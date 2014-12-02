Swansea 2-0 QPR: Swansea sweep QPR away with two late goals

QPR lost their seventh away game out of seven as goals from Ki Sung-Yueng and Wayne Routledge late on were enough to gain Swansea the 2-0 win. It was Swansea's first win since their 2-1 victory over Arsenal back in the start of November.

Both sides went close early on - Niko Kranjčar narrowly missing a costless-kick for QPR. For Swansea, Routledge's right-footed shot and Kyle Bartley's header were saved well by Rob Green. Swansea had started very brightly as they have done in many games this season. Garry Monk's side have taken the lead in eight of their 13 Premier League games this season.

QPR were playing the ball around their own penalty area under a lot of pressure from the Swansea attack, causing themselves a lot of problems and almost allowing swansea a chance on goal.

Bartley was enjoying some success in the QPR penalty area, continuing to win multiple costless headers due to the poor aerial defending from Harry Redknapp's side.

A clash of heads between Joey Barton and Ki caused a temporary break in play, fortunately both players recovered quickly despite early concern from the referee shortly after the incident. Barton would later been given his first booking of the season and therefore has one of the best disciplinary records in the league out of players who have started for their club regularly, to many people's surprise, given his reputation.

Swansea were in firm control of the game, giving the side from West London little time on the ball with the high pressure they applied, allowing them to dominate possession. However, the Swans were struggling to find the final product against a compact QPR defence.

Rob Green almost made a major error, a deflected shot from Gylfi Sigurðsson span timidly towards the goal and goalkeeper Green scrambled to save it as it just escaped his palms and went just wide of the goal, giving QPR fans a huge scare.

Minutes later he made up for this poor error, Sigurðsson's costless-kick was saved magnificently by Green. Goal-line technology showed that three quarters of the ball was over the line but Green just about managed to keep the whole ball from going over the line.

Just a few moments on, it was another fantastic save that was made, but this time it was from Łukasz Fabiański. Kranjčar did excellently to keep the ball in play and cross it in which was met by Leroy Fer, whose powerful header was prevented from going in tremendously by Fabiański.

At the start of the second half Wilfried Bony almost scored his 18th goal in this calender year - he's scored more than any other Premier League player (17) - after latching onto a great ball from Sigurðsson but he was unable to finish as Richard Dunne was there to block the shot. Shortly after, Bony had another great chance but was again denied by the experienced Irishman.

Midway through the second half, Bony had two chances in quick succession again and was denied by one man both times once more, except it was Rob Green who prevented his efforts from going in this time. The first, was a simple save which Bony should have done a lot better with. The second was a perfectly timed volley which he took with superb technique off of a Montero cross - who'd given QPR problems all game on the wing - that was met with an even better save from Green, who had undeniably kept his side in this game many times during this game.

Green wasn't making it hard to decide who should win man of the match in this game, as Bony was slid through again by Sigurðsson but Green was first to it with more brilliant goalkeeping.

Green has only kept two clean sheets this season and he wouldn't keep his third as a man of the match performance slipped out of his grasp. Swansea midfielder Ki finished brillantly from a tight angle with his left foot in off the far post.

The Welsh side put the game out of reach for QPR as they scored again with another impressive finish, this time coming from Routledge who placed the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards out to complete Swansea's sixth win of the season. Harry Redknapp's side are still looking for their first points away from home after failing to draw or win any of their seven away games.