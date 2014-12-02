Matic: Chelsea want to be the new Invincibles

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has insisted that he enjoying the pressure of trying to match Arsenal's unbeaten campaign in the 2003-04 season, but is wary of suffering a similar upset that he previously faced during his time at Portuguese side SL Benfica. One of Serbia's best players currently, Matic has thrived at the start of his first full season in the Premier League, since he left to go abroad almost five years ago.

13 matches into the 2014-15 season, Mourinho's men are currently 6 points clear of closest rivals Manchester City, who won the league title last year.

Matic had this to say: "We are in a determined mood and there is more pressure for us because we want to go through the season unbeaten. We want to be the new Invincibles; I want to win every game if possible. People can say the unbeaten record is putting more pressure on us - but I would rather have it this way because winning is never boring. When you win, training feels better and so does playing matches. I don't know if we are better than the Chelsea team who won the title 10 years ago, but we know our qualities and we are a stylish team."

Benfica went through the same state, last year in 2013. The Portuguese giants had only lost one game, and ended up finishing in second place to Porto, who beat them 2-1 in their penultimate league fixture in May.

When he was asked to recall his Benfica past: "We lost the title, the Europa League and the Portuguese Cup in two weeks. These things happen maybe once in a thousand years. But it shows what can happen, and it's a lesson for Chelsea; it shows you can never be certain of anything in football. If we want to win the Premier League, we must continue playing like this in every game - right until the end. Even if we are still top and unbeaten with two games to go, we must not believe we have won it. We must not stop until the title is ours, we must keep going until it is definitely won. Benfica is an example that anything can happen in the end - and in England, there are a lot of teams who can beat you and stop you from winning the title. We must fight and at Chelsea I believe we are ready for that."

Some powerful words from a powerful player! Matic knows what it takes to win trophies, and his experience in the past will help encourage the rest of his Chelsea team-mates to go on and claim some silverware this campaign. 6 points clear at the top of the table, many are already suggesting that they are going to "run away" with the title and that it is "their's to lose", but it's not that simple.

Pressure and expectation will be placed upon Mourinho's men which should not be a surprise, given his sheer strength in quality and depth - the Chelsea team are looking as strong as ever. Will they win the league title this year? Perhaps, but the bigger question is to keep consistency and not get complacent.