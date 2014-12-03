Arsenal 1-0 Southampton: Sanchez leaves it late in closely-contested fixture

Alexis Sanchez established it’s ‘better later than never’ as his 89th minute strike secured all three points for the Gunners, as they ensured their third straight victory in the Premier League.

Welcoming Southampton to the Emirates on the back of their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manuel Pellegrini’s Manchester City, Sanchez’s strike proved the difference after they struggled to beat an empowering Fraser Forster between the sticks.

Little could separate the two teams immediately from kick-off, as Jack Cork sustained an early injury on a celebratory evening of his 150th game for the Saints. Being replaced by Maya Yoshida within half an hour, the game possessed a physical flair as rash challenges flew in from both sides.

Youthful goalkeeper Damian Martinez was rarely tested through the first-half, while the second-half bought minimal danger with both Wojciech Szczesny and David Ospina remaining on the sidelines through injury. A late inclusion of Nacho Monreal boosted fans, while Southampton were also encouraged by the presence of Cork and Shane Long.

The Irish striker came agonizingly close to opening the scoring for the visitors on multiple occasions, but began to struggle with a knock. Meanwhile, Danny Welbeck looked to provide the threat for the hosts, who climbed to sixth place after taking all three points from the encounter.

A number of impressive saves from Forster had kept the scores even at half-time, as Graziano Pelle was unfortunate to see his efforts scrape wide past an unsure Martinez.

However, the second-half produced a wealth of opportunities for Arsene Wenger’s side, as the North London outfit tested Forster to his limits with the likes of Welbeck, Sanchez and substitute Olivier Giroud bombarding the Englishman from all angles.

Dusan Tadic’s departure early in the second-half was soon followed by the introduction of Emmanuel Mayuka, leaving the visitors without the option of a substitute for the remaining ten minutes.

And as the North London outfit upped the tempo considerably within the final quarter of an hour, an injury to Toby Alderweireld, who aggravated Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny due to his timing of going to ground, saw Ronald Koeman’s side battle on with ten men for the remainder of the fixture.

The visitors began to allow mistakes to creep into their playing style, with Victor Wanyama putting through Aaron Ramsey and Steven Davis letting Santi Cazorla roam costless, but the dazzling play of Arsenal ultimately created the late opener, leaving the Saints hopeless of preventing the £35 million Chilean international from slotting home.

As claims of an evident penalty were dismissed through the play of Danny Welbeck, the Summer signing found Calum Chambers, who could majestically grace the right wing. Knocking the ball back into the box, he found Sanchez waiting to pounce from 10 yards, before slotting home a helpless Forster and wheeling away in celebration.

Southampton had battled tirelessly to hold on to their point, and despite potentially deserving something from the clash, suffered at the hands of Arsene Wenger’s side boosted by the extra man, as Sanchez claimed the praise after a promising team performance showing considerable improvements at the Emirates Stadium.