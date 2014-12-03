Result Arsenal 1-0 Southampton in Premier League 2014

22:00. The match report and player ratings are both now available to read at VAVEL.

21:45. Thank you for joining us tonight for this live commentary of Arsenal - Southampton, a tight fixture dominated by the hosts in the concluding quarter of an hour.

21:44. Elsewhere in the Premier League tonight, a late goal by Loic Remy added to earlier strikes by Eden Hazard and Didier Drogba to hand Chelsea a 3-0 victory over London rivals Tottenham. Sone Aluko's equaliser on the hour earned Hull City a 1-1 draw at Everton, while Manchester City cruised to a 4-1 victory over Sunderlands, courtesy of a brace from Sergio Aguero, and goals from Stevan Jovetic and Pablo Zabaleta.

21:42. Arsenal now climb to sixth place, sitting one point ahead of Swansea City. Southampton remain in third place, but now trail Manchester City by four points. Arch rivals Manchester United also sit just a point behind Ronald Koeman's side, followed by West Ham United, Arsenal and Swansea City sitting one, two and three points behind respectively.

Man of the Match has to go to Southampton's Fraser Forster, who single handedly kept his side in the game for an extensive period, and was unfortunate to be on the losing side at the end of the 90 minutes. The Englishman can be proud of his performance, which could have seen Arsenal knock four or five past an average Saints side.

FULL-TIME: The referee brings the match to a close, as Arsenal emerge late victors courtesy of Alexis Sanchez's 89th minute strike. A closely-contested battle was ultimately separated by the late departure of Toby Alderweireld for the remaining 10 minutes, as Arsene Wenger secures his third straight victory.

90': Maya Yoshida's challenge on Alexis Sanchez causes calls for a penalty, but the referee waves away protests, awarding a corner kick instead. The damage looks to be done now, as Arsenal will prolong the set piece.

90': A mistake from Victor Wanyama almost lets Aaron Ramsey through, but an in-form Fraser Forster makes yet another save. The goalkeeper certainly doesn't deserve to be on the losing side tonight.

90': The referee indicates a minimum of three added minutes.

89': The £35 million man from Chile has secured his 9th league goal of the season, with just two minutes to spare against ten-man Southampton. A deserved goal after their recurring build-up, but a tough goal for Ronald Koeman to accept.

GOAL! Alexis Sanchez finally scores with two minutes to spare. After further handball claims, Calum Chambers's manouevre down the right hand side found Alexis Sanchez who could tap home past a hopeless goalkeeper.

86': A tremendous save from Fraser Forster denies Olivier Giroud's header, which look destined for goal. Adjusting his feet before his hands, Forster's fantastic reactions keep his side in the game once again!

SUB: Toby Alderweireld not replaced (SOU)

83': Toby Alderweireld struggled to get his shot away, and a difficulty to his hamstring ends his game early. Alderweireld goes to ground awaiting treatment, but Laurent Koscielny attempts to rush the Dutchd defender off to resume play. However, Southampton will conclude the game with ten men after using all three substitutions.

SUB: Lukas Podolski replaces Danny Welbeck (ARS)

SUB: Emmanuel Mayuka replaces Shane Long (SOU)

81': Zambian international Emmanuel Mayuka looks set to replace Shane Long, who was worked tirelessly for the cause tonight. Having shrugged off his injury, Long slowly leaves the pitch to boos of the home supports, presumably for his delay in departing the field.

80': One goal would surely be enough for either side to collect three points now, and Arsenal look the likelier side to break the difference in the final ten minutes.

78': Arsenal up the tempo once again, as Aaron Ramsey is unfortunate to see his cross cleared calmly by captian Jose Fonte, as Sadio Mane sees another chance come to nothing on the break.

76': Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane sees his effort, Southampton's first attempt for some time, sail over as referee Andre Marriner dismisses claims of a deflection of Per Mertesacker.

CAUTIONED: Victor Wanyama (SOU)

75': Victor Wanyama sees yellow after a number of clumsy challenges, bringing down substitute Olivier Giroud out on the wing. A reckless challenge by the former Celtic man.

72': Play is halted for successful handball claims against Victor Wanyama, who has struggled to create a similar impact in the second half, as Arsenal belatedly come to life.

70': Arsene Wenger's side have upped the tempo considerably, much to the jubilation of the fans, and the reactions of Fraser Forster have undoubtedly kept his side in the game with 20 minutes remaining. A solid display.

69': Danny Welbeck creates another fine opportunity to summarise a promising move by Arsenal, causing Forster to make yet another save before clearing Olivier Giroud's rebounded effort.

68': A sweetly struck effort from Olivier Giroud causes goalkeeper Fraser Forster to parry the ball to Danny Welbeck, who finding Santi Cazorla in the middle, watched as his shot was deflected from 20 yards. A golden opportunity for the hosts.

64': Olivier Giroud heads into the centre of the strikeforce, as Alexis Sanchez replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right wing. Giroud could well prove the difference between the two sides in a closely-contested fixture.

SUB: Olivier Giroud replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ARS)

63': As the even battle on the field continues, Olivier Giroud struggles to get his kit on as further activity takes place on the bench. Arsene Wenger has signalled for the Frenchman, but preparations are needed first.

61': Sadio Mane fields the left hand side of a midfield three, as Serbian wideman Dusan Tadic fails to overcome his previous injury. Santi Cazorla - the man behind the difficulty - sees his immediate attempt woefully missed.

SUB: Sadio Mane replaces Dusan Tadic (SOU)

58': Sadio Mane warms up and strips off his tracksuit, looking like the second substitution of the afternoon for Southampton. The striker is likely to replace Shane Long or Dusan Tadic, who are both struggling slightly with previous knocks.

55': Dusan Tadic stays down after a ferocious challenge, and rolls around in considerable pain after a stamp from Santi Cazorla. Backing out of the 50/50 challenge has left Tadic moving uneasily, but no card for Cazorla.

50': Shane Long breaks rapidly on the counter down the right wing, but the forward fails to see Graziano Pelle in a wealth of space. His effort goes way over Damian Martinez with a poor effort, as Pelle understandably airs his frustration.

49': Laurent Koscielny makes a crucial block as Graziano Pelle's connects with Nathaniel Clyne's lofted pass, cancelling out the first real chance of the half.

47': Olivier Giroud is warming up for the hosts, having scored both goals in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium last season - when under the management of Mauricio Pochettino.

KICK-OFF: Southampton kick-off the second half, with no changes during the break.

20:45. As it stands, Southampton remain in third, while Arsenal sit in seventh. Elsewhere in the league, Chelsea lead 2-0 against Tottenham, Everton's Romelu Lukaku has given them a 1-0 lead over Hull City, and Sunderland trial 1-2 to second placed Manchester City.

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 0-0 Southampton

45': Fraser Forster has undoubtedly been the difference between the two sides in the first half, while Victor Wanyama has also been influential for his side. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Welbeck look to be the dangermen foe the hosts, but will need to be involved in play more to cause an issue.

44': Santi Cazorla steps up to take a costless-kick in a dangerous area, and finds Danny Welbeck. However, a fantastic save by Fraser Forster ensures the scores are even on the stroke of half time.

CAUTIONED: Toby Alderweireld (SOU)

42': Southampton's Toby Alderweireld makes a clumsy tackle on Alexis Sanchez, and sees the first yellow card of the evening as a result.

37': Alexis Sanchez acrobatically goes to ground, after collecting a stud in the back of the leg from a dominant Victor Wanyama. The central midfielder has proved pivotal for his side this evening.

20:23. Arsenal legend Ian Wright provides an insight into the first half, commenting:

"We've got a lot of pace in the team, but we don't seem to be using it efficiently. The crowd seem a little anxious, it's one of those where Arsenal need to get something doing to boost momentum."

35': Danny Welbeck claims for a penalty, as his effort is drilled wide after Maya Yoshida fell onto the ball with shouts for handball. Not given to the anger of the former Manchester United striker.

34': Both sides struggle to break through, with Damian Martinez yet to be tested by Shane Long and Graziano Pelle. As half-time draws closer, Alex Oxlade-Chamerblain looks to be the dangerman.

SUB: Maya Yoshida replaces Jack Cork (SOU)

28': Jack Cork looks in considerable discomfort, but soliders on temporarily. Activity on the Southampton bench suggests an early change is in order. However, Shane Long also looks to be struggling on his return to the squad.

26': Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comes agonizignly close after a great build-up by Alexis Sanchez. Weaving his way through the defence, he finds the Saints youngster waiting to pounce, only for Fraser Forster to make an imposing save.

24': Spaniard Santi Cazorla is on the end of a powerful challenge from Southampton's Victor Wanyama, leaving the creatuive midfielder in some discomfort. No treatment required nonetheless.

21': A potentially dangerous corner is headed away by Per Mertesacker, who sets Santi Cazorla through. A threatening counter-attack turns to nothing with Southampton tracking back in their numbers, and Cazorla goes to ground.

15': Shane Long, Southampton's other returning star, looks to have picked up a slight knock, but it's nothing the striker can't run off as Southampton bring the game to the hosts in end-to-end football.

13': Graziano Pelle skies a crucial attempt after a fantastic move from the visitors. A looping cross found Steven Davis, who played in Pelle on the edge of the box.

11': Aaron Ramsey makes a rash challenge in a dangerous area on Jack Cork, which required treatment. An unneeeded, clumsy tackle. Looks like an issue with the right ankle for Cork, after ending a threatening move by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

8': Santi Cazorla attempt an ambitious effort from his own half, spotting Fraser Forster off his line. Well blocked by the Saints defence.

6': Danny Welbeck earns the first chance of the game, running onto a great through ball with Fraser Forster rushing out. However, Welbeck knocks the ball wide of his fellow international.

3': Nacho Monreal takes an early knock to his already weakened ankle, but looks to run it off. He struggles on the attack, but will look to continue.

KICK-OFF! Andre Marriner blwos to commence the Premier League fixture.

19:42. Are you ready? The players emerge from the tunnel to a roar of red and white. An important game not only for the two sides, but Arsene Wenger - who could silence critics with a dazzling performance this evening.

19:37. The two sides have finished their respective warm-ups and are raring to go!

19:25. Twenty minutes until kick-off! The players are being put through their paces in the warm-up, in a must win fixture for both sides.

19:05. Southampton manager Ronald Koeman speaks prior to the Premier League clash, which kicks-off in 40 minutes. He said:

"We know the qualities of Arsenal. They always start on a high tempo. We know as well that when we have the ball we will have space and chances. The level of our possession has to be higher. If we will have a good result today then our quality will have to be much better than Sunday."

18:57. Southampton midfielder Jack Cork also celebrates his 150th appearance for the Saints tonight!

18:55. And just a single difference in Andy Rees' Southampton squad in comparison to Ronaldo Koeman's - also due to a late availability. Jack Cork returns to the squad, as predicted, while Shane Long is also available to face the Gunners.

18:52. Just one difference in Andy Rees' and Arsene Wenger's Arsenal line-ups, as Nacho Monreal becomes available, despite being expected to miss out through injury. Kieran Gibbs, who was also doubtful through injury, settles for a place on the bench.

18:45. And the teams are in! Starting with the visitors...

Arsenal Line-Up: Damián Martinez, Calum Chambers, Per Mertesacker, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Mathieu Flamini, Aaron Ramsey, Santi Cazorla, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck

Arsenal Subs: Matt Macey, Kieran Gibbs, Hector Bellerin, Tomas Rosicky, Lukas Podolski, Yaya Sanogo, Olivier Giroud

Southampton Line-Up: Fraser Forster, Nathaniel Clyne, Jose Fonte (c), Toby Alderweireld, Ryan Bertrand, Victor Wanyama, Jack Cork, Steven Davis, Dusan Tadic, Shane Long, Graziano Pelle

Southampton Subs: Kelvin Davis, Maya Yoshida, Florin Gardos, Sadio Mane, Emmanuel Mayuka, Harrison Reed, Matt Targett.

18:42. Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama has commented on the game with almost an hour until kick-off. The Kenyan international said:

“We know it is going to be tough, but everyone is ready for the game. We know Arsenal are a good team, they always try to play football and we have to work really hard. I think we need to be disciplined but play as we always play, with our philosophy. We are ready for it."

18:40. With five minutes until the announcement of the line-ups, check out Andy Rees' predicted line-ups.

PREDICTED Arsenal: Martinez, Chambers, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Flamini, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez, Cazorla, Welbeck, Giroud.

PREDICTED Southampton: Forster, Clyne, Fonte, Alderweireld, Bertrand, Wanyama, Cork, Tadic, Davis, Mane, Pelle.

18:30. The travelling squad have arrived in North London, with team news coming in 15 minutes.

The players have arrived at the Emirates! #saintsfc

18:25. The stage is almost set at the Emirates Stadium.

18:00. Arsenal go into the fixture after the Ladies team secured a 2-0 win against Okayama Yunogo Belle in Tokyo. Pedro Martinez Losa commented on the support from the crowd, saying: "Since we came here we have been feeling a lot of support from the Japanese people. To see Arsenal fans at the game was amazing, and to see the power that the Arsenal name has all over the world has been amazing for the team."

17:52. Elsewhere, I reported on Joel Campbell's potential departure and Lukas Podolski's links to the Serie A. And if that's not enough for you, Patrick Raccani covered Arsenal's Star Man of the Week, Santi Cazorla.

17:43. Ahead of the news that 'The King' Thierry Henry could be returning to the Emirates Stadium soon, take a look at Niki Berry's and Ben Johnson's respective pieces on the Frenchman.

17:31. A win for the hosts could see them climb above Swansea City into sixth place, but a defeat could see Tottenham Hotspur rise above them with a win at Stamford Bridge this season. With Manchester City travelling to a struggling Sunderland, Koeman would need Pellegrini's side to fall short at the Stadium of Light, while seeing off Arsenal, to overtake the reigning champions. Nevertheless, they cannot fall down the league based on this evening's results.

17:26. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has become out-of-favour with many fans after recent performances, but as a banner reading "Arsene, thanks for the memories but it's time to say goodbye" spread across the Hawthorns, the Frenchman announced his was unmoved by the snide act. He said:

"I don't comment on that. The job of every person who has responsibilities is to prepare the future always; it was a game we controlled well until we scored the first goal, we didn't take our chances and then you cannot finish the game off, having given everything on Wednesday night."

17:22. Southampton will also be without a few names, but Koeman is expected to field a similar side that lost to Manchester City just two days ago. With Jay Rodriguez still a long-term injury, Sam Gallagher, James Ward-Prowse and Morgan Schneiderlin are all missing for the trip.

17:14. Arsene Wenger looks to be without both Kieran Gibbs and Nacho Monreal after picking up knocks against West Brom, with Mathieu Flamini likely to fulfill the vacant defensive position. However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks to have shaken off his knock, with Yaya Sanogo expected to return to the squad. Wojciech Szczesny, David Ospina, Mathieu Debuchy, Mikel Arteta, Theo Walcott, Abou Diaby and Mesut Ozil all remain out.

17:12. Andy Rees' penned an informative preview ahead of this evening's Premier League clash, as Arsenal look to continue their winning ways when entertaining the Saints. While we wait for kick-off, have a read here.

17:10. Meanwhile, the hosts sit in an impressive 3rd place, just a single point behind Manchester City and seven off league leaders Chelsea. However, having taken just one point from their last two games, with Nathaniel Clyne sealing a late point over Aston Villa before a crushing 3-0 defeat to the Citizens, Ronaldo Koeman will hope to rejuvinate the form that saw them concede just three times in 10 games - which included an 8-0 demolition of Sunderland.

17:06. Arsene Wenger has come under fire recently as his side sit in seventh place, having taken 20 points from their opening 13 fixtures. Defeats to Swansea City, Chelsea and Manchester United this season were overshadowed by the club's recent 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion, as Danny Welbeck's strike proved the difference on the hour.

17:03. The two sides are yet to meet this season, but last met in January 2014. As Jose Fonte opened the scoring mid-way through the first half, Olivier Giroud hit back just three minutes into the second. Santi Cazorla then followed up just four minutes later giving the visitors the lead, before Adam Lallana clawed back a point two minutes after. A late red card for Mathieu Flamini left the Gunners to fight for ten men for the concluding ten minutes, but they managed to continue their seven league game unbeaten streak.

17:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Southampton. Match commentary from me, Kane Brooker. Kick-off 19.45 GMT.

