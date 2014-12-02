Whatever happened to United's Roy Keane successor Eric Djemba-Djemba?

Eric Djemba-Djemba was hailed as the successor to Roy Keane upon his arrival in England by the prestigious Sir Alex Ferguson, but landed at Old Trafford unknown to both fans and pundits.

41 appearances for French outfit Nantes saw the Cameroonian forge a formidable partnership with Mathieu Berson, impressing the Manchester United boss as an uncompromising, full-blooded central midfielder.

However, an 18 month spell at the Theatre of Dreams saw Djemba-Djemba struggle to maintain form.

Introducing himself to the United faithful in extravagant fashion, with an FA Community Shield challenge on Arsenal’s Sol Campbell, which was blasted as “obscene” by ever-present manager Arsene Wenger, supporters were optimistic on the capture of a man ‘so good they named him twice’.

However, an 18 month spell at the Theatre of Dreams saw Djemba-Djemba struggle to maintain form, and the player capable of replacing club captain Roy Keane failed to even make a place on the bench his own. 20 league appearances saw his club highlight come in the League Cup, as he finished home a looping volley with 3 minutes of extra-time remaining against historic rivals Leeds United, securing a 3-2 victory.

Despite his £3.5 million price tag after switching from the Ligue 1 side, Djemba-Djemba headed to Premier League competitors Aston Villa for just £1.5 million in January 2005. The transfer did little to help restore the career and reputation of the midfielder, who struggled to gain minutes under competition from duo Gavin McCann and Steven Davis. After just a single appearance in his second season – which came at the Emirates Stadium as a late substitute in Martin O’Neill’s first game in charge - he headed to Championship side Burnley on loan for the remainder of the season.

Things looked encouraging as he made his debut against Southampton, competing in the full 90 minutes in early January. Nevertheless, his career in England proved to be a horrific spell, as he was sent off for a second bookable offence at Derby County early into the commencement of his time with the Lancashire side.

But an exclusion from the squad for the North American tour led to the termination of his contract in August 2007.

Following his loan spell, Djemba-Djemba returned to Villa Park in the hope of featuring frequently. But an exclusion from the squad for the North American tour – becoming the only member of the first-team not included – led to the termination of his contract in August 2007.

Djemba-Djemba rightfully bought his time in England to a close, despite claiming he enjoyed his spell at United, with no regrets having made his debut in the same fixture as Cristiano Ronaldo, and headed to Qatar SC. Having been declared bankrupt following his move to Aston Villa from Manchester, he only managed a single season in Qatar, but ensured his career was back on track. Having represented the Cameroon national side 24 times to date, he looked hopeful for the 2010 World Cup squad after an respectable season.

After 29 appearances and 3 goals in the Middle-East, Djemba-Djemba went on to what many would claim as his turning point in the game; featuring for Danish outfit Odense Boldklub between 2008 and 2012. Going on trial with the club, and impressing with his ability on the ball and phenomenal individual performances, he made his debut against former club Aston Villa in the Intertoto Cup, with the 1-1 draw seeing the Scandinavian side lose 2-1 on aggregate.

His first season saw him cited as the best player within the league, before being nominated in 2009 for the SAS Liga Player of the Year award.

His first season saw him cited as the best player within the league, before being nominated in 2009 for the SAS Liga Player of the Year award. Nonetheless, rumours sparked of a return to England the following season, as he returned for transfer talks with West Bromwich Albion. As the move broke down, accusations were led against West Brom by Djemba-Djemba and his club.

The expiration of his contract in 2012 led to an uncertain future, and despite fans wanting the African international to remain at the TRE-FOR Park, he left the club – having been told the year before his contract would not be renewed, alongside Peter Utaka. It became a case of sooner rather than later as he departed from Denmark, making the move to Israel to represent Hapoel Tel Aviv 28 times. One season for one of Israel’s most successful teams bought little in the form of success and quality for Djemba-Djemba, who had failed to score in his time with the club.

Upon stumbling away from the Israeli Premier League, the midfielder put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with Serbian side Partizan. Making his debut in a Champions League qualifying match to Ludogrets Razgrad, who are competing in the prestigious European competition this season, he struggled to remain in the side throughout the first half of the season.

Just three days later, he saw his contract terminated with the club in the build-up to Christmas.

After 11 appearances, the signing of Nikola Drincic in December ensured that Djemba-Djemba became out-of-favour and surplus to requirements in the Superliga. Just three days later, he saw his contract terminated with the club in the build-up to Christmas.

Next up was a return to the United Kingdom, signing a short-term deal with Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren in February 2014. Djemba-Djemba moved to the club with aspirations of an inclusion in the 2014 World Cup with Cameroon. As manager Danny Lennon titled him the ‘club’s biggest ever signing’, he went three months unpaid with the Scottish outfit after making just three appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, he secured his next club in October 2014, joining a number of former Premier League stars in the Indian Super League.

Failing to impress Lennon and the supporters, he subsequently failed to secure his desired place in the Cameroon squad travelling to Rio De Janeiro. Admitting he was too young for Manchester United during his time at St. Mirren Park, Djemba-Djemba struggled to find a new club, at the experienced age of 33.

Nevertheless, he eventually earned a move to his next club in October 2014, joining a number of former Premier League stars - including David James, Robert Pires and Fredrik Ljungberg -in the Indian Super League.

Teaming up with Chennaiyin FC, competing in their first ever season as a club, Djemba-Djemba is now hoping to respark his career once again having got off to a promising star in Asia.