Ronaldinho Gaucho admits he almost joined Manchester United prior to Barcelona switch

Querétaro midfielder Ronaldinho Gaucho has announced he almost agreed to join Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford back in 2003, but opted for a move to Barcelona to follow the footsteps of his footballing heroes.

The Brazilian international joined the Spaniards after a two-year spell in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, after FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta had promised to bring United wideman David Beckham to Camp Nou, prior to his switch to rivals Real Madrid.

Ronaldinho, who has represented the Brazilian national team 97 times, played for five teams in La Liga before leaving for Milan, but had agreed a deal in principle with the Manchester outfit. With just the final details remaining to be finalised, a quickfire move from the Catalan giants saw the Gremio youth star join Frank Rijkaard’s side.

Winning two league titles, two Supercopa de Espana and a UEFA Champions League winner’s medal, he also finished as runner-up in the subsequent FIFA Club World Cup. Upon his late decision, he said:

"Everything was beautiful and happened fast. A great friend of mine was about to become a part of the Barcelona board: Sandro Rosell.

"Before the offers came, he had asked me if I would play in Barcelona when they won the election and became the presidents, and I had said 'Yes'.

"I was almost on my way to Manchester United and only the details needed to be put onto that deal. But in the last minute Rosell called me to tell me they would win the election. That made everything happen fast."

Scoring 22 goals in 45 appearances during his first season, he went on to total an impressive 94 goals in almost 200 appearances. He added:

"I wanted to play in Barcelona. When I signed, I didn’t feel pressure, I felt joy. I had the chance that all of the players wanted, to play in a great club like Barcelona.

"I had the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of my idols. I was proud to play where Romario, Ronaldo and Rivaldo had played and I had the chance to be Barcelona’s new 'R'. I loved that."

Ronaldinho has currently featured 13 times in Mexico this season, scoring three goals.