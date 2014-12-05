Stoke City - Arsenal: Gunners hope to solidify clean sheet record

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal head to the Britannia Stadium on Saturday, as they face Stoke City in hope to continue their three-match unbeaten run.

However, the Gunners have only won once league in Stoke since 1982, in which a 3-1 victory was secured in February 2010 courtesy of two 90th minute strikes from Cesc Fabregas and Thomas Vermaelen.

Olivier Giroud could return to the line-up for the North London side, which could mean Danny Welbeck shifts out wide, leaving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to settle for a place on the bench.

The Premier League outfit also left it late on Wednesday, as Alexis Sanchez secured a winner just one minute from time when battling a resilient Southampton. As youthful goalkeeper Damian Martinez has failed to be beaten in the last three fixtures, Stoke will be hoping to end his dominance while Wojciech Szczesny and David Ospina remain injured.

Currently sitting in sixth place, Arsenal now sit just three points behind Ronald Koeman’s side in third place. Wenger’s side have now scored seven times in the last five minutes of a game throughout this campaign – the highest stat for any club within the division.

And Sanchez’s 13th goal in just 20 appearances following his big-money move from Barcelona has extended the faith of the fans, who are becoming branded as a ‘one-man side’ by rival supporters. As the team will hope to prove them wrong, Sanchez’s presence could still be the difference in a dominating victory over the Potters.

Furthermore, Stoke are currently experiencing their worst run of the season, taking just four points out of a possible 18, with their recent 2-1 defeat at the hands of Louis van Gaa’s their third straight defeat.

Liverpool almost fell at the hands of Mark Hughes’ side beforehand, but it won’t be enough for the Welshman, who is beginning to see his ide fall from the top half of the table. Peter Crouch is likely to miss out again, with the former Manchester City manager using the towering striker for just 45 minutes throughout the fast give games, meaning Oussama Assaidi or Marko Arnautovic could possess an edge over the Englishman.

To add to their woes, Stoke are likely to be without Jonathan Walters – who scored the winner when hosting the Gunners last season – while Glenn Whelan, Victor Moses and Steve Sidwell join Nigerian Peter Odemwingie on the sidelines.

Olivier Giroud could return to the line-up for the North London side after his reputable performance from the bench against Southampton, which could mean Danny Welbeck shifts out wide, leaving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to settle for a place on the bench. Nevertheless, the remainder of the team should stay relatively unchanged to Wednesday’s fixture, with Nacho Monreal receiving the nod over Kieran Gibbs for the left-back role.

Jack Wilshere, Mathieu Debuchy, Mikel Arteta, Theo Walcott and the dominant Mesut Ozil also all remain out, but pivotal defender Laurent Koscielny should remain in the heart of the defence following his return from the treatment table.