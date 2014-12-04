I was right to stay at the Emirates, says in-form Damian Martinez

Youthful Arsenal goalkeeper Damian Martinez has expressed his elation at listening to his family’s desire for him to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

The Argentinean considered leaving North London over the summer, having never featured in the Premier League at the age of 21, but opted with his family’s advice to stay with the Gunners a little longer.

I was still young, and I think I did good to stay here. I got the opportunity that my agent and family told me, so I am really pleased about that.

Now 22-years-old, Martinez’s recent involvement in the 1-0 victory over Southampton has seen him secure his third clean sheet in as many games. Injuries to Wojciech Szczęsny​ and David Ospina have become blessings in disguise for Arsene Wenger’s men, who are under their best defensive run of the season with Martinez between the sticks.

Having spent the majority of last season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, he managed 11 appearances after initially joining on an emergency 28-day loan. Martinez has featured 5 times for the Premier League outfit this season, in both domestic and European competitions, and could continue to line-up regularly under Wenger.

"They said 'let's wait one year to see if you get the opportunity, don't rush it'," exclaimed Martinez.

"I was still young - I was only 21, I just turned 22 - and I think I did good to stay here. I got the opportunity that my agent and family told me, so I am really pleased about that. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world so I am in no rush to leave. I love this club."

Martinez also commented on his impressive run of clean sheets, which has seen him keep out Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Borussia Dortmund, adding:

"It is amazing, isn't it? I need to enjoy it and say thank you to me defenders as well. They have been outstanding the last three games. It is always good to keep a clean sheet and do your job.

"When you play with Per Mertesacker, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal - whoever plays in the back four - you feel confident against any team. I feel really, really confident behind them and hopefully I will get more opportunities."

The goalkeeper first featured for Arsenal in a 2-1 victory over Anderlecht, featuring in just one defeat to date – a 2-1 loss to Manchester United, as a substitute after 31 minutes.