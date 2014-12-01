West Bromwich Albion - West Ham United: Pressure builds on Baggies' boss

As with what seems to be an increasing number of Premier League managers this season, Alan Irvine's reputation has quickly turned on its head, and suddenly he is feeling increasing pressure from the fans. On Tuesday night they will host a West Ham United side in fine fettle, with a big three points on the cards.

"We're working as hard as we can to get results" - Alan Irvine

It has been a rough run of three defeats for West Brom, and Irvine has felt the scrutiny after only winning one game at the Hawthorns since taking charge. Speaking ahead of the game Tuesday night, Irvine pleaded for the fans' support: “I can’t tell them they have to be patient. I’d like them to bear with us but I cant demand that. It’s up to them how they want to react and behave when they come to the games. We’re working as hard as we can to get results." Continuing, Irvine confessed that the boos from the fans leave him exasperated: “I can get just as frustrated as the fans can when these things don’t come off. The players are working hard. I know that we’ve got to give the fans things to cheer about."

West Brom's recent negative form has seen them slip down the Premier League table, and they now sit in a struggling 15th position. With just 13 points from 13 fixtures at the start of their campaign, Irvine's side need to stop the rot - and quickly. A 1-0 defeat to Arsenal - courtesy of a goal from ex-Manchester United plaayer Danny Welbeck - leaves West Brom lacking confidence ahead of the visit of high-flying West Ham. Tuesday night's game at the Hawthorns will be a tough ask for the Baggies.

"At the moment we are achieving above expectations" - Sam Allardyce

For Sam Allardyce and West Ham, the start to their Premier League campaign could not have gone any better. Indeed, Allardyce has guided the Hammers to their best ever start. The Englishman knows, however, that there is no resting on their laurels for West Ham, heading into a busy and difficult festive period: "At the moment we are achieving above expectations but it's vital, going into December, that we sustain things. Historically December and January have been difficult months for us in recent years," he said. West Ham fans will be hoping that their side can continue their forward momentum - and remain in the European places - going into the new year.

Confidence will be high in the West Ham camp, after taking 21 points from their opening 13 games. A fantastic return has seen them rise to 5th in the Premier League table, just one point adrift of Manchester United a place above them. Critical thought leans towards the idea that West Ham will not be able to maintain such a standard of play, but for now the fans are enjoying an incredible run. Going into Tuesday night's game after a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, the Hammers will be brimming with confidence and expecting to take all three points on Tuesday.

The visitors will receive a boost this week with the return of Winston Reid from suspension, after he had to sit out the Newcastle game. Allardyce will, however, potentially be without Mark Noble as he has a fitness test ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns.

West Brom and Irvine will likely be without midfielder James Morrison who has been suffering with both a knee injury and illness, but the fitness of Sebastien Pocognoli will be tested ahead of Tuesday night's battle, after he suffered a dead leg in the game against Arsenal.