Manchester United are desperate to win the FA Cup says van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed that he and his players are desperate to win the FA Cup this season after over 10 years of the famous trophy being far away from Old Trafford.

The last time England's greatest domestic cup was brought home to Old Trafford was 2004 when Ruud van Nistelrooy guided United to victory over Millwall at the Millennium Stadium.

For the last 10 years it has been accepted that United have been concentrating on European trophies and the league title but with only the league and the cup to play for this year after finishing 7th last season, many expect United to certainly put a challenge in for the trophy.

Louis van Gaal told Manchester Evening News: "The league is our priority but the draw for the FA Cup will be made after this coming weekend’s matches. I know what the FA Cup means to this club, our players and our fans. Its place in the history of Manchester United is well known.

“So it is hard to believe that long-serving players such as Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Jonny Evans have never won this cup. It is a medal I know they are desperate to get their hands on.

The Dutchman spoke of the lack of European football and being knocked out of the League Cup before their main rivals had even played their first game in it, telling the paper that this meant United should welcome the extra games it would bring throughout the run they are hoping to go in the 'most famous domestic cup in the world'.

“Without Champions League football this season, and after the disappointment of being knocked out of the League Cup so early in the competition, the FA Cup will be a welcome addition to our current Premier League schedule. This is a very important competition and probably the most famous domestic cup in the world.”