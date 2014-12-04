Who do Liverpool need to sign in January?

Liverpool have not had the best of starts this season, that is fair to say. With that being said, there is still huge room for improvement in 2014-15 season. Reds' manager Brendan Rodgers and his players can only take each game as it comes as they patiently await the return of talisman Daniel Sturridge, who has been out with a persistent thigh injury since September.

They have recorded back-to-back victories over Stoke and Leicester City in the past week, as they look to have turned a bit of a page, and although it is a sensitive area at the moment - it is clear to identify that their defence needs strengthening. Liverpool's struggles for the most part begin with their leaky defence. Even though they managed to secure six points in quick succession, they were forced to do it the hard and nervy way, rather than the way in which they blitzed opponents to take the three points last season.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has also been seen as one of the weak links in the team, and understandably so. The Belgian has made too many fundamental errors throughout the season, which is a shame given his potential to do well following his £8million pound move from Sunderland back in the summer of 2013. He was one of Sunderland's best players, but has not carried that same impressive form which earned him a move to one of the most prestigious clubs in world football; meaning that both the media and critics alike have started pointing the blame at him for his lacklustre displays.

His only competition in the first-team is Australian international Brad Jones, who at the age of 32 and sub-standard quality, is not expected to get any solid game-time any time soon. With only a handful of Premier League appearances for the Reds over the last few years, it would not be fair to expect him to slot into the team. Regardless, Mignolet needs to find some form or else he could Rodgers look for a replacement, as his performances over the past few months have been poor to say the least. But who could they look at?

Asmir Begovic - Stoke City - 27-years-old.

Petr Cech - Chelsea - 32-years-old.

Iker Casillas - Real Madrid - 33-years-old.

The above just three potential signings that Liverpool could make, to bolster their goalkeeping options in January. All are capable starters and none would be too far in excess of £10-15 million pounds. How realistic are those targets? In truth, it's likely they would struggle to acquire any of them, but Begovic would be the safest and likeliest option. The Bosnian was the goalkeeping target who was rejected in favour of Mignolet and with Premier League experience and the chance of him seeing a move to Liverpool as a step up, it would not be unrealistic to suggest it could come to fruition.

The Reds also desperately need a new central defender and perhaps even a full-bac have been emphasised by the lack of convincing defensive showings of late. Mamadou Sakho has been injured, Dejan Lovren inconsistent, Martin Skrtel shaky and the ageing Kolo Touré is not a regular first-team starter. But again, what are the options out there?

A good, solid centre-back (or two?) should not be to hard to find; especially with the kind of money at the club's disposal. Perhaps an option for short-term could be someone like Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar. With plenty of experience and leadership qualities, the Dutch defender's contract is also out in the summer - meaning he could sign a pre-contract agreement and join on a costless in the summer. But do the Reds need to something quicker than that?

Up-front, the Reds have also had issues. Their striking options have been limited to say the least as £16million Mario Balotelli, without a league goal in 10 games, is yet to find his feet. Daniel Sturridge seems to suffer from constantly recurring injuries and Fabio Borini is adjudged not good enough by Brendan Rodgers to warrant a place in the side. On the pitch, Rickie Lambert has made a significant impact in recent weeks, and will be hoping for more consistent goal-scoring displays - but they cannot afford to rely on a 32-year-old all season. So who could they go for to bolster their offensive opportunities?

Many different clinical strikers will be available in January, but it will be difficult to find one that fits the bill. Divock Origi, who signed with the club in the summer, will not join up with his new team-mates until the end of the season after going back out on loan to Lille. But Rodgers could look into Europe's other top leagues. The likes of...

Jackson Martinez - Porto - 28-years-old.

Carlos Bacca - Sevilla - 28-years-old.

Mauro Icardi - Inter Milan - 21-years-old.

Are just three feasible options, for the right price of course, but could the Reds prise them away mid-way through the season? Another option is to wait for Sturridge to return and to test out his partnership with Balotelli, which seemed to have promising signs away to Spurs. There'll be plenty of thinking for Rodgers however, with the transfer window closing in day-by-day.