scrutiny again if his side do not keep winning games. With 19 points in 13 fixtures, however - and 9th-placed in the Premier League - for the moment Newcastle are in a good position to push forward. Tuesday night's visit to Burnley is more than winnable.

For the hosts, defender Michael Duff is a doubt after suffering a calf injury - a blow that meant he missed the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last weekend. After returning from an injury and coming on as a substitute on Saturday, midfielder Scott Arfield could start for Sean Dyche's side.

Newcastle have suffered further bad news this week as it has been confirmed that goalkeeper Tim Krul could be out for 10 weeks. Pardew has an injury list as long as his arm, and three of his four defenders - Mike Williamson, Daryl Janmaat and Massadio Haidara - due to start at Burnley, face late fitness tests. Midfield pair Moussa Sissoko and Jack Colback are sidelined through bans, which puts additional pressure on a side still missing Fabricio Coloccini, Ryan Taylor, Gabriel Obertan Siem de Jong, Mehdi Abeid and Rolando Aarons.