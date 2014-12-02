As it happened: Leicester City 1-3 Liverpool Live Score and Commentary of EPL 2014

22:05. That's all from VAVEL UK tonight. Liverpool ran out 1-3 winners at the King Power Stadium as goals from Adam Lallana, Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson completed a comeback after Simon Mignolet's own goal had given Leicester the lead. Gerrard and co. were excellent in the second half as the Reds' looked better at the back and going forward and fully deserved their win against a resilient and dangerous 10-man home side who fell victim to a number of defensive errors, one of which saw Wes Morgan sent off slightly after the hour-mark. Thanks for joining us tonight, and until next time, good bye.

22:03. Nigel Pearson - "We can ill-afford to play any game with anything less than 11 v 11. Their third goal knocked the stuffing out of us. We have quality and commitment. We can't get downbeaten by tonight's result. We have to break the cycle we are in at the moment. I had a spat with a fan towards the end. I don't know what they are looking at at times. If they cannot see the players are having a proper go maybe they need to stay at home. The players are giving everything. I will always look for the positives. It is very easy for people to look at what we are not good at. I don't like the commitment of my players being questioned. If they honestly think they are not committed, they are very wrong. Maybe that is why I stay in the stand."

22:00. Manager reactions: Brendan Rodgers - "It was a great victory, players were magnificent. We had to work very hard but our quality came through in the end. We should have won in Europe. Three good performances. I have big trust in the players. We needed to pick up the standard again," said the Ulsterman. "Steven Gerrard was rested at weekend with tonight in mind. When you rest a player people ask why. When you play them you are asked why aren't you resting them. The energy from being rested at the weekend gave him the energy to play tonight."

21:58. Gerrard continues: "It was a great team performance, the headlines should be about that not me. I am happy with the goal, even more pleased with the win. We are on the way up. We are a lot harder to beat. Come the end of the season we will be fighting for fourth."

21:56. Steven Gerrard speaks to BT Sport, as he is awarded the Barclays' Man of the Match after his best individual performance of the season. He insists he should have had a penalty, calling it "clear" and "blatant" but it was probably a difficult decision for Lee Mason. "We've shown great resilience and character", he says of his side, before saying "there's nothing to say on the contract." Good team performance from the Reds, scoring three goals or more in a game for only the third time this season in 14 games. They've struggled going forward, but looked much better tonight and were also solid at the back, with Kolo Toure impressing in particular.

21:53. The Foxes remain bottom on just 10 points after tonight's result, they've now taken just two points from the last nine games. Disappointing for Nigel Pearson, after a decent performance from his team tonight but they come away with nothing to show from it after two crucial Wes Morgan mistakes.

21:50. The latest Barclays' Premier League table:

21:48. Full-time scores: Manchester United 2-1 Stoke, Burnley 1-1 Newcastle, Swansea 2-0 QPR, West Brom 1-2 West Ham, Crystal Palace 0-1 Aston Villa.

21:45. So it's a second successive win for Liverpool, who come from one goal down to take a 1-3 win. Simon Mignolet's own goal gave Nigel Pearson's side the lead, after Leonardo Ulloa's shot hit the post and came off his back before finding back of the net. The Reds found themselves level minutes later after Adam Lallana beat Kasper Schmeichel at his near post with a low drive. Less than 10 minutes into the second-half, Steven Gerrard raced on to a poor Wes Morgan clearance to place an effort into the bottom corner and give Brendan Rodgers' side the lead. Morgan found himself just ten minutes later, after he brought down Rickie Lambert who would have gone through on goal following the centre-back's measly pass back. Jordan Henderson wrapped it up late on, converting after Raheem Sterling's clever back pass inside the area to send the Reds up to 8th in the table.

FT: Leicester City 1-3 Liverpool.

90+6' Ulloa fires a header goalwards from Schlupp's cross, but it falls comfortably for Mignolet to save.

90+4' Final substitution for Rodgers: Lovren on, Sterling off.

90+3' Ulloa's touch lets him down on the outside of the box, allowing Liverpool to recover and clear.

90+1' Lucas hooks a clearance away, but there's still plenty of pressure from the hosts as they continually whip balls into the box.

90' Skrtel's back up, and he runs back onto the pitch after receivning treatment. Vardy almost finds himself with a chance, but is forced to accept a corner as six minutes of added time are announced.

88' Mahrez causing some issues down the left, setting up James. He fires a powerful effort towards goal which Skrtel bravely blocks with his head before collapsing to the floor, and he'll receive some treatment before we resume play.

87' Moreno's poor clearance falls for Cambiasso, who finds Mahrez. He shoots inside the area but it takes a few deflections before Toure clears.

86' The Reds seeing out this game with some lovely football down the right, but Johnson eventually loses it near the corner flag. Only a few minutes left in this one.

85' Gerrard runs down the left and crosses in to Sterling, whose effort forces Schmeichel into a save. He palms it straight into the 19-year-old who backheels for Henderson, and his effort finds the top corner from close-range. Poor error from the goalkeeper for that one.

84' GOAL! It's 3-1 to Livepool.

83' Almost a chance up the other end on the counter, after Allen survives a challenge but his ball is behind Lambert, who then finds Gerrard to win a corner-kick. The skipper sends a cross deep but Skrtel's effort is blocked before Henderson's cross is poor and goes out for a goal-kick.

81' Almost a chance for the hosts, but Mahrez can't quite bring a powerful cross under control and it runs into Mignolet's grasp. An equaliser looking imminent here at the KP.

80' Substitution: Konchesky off, Albrighton on.

79' The initial header is cleared but it falls to Vardy, and Skrtel hangs out a knee to deflect his effort narrowly wide. 10-man Leicester certainly threatening in these final stages.

78' Costless-kick for Leicester after Lucas' high-footed challenge on Vardy. James sends it towards the box, but Toure wins the initial header. Mahrez goes down and wins a costless-kick out of Moreno near the by-line, as the hosts maintain their late pressure.

76' Schlupp goes into the referee's book for the second time this season after an aerial duel with Henderson. Not quite clear why the yellow was given, as the midfielder never intentionally fouled Liverpool's vice-captain in that duel.

75' Close for the hosts, as Cambiasso's strike from close is blocked by his own man in front of goal. End-to-end action here.

74' Penalty claims for Liverpool, and it looks as though the home side have gotten away with one there. Fantastic through ball sent Gerrard one-on-one and he was brought down by the keeper inside the box, but is aghast after being given nothing. Should that have been a spot-kick and possibly a second red card?

72' Less than 20 minutes remaining as the Reds look to see out a vital successive victory, but Vardy and Ulloa almost find themselves with chances on goal after shaky defending from Rodgers' side, but Toure comes across to clear the danger.

70' Second substitution for Rodgers: Lallana off, Allen on.

69' Still 1-2 to Liverpool here, with Nigel Pearson's side reduced to 10 men after Wes Morgan's red card. Leicester by no means surrendering here though, pushing forward as they search for an equaliser. James picks out Ulloa on the edge of the area who brings it down well, but can't get a shot away.

68' Another costless-kick in a similar area to their previous costless-kick for Leicester and Mahrez and James are over it. It's the latter who hits it, but it strikes the wall.

67' Schlupp seemed destined to come off for Moore but after a mix-up, he's back off to the bench. No substitution after all.

66' Mahrez lines up the 30-yard strike, and sends it well over the crossbar whilst Moore is ready to come on as Pearson reacts to that red card.

65' Can the Reds take advantage now that their opponents are down to 10 men? They can't take anything from the costless-kick, and Leicester break away with intent and purpose until Gerrard tactically brings down James and is booked.

64' Leicester down to 10 men! Wes Morgan is off. It's a red card for the home side centre-back, after Lambert runs past him following his poor back pass but he hauls down the striker and Mason deservedly sends him off.

63' Sterling tries a shot on the counter-attack, but it's a weak effort. He races into space before cutting inside but his right-footed effort is weak and never tests Schmeichel, flying wide of his goal.

61' Lucas commits another foul, bringing down Vardy but there's a hint of simulation about that one. Nothing comes from the initial chance, but Schlupp finds space and picks out Wasilewski who tries to set himself and shoot but he curls his effort over the bar.

60' An hour in here at the KP, as Leicester trail the visitors 1-2. There's definitely more goals in this though as the Reds try to build an attack outside the Foxes' box but Lallana is easily outmuscled and dispossessed.

58' Costless-kick for Liverpool as Mahrez brings down Sterling down the left. Gerrard delivers an inswinging ball but Morgan is first to it, clearing it away from goal.

55' Leicester looking to react immediately, Ulloa and Cambiasso combining with a one-two on the edge of the box but the striker's effort is high and wide.

54' Mahrez almost races into the box, but Toure is there to block. Gerrard is brought down near the centre-circle and the costless-kick's taken quickly. They work it to Sterling, who crosses towards Lallana but Morgan is there first. He slides to intercept and sets it up perfectly for Gerrard who places an effort into the bottom corner to hand his side the lead.

54' GOAL! Liverpool take the lead, and it's that man Steven Gerrard to make it 1-2.

53' Wasilewski wins a costless-kick after Lambert comes over the back of him in an aerial duel to reach Moreno's ball, but neither side can really get a hold of the ball as each searches for the initiative.

51' Skrtel manages to block a cross from causing any damage, halting it at the edge of the six-yard box. There's plenty of blue shorts in front of Liverpool as they struggle to break through and the home side force the offside flag after Lambert is caught out yet again.

49' All Leicester here so far, five minutes into this second 45. Johnson has to nick a left foot in front of Schlupp to hook a ball out of his path with the 21-year-old looking to race into space down the left.

47' That half-time substitution for the Reds was purely tactical, according to touchline reporters as the Reds go forward, but it flicks off Lallana and out of play for a throw.

46' Skrtel is forced to give away a corner just seconds into this second-half, but the Slovakia atones for his error by heading clear and Moreno does well to prevent James getting a cross in. Vardy picks it up, and his deflected cross is cleared but this time Gerrard rises to head away. Plenty of early pressure from the hosts here.

20:46. The players are back out onto the field, changes for Liverpool here: Moreno replacing Manquillo as Leicester get us back underway, shooting from left to right. News on that substitution as it comes in.

20:42. Scores elsewhere in the Premier League at the moment: Burnley 1-0 Newcastle, Manchester United 1-1 Stoke City, Swansea 0-0 QPR, Crystal Palace 0-1 Aston Villa, West Brom 1-1 West Ham.

20:38. Honours even at the KP Stadium at half-time. Leonardo Ulloa's shot rebounded off of the post, back off Simon Mignolet's back and into the net to give Leicester the lead after 21 minutes after poor defending. The lead didn't last long, as Liverpool's Adam Lallana ran onto Rickie Lambert's knock down to strike low and hard past Kasper Schmeichel to make it 1-1. Fairly even game throughout so far, with Esteban Cambiasso wasting a golden opportunity to open the scoring shortly before Mignolet's inadvertent own goal but elsewhere, not too many opportunities for either side to have put themselves in the lead. We'll have the live second half action with you in a few minutes.

HT: Leicester City 1-1 Liverpool.

45+2' James tries a speculative effort after Cambiasso picks him out, but his swerving 40-yard effort doesn't dip enough to trouble Mignolet.

45+1' Two minutes added on here. Liverpool work their way forward down the flank, but Manquillo's cross goes missing. They do win a throw-in, after Wasilewski allows Sterling to creep in and nick the ball but he can't tee up Lucas as it's cleared for a throw.

44' Leicester battling in the final third here, certainly causing the visitors some problems. Ulloa holds the ball up well, before Lallana intercepts his pass but the Foxes work hard to close down and ensure the Reds only win a throw-in.

42' Lallana's back up and trudges off and then back onto the pitch. Only a few minutes left in the first-half. Lucas fells Ulloa, but escapes a caution despite it clattering the forward.

40' Mason waves play on after Lallana goes down inside the centre circle, but Mahrez can't find the right through ball into the box and Manquillo snuffs out the chance. The English playmaker meanwhile, receives some treatment from the medics on the field.

39' Ulloa wins the flick-on again, but Vardy can't bring it under control and it falls through to Mignolet to collect. He fires it up the other side, but no red shirt can get any touch on it and Schmeichel collects inside his own box.

38' James sends it towards the six-yard box, but Gerrard is there to head it away. Sterling races towards Leicester's goal on the counter but has no support, and eventually goes down in the box way too easily. Costless-kick given the other way.

37' Goalscorer Lallana is the first into this evening's book, after a rash tackle in on Vardy in his own half.

34' The Foxes enjoying a decent spell of possession moving forward, but Schlupp's ball is poor. Konchesky reaches it, finds Ulloa down the line on the left and he clips a ball into Mahrez who tries a volley. He doesn't quite catch it, and his lofted effort floats into Mignolets grasp.

32' Lallana does well to keep possession near the corner flag, before Henderson's deflected cross wins a corner. Gerrard floats it towards the penalty spot, where Skrtel rises to head towards goal but it's blocked on the line.

31' Lambert goes looking for a costless-kick after man-to-man contact with Wasilewski, but nothing is given by referee Lee Mason.

30' Risky back pass from De Laet, as Lambert almost runs onto it but Schmeichel is off his line quickly to clear it.

29' Fantastic opening half-an-hour here at the KP, as Skrtel's poor defending gifts Leicester a corner after hard work from Ulloa. James curls it towards Wasilewski but the effort comes off his shoulder and goes out.

27' It's a poor costless-kick from Gerrard, but Lucas picks up the pieces, turns towards goal and sends a high ball into Lambert at the near post. The experienced centre-forward knocks it down for Lallana to drill a shot past Schmeichel to level the scores with his second goal in a red shirt.

26' GOAL! 1-1, Lallana equalises for Liverpool.

26' Mahrez brings down Sterling just outside the box with his trailing leg. Gerrard lines up the 20-yard effort but sends it into the box, as Delap clears.

25' The Reds have yet to score from a corner so far this season, and they're left lacking again as Gerrard's delivery is easily headed away by Morgan. It drops for Johnson, who races onto it and fires a rasping 35-yard drive which flies over the bar.

24' Henderson brought down on the breakaway by James, to win a costless-kick just inside the hosts' half. Gerrard sends it into the box, and Morgan clears for a corner.

21' Johnson surges forward, beating two men, but loses the ball outside the box and Mahrez feeds Ulloa with a lovely through ball inside the box and his effort is cleared off the line by Skrtel. Ulloa rescues it at the by-line, and spins and shoots. His effort ricochets off of the post and back off Mignolet's back into the net to give the hosts the lead. Awful defending from Rodgers' side.

21' GOAL! Leicester City 1-0, and it's a Mignolet O.G.

20' How aren't Leicester ahead?! Mignolet's poor pass out from the box falls straight to Cambiasso, who 30-yards from goal has the entire net to aim for but he strokes an effort wide of the post, spurning a golden opportunity to put the hosts ahead. Terrible mistake from the Belgian, after such a composed performance versus Stoke recently.

18' Mahrez almost weaves his way into the box, but can't get past Lucas and Johnson. The Reds win the ball and fire it up long to Lambert, who is offside.

17' Lucas hangs out a leg to bring Schlupp down on the halfway line, and is lucky not to go into the book. From the costless-kick, the 21-year-old wins a corner after nicking the ball away from Skrtel and his cross takes a deflection off of the Slovakian and out. From the subsequent set-piece, Schlupp's ambitious volley from the edge of the box came to nothing and Ulloa can't reach a deep cross which leads to a Mignolet goalkick.

15' Sterling almost finds himself with the first real opportunity of the game, as Lambert sends a cross into his feet. He takes it past the outcoming Schmeichel but his heavy touch takes him to the by-line and he can't keep it in play. Promising move from the Reds however.

13' Sterling tries to beat De Laet with pace, but the defender gets away with one after the Leicester defender brings down the winger but Mason gives nothing.

12' Quite an open game here, but still no clear cut chances as Ulloa can't quite find Vardy with a through ball and Sterling has to check his run before Gerrard tries to find him with a through ball up the other end. Still goalless.

10' Gerrard sends a long ball into Manquillo's path, but the Spanish youngster can't get to the pass before it runs out of play.

8' Lallana tries his luck from just outside the box, but it's blocked well by Morgan and after Lucas' weak poor effort is cleared, Vardy shoots from range but can only send his shot well wide of the post.

6’ Lallana sends Sterling down the left, who wins a costless-kick out of De Laet near the corner of Schmeichel’s 18-yard box. Gerrard whips it towards the near post, but it's out of play for a goal-kick after Skrtel fails to get a good connection.

4’ Morgan almost flicks a header goalwards after Ulloa wins the flick-on from a long ball, but he can’t get any power onto it and Mignolet gathers.

3’ Slow start to the game at the KP, with neither side yet to really assert themselves but Vardy wins a corner-kick out of Skrtel down the left, but it’s defended well before Gerrard clears it upfield.

1’ We’re off, with Brendan Rodgers’ side attacking from left to right

19:45. The players are out of the tunnel and onto the pitch. Stay tuned for LIVE minute-by-minute commentary as Leicester City take on Liverpool with both sides in desperate need of a win at the sold-out King Power Stadium.

19:42. On the subject of Steven Gerrard’s contract situation, he replied: "The guy deserves the utmost respect. It's more than just a football decision, it’s about life. He’s a good guy, still a big talent and just at the stage of his career where we have to manage his games."

19:39. Brendan Rodgers has been speaking ahead of the game to the cameras. When asked to explain the thinking behind his team selection tonight, the Liverpool manager explained Jose Enrique has a knee injury which requires him to rest and Coutinho has picked up a "wee bit of a knock" that has kept him on the bench.

19:36. Less than 10 minutes until kick-off between Leicester City and Liverpool in tonight's English Premier League match-up. As the visitors search for a second win on the bounce, Raheem Sterling will be key to their opportunities going forward. The 19-year-old has created 22.8% of Liverpool's chances in the league this term, more than any player at the club. Captain Gerrard, who also starts tonight, is next on 19.9%.

19:33. Toure continued: "Every team is improving [in the league]. That's why we all love the Premier League. You can win against a team at the top, or lose against a team at the bottom. You go anywhere and you can see players will give everything they've got to beat you. As a player, you want to show them that they can't beat you. That makes everything really exciting, which we all love." What are your predicitions for tonight's full-time result? Tweet them in to @VAVEL or @CharlieMalam.

19:30. Kolo Toure knows the Foxes' position at the bottom of the table counts for little in tonight's game, which kicks off in quarter-of-an-hour. "It means nothing in the Premier League," he stated. "Sometimes when a team is in that situation, they can be more dangerous. We are used to it and at the moment, as Liverpool Football Club we are not happy and that's why it's going to be a great game.

19:26. Tonight's referee will be Greater Manchester's Lee Mason. Since 2006 Mason has been on the list of Select Group Referees who officiate primarily in the Premier League, and he has officiated 18 previous Liverpool games - dishing out 24 yellows and three red cards in the process. Of those games, the Reds have gone on to win only six - drawing six and losing six, one of which was the disappointing 0-1 home loss against Aston Villa earlier this season.

19:23. The Reds' biggest ever victory at Leicester came in November 1977, when they won 4-0 whilst their heaviest league defeat was a 3-0 loss 15 years earlier. Tonight's game will played in Leicester, at the King Power Stadium - a 32,262-seater stadium home to the Foxes since 2002. Nigel Pearson said tonight's meeting is "against another very big club who had a superb season last season" and insisted tonight will be one for the fans. He continued: "I don't see any reason to be anything other than positive in how we prepare for what is a big, difficult game. I'm sure they saw us play on Saturday - they will know we can be a potential threat to them. We need to eradicate the sorts of mistakes we're making defensively. I want us to still be as creative as we were on Saturday."

19:19. He quickly turned his attentions to his opponents. "They have got some other very good players. I worked with Andy King at Chelsea and he has gone on to have a terrific career at Leicester. We know we'll arrive there having to be fully concentrated. We want to keep this little bit of momentum that we have going." In the Premier League era, Liverpool have won three and lost two of their eight contests at Leicester, while home and away they have won seven and lost five of 16 clashes. A fairly indifferent record. Can they improve upon it at the KP tonight?

19:16. The Reds will be without Balotelli and Sturridge tonight, but Rickie Lambert could make history. The next goal they score away from home, which could come tonight, will be their 600th of the Premier League era. Defensively, Brendan Rodgers' side also aiming to record back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time since March. The key to doing so is "steel and determination" according to the Northern Irishman, who cited: "What has been pleasing in the last couple of games is that the steel and determination has returned to the team - that gives you a great platform to build your fluency and football.

19:13. But, back to the first-team again. Ivorian Kolo Toure has come out and admitted the players themselves know they are responsible for their below-par performances so far this season. Talking of the momentum gained from recent matches, Toure said: "It was very important [the win - Stoke]. Every game is really tough, and Stoke City are a really tough team to play. We've been in a difficult situation but the reaction was great. The draw we got in Bulgaria was important and the game at the weekend was really good for us," the 33-year-old added. "When times are hard, the defence can take some criticism but that's part of our job. We are used to that and as a team we just want to work well, defend together and fight for the team. We take responsibility - and when you are not scared to take responsibility, that's the most important thing. We're doing our job and we know that we can improve - and we work every day to try to do that."

19:10. Liverpool U21s took to the field earlier today, similarly to their first-team counterparts against a team in blue, running out 2-0 winners. Jack Dunn tucked home a penalty and trialist Emmanuel Otieggigba netted the second goal as Michael Beale's side beat Birmingham City at the Kirkby Academy this afternoon.

19:07. The home side, meanwhile, line up in their regular 4-4-2. They'll be hoping for another surprise result today. They've managed a win over United and draws against Arsenal and Everton on home soil this season, can they take only a third league win tonight against Rodgers' side?

19:04. Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has dominated the pre-match headlines and after being dropped on the weekend, he returns to tonight's starting XI. Will he play alongside Lucas in a defensive midfield pairing in the a 4-2-3-1 formation, or play further forward with Henderson and the Brazilian marshalling in front of the defence? Have your say by tweeting @VAVEL.

19:01. A few milestones for some of tonight's Liverpool side. Glen Johnson plays his 150th league game for the Reds as he lines up at left-back following his winning goal against Stoke, while vice-captain Jordan Henderson makes his 150th appearance in total for the club.

18:58. Philippe Coutinho drops to the bench for the visitors as Javier Manquillo returns to replace Jose Enrique. Youngsters Emre Can and Alberto Moreno again have to look from the bench and Fabio Borini is out of the matchday squad completely, but the biggest news is that captain Steven Gerrard returns to the starting line-up to replace the recently impressive Joe Allen. £20 million centre-back Dejan Lovren again finds himself on the sidelines with Kolo Toure preferred to him alongside Martin Skrtel.

18:55. No changes for the hosts, who start the same side who lost away at Loftus Road over the weekend. Ex-Red Paul Konchesky starts at left-back and he'll be keen to prove a point after a torrid time at Anfield under Roy Hodgson. As expected, Dean Hammond and Zoumana Bakayogo both miss out with injuries and David Nugent is also an absentee.

18:53. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Lovren, Coutinho, Moreno, Allen, Can, Markovic.

18:51. Leicester City Bench: Hamer, Drinkwater, King, Albrighton, Moore, Knockaert, Wood.

18:49. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Manquillo, Johnson, Toure, Skrtel, Lucas, Gerrard (c), Henderson, Lallana, Sterling, Lambert.

18:47. Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, De Laet, Morgan (c), Wasilewski, Konchesky, Schlupp, Cambiasso, James, Mahrez, Vardy, Ulloa.

18:45. We're just an hour away from Leicester City - Liverpool live kick-off tonight. We'll have tonight's teamsheets with you any minute.

18:43. Their last meeting came in 2004, when the two sides contested a dull 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium (then Walkers' Stadium.) Gerard Houllier's side consolidated their hold on the fourth Champions League place, with a Bruno Cheyrou effort hitting the woodwork whilst Steven Gerrard and Dietmar Hamann tested Ian Walker in the Leicester goal. The Reds' last win away against the Foxes came in 2001-02 in a 1-4 win as a Robbie Fowler hat-trick powered the Reds to a comfortable win.

18:40. More stats: Tonight's two teams haven't met since March 2004, having played against each other 89 times in total. On Leicester's home turf, the Foxes have won 22 of 44, with 10 draws and 12 Liverpool wins. On average, Leicester have averaged 1.55 per game (68 in total) in contrast to the Reds' 1.36 per game (60 in total).

18:38. Leicester City have lost just one of the last six Barclays Premier League home matches against Liverpool (W2 D3 L1) and have not failed to score in three consecutive home league fixtures since March 2008, while Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Barclays Premier League away matches. Are we in for a goal-fest tonight?

18:35. Rodgers knows the situation Pearson is in, but not quite to the same extent. Their total of 17 points is seven fewer than they had at this stage last season, and he has found himself in a real rut this season. After last season's spectacular form, the Reds have won just five games this season, leaving them 11th after 13 games. Meanwhile, the Foxes sit bottom of the table with only two wins all season. Here is the Premier League table going into tonight's game:

18:32. Rodgers goes head-to-head with another manager who has come under some criticism at top flight, but insists Nigel Pearson has every right to be in the Premier League and is "still learning the game." The Liverpool boss said: "Eventually Nigel [Pearson] has earned the right to come through and work at this level. You only find out the quality and speed of the game when you're here - every aspect goes up." He also spoke about Pearson's teammates: "They've got good players, players who are a threat. I looked at Vardy when I was at Swansea, when he was at Fleetwood – he's very fast and dynamic and can get goals. We arrive there having to be fully concentrated and just want this momentum to keep going."

18:29. Meanwhile, Glen Johnson, who scored the winner on the weekend finds his future in disarray. When Rodgers was asked about a new deal, he replied: "That's between club and reps." The right-back is reported to have recently said: "I want to play for a club that wants me. I am not going to go crawling to anybody," stated the 30-year-old. "The club know where I am and they know the situation. There were minor talks at the end of last season but nothing I could accept or reject."

18:26. The man who replaced him in the starting line-up, Lucas Leiva, put in a terrific performance as the Reds kept a rare clean sheet. Rodgers told LFCTV: "I think their contribution has been vital in the last two games. They are players who understand the league, players who are experienced and players who are winners. Both have been outstanding and they haven't played a great deal, but they've come into the team and done very well." Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League away games, and so the Brazilian is likely to keep his place in the starting line-up for tonight's game. Team news with you in just over quarter of an hour.

18:24. Rodgers was also questioned about Steven Gerrard, whom he dropped to the bench on Saturday on the 16th anniversary of his Liverpool debut, . The captain has been a hot topic recently, having yet to sign a contract extension and admitting he could look elsewhere if not offered one by the club. But, the Northern Irishman has come out to insist the ball is in the captain's court: "He's been offered contract here and should be given time to consider that. It's not about money," he continued to talk about their professional relationship, saying: "I love working with Steven and hope that continues. In terms of the club the latest is that Steven Gerrard and his representatives have been offered a contract here and at this moment in time thats where it's at. For Steven, everything he's done in the period of time hes been here, for 16 years, is a man who deserves utmost respect and time to consider that. It's not just a big move in his life in terms of commitment but needs time and respect to look at that. It certainly won't be money. I've spoken to him enough times at length and that won't be the case. Between now and the end of the season he deserves the opportunity to think."

18:21. The Ulsterman continued: "You can't play perfect football [all the time] and for us, the moment that we're in, we've shown wonderful character this week. I was very satisfied and my overriding feeling was that I was delighted for the players because they're a wonderful group." He answered questions about the squad, admitting it takes time for his players to gel but they will fight together to rise up the table. Rodgers said: "It takes time. There's a lot of players that have come in and it takes time to adjust. They're good players deemed to help the club over coming years - and now - but the group is very much together."

18:18. Brendan Rodgers, told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Monday morning: "The squad will be pretty much the same [as Saturday's 1-0 win over Stoke City]. Sakho trained yesterday with the team for the first time, but won't be match-ready yet. And Mario is still not fit." He continued: "We're in a moment now where we need to get results and we need to obviously improve our style of play but we need to have the confidence in the team," he explained after the win over Stoke. "We're slowly, in the last couple of games, getting back to a confident level.

18:15. "The reality is we're not winning enough games at the moment and you could look at a lot of other sides in the division at the minute who will probably say exactly the same thing," the Leicester manager said. "It's not about talking about it, it's about going out there and doing it. There's only ourselves that can rectify our own results.

18:12. Nevertheless, Pearson was keen to take the positives from his side's creativity and attacking exploits at Loftus Road last weekend but like Rodgers, has bemoaned defensive mistakes and called upon his players he was left to bemoan defensive mistakes and called on his side to arrest their decline in form. The 51-year-old: "[Against QPR] we were very positive and created chances but still couldn't win the game. That's frustrating for us all and I feel for the players because of that."

18:10. Pearson's side have struggled going forward this season, and they've also failed to make their home ground a fortress so far into the campaign. Leicester's sole home victory this season was their 5-3 triumph over United, whilst they have drawn four of their other five matches at the King Power Stadium. Despite their dull home form, the Reds have only accrued seven points from their last seven away games (W2, D1, L4).

18:07. For Nigel Pearson's side, David Nugent is a doubt as he is struggling with a sore calf and ankle whilst Midfielder Dean Hammond is again missing with a calf injury and Matthew Upson is not yet fit. The experienced central defender is still gaining match sharpness having recently returned to first-team training following an ankle problem.

18:04. One surprise inclusion in the full squad, however, is youngster Sheyi Ojo. The pacey winger who joined from MK Dons in 2011 has been on fire for the youth sides recently, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Ludogorets in the U19s UEFA Youth League, having managed a brace and an assist against Burnley just a few days earlier. He also scored twice for England U18s against Poland earlier in the month, and has now been granted the chance to travel with the first-team.

18:01. Mamadou Sakho, who hasn't played since late September, is back in full training, but tonight will come to soon for him in his search for match fitness. Suso too, has returned but is unlikely to feature in the match-day squad.

17:58. As they vie for a positive result on the road tonight, they will be without their first-choice strikers Daniel Sturridge and Mario Balotelli as Rickie Lambert looks set to start a third game in a row. Sturridge is still out with a lengthy thigh injury, and will not return until the new year whilst the Italian has not yet recovered from a hamstring strain sustained on international duty, and the 32-year-old, who has two goals in his last two games, will lead the line alone in their absence.

17:56. Beforehand, the Reds had lost three successive league games to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Newcastle United as they struggled for form, but Rodgers will now be hoping they can carry the momentum of a promising 2-2 draw away at Ludogorets and a charismatic second-half display into tonight's game.

17:54. Liverpool, meanwhile, ended a run of three straight league defeats, and four matches without a win in the Premier League when they beat Stoke City 1-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Potters matched Brendan Rodgers' side on their own turf for much of the game, as a fairly dull first 45 transformed into a costless-flowing attacking encounter in the second-half. Eventually, Glen Johnson's header in the 85th minute stole the three points, as he got to the rebound of Rickie Lambert's header that crashed off the bar quicker than any other players. Bojan Krkic did his best to change the game but he saw his shot come back off of the bar and Simon Mignolet made a world-class save to deny his splendid volley from causing any damage in the 91st minute. Here are the highlights of Liverpool 1-0 Stoke City:

17:51. The Foxes' last outing ended in their fifth defeat in six, as they fell 3-2 to Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. The visitors ended their goal drought, a run of 503 minutes without a goal, when Esteban Cambiasso opened the scoring four minutes in. But the Hoops struck twice before half-time to go in with the lead, as Wes Morgan put the ball into his his own net, before midfielder Leroy Fer smashed home from close range to put them in the lead. Nigel Pearson's side drew level through Jeffrey Schlupp, but Charlie Austin's 73rd minute settled the game. By the end of the match, there were 51 shots in the match; 32 for QPR and 19 for Leicester, as Harry Redknapp took the three points in a end-to-end affair. Here are the highlights of QPR 3-2 Leicester:

17:48. Leicester come into this evening's game with just two points from their last eight games, having taken eight from the opening five games. They are without a win since their historic 5-3 win over Manchester United at the KP Stadium on September 21st.

17:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE commentary of Leicester City - Liverpool. We'll have live match commentary for you from myself Charlie Malam, as the Reds look to build upon their win over Stoke City at the weekend and Leicester look to turn around their poor recent form. Kick-off is set for 12:45GMT, and we'll have build-up to the game in the two hours before then, and plenty of live match analysis and commentary.