Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea: 10-men Newcastle hang on to end Chelsea's unbeaten run

Newcastle ended Chelsea's unbeaten run with a tremendous defensive display. A brace from substitute Papiss Cisse earned Newcastle the three points over a poor Chelsea side despite Steven Taylor being sent off late on.

Chelsea started brightly dominating possession and having plenty of chances in the first 25 minutes. Newcastle were having problems breaking down a Chelsea side that was missing arguably one of their most important players in Nemanja Matic.

The solid Chelsea defence has impressed so far this season having kept six clean sheets before today's game - only Southampton (7) have kept more.

Chelsea's wingers - Eden Hazard and Willian - were causing the majority of Newcastle's problems. Hazard was taking advantage of Newcastle full-back Daryl Janmaat advancing way too far forward during Newcastle attacks, however Chelsea were struggling to finish off the chances which were being created by Hazard.

Willian went closest for Chelsea, looking to place the ball in the far corner with his weak foot, but the ball just went wide of the post.

Newcastle started to edge themselves into the game towards the end of the first half. The Chelsea defence looked very uncomfortable as Jack Colback stormed into the box only to be denied by Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Oscar almost made it 1-0 to the league leaders with an acrobatic overhead-kick which zipped just wide of the goal. Had it gone in, it would have been a sensational goal worthy to be a goal of the season contender.

At the return from the interval Newcastle were forced to bring on third-choice goalkeeper Jak Alnwick for his first appearance for the first-team, as Rob Elliot was forced off through a thigh injury which he sustained in the first half.

Minutes into the second half, Hazard burst into the box with scintillating pace and looked to pick out Willian but he couldn't meet the cross with a finish.

Newcastle were looking dangerous on the attack and this seemed to unsettle Jose Mourinho's side. This was evident as Gary Cahill failed to clear a drilled in cross, and Papiss Cisse capatalised on his mistake, putting the ball into the back of Chelsea's net to make it 1-0 to Newcastle.

Despite Alan Pardew saying that Newcastle wouldn't 'park the bus' ahead of the game, this is exactly what they did after Cisse's goal. Chelsea couldn't find a way to break down the Newcastle defence and Mourinho was looking frustrated as he watched his side's unbeaten run slip away as the clock got closer and closer to the 90th minute mark.

Chelsea came extremely close to scoring as Eden Hazard struck the post. Straight after Newcastle looked to counter-attack and broke away successfully after some brilliant advantage was played by the referee, which led to a scrappy finish from Papiss Cisse making it 2-0 to Newcastle.

All Newcastle's hard work looked to be in threat as Steven Taylor was sent-off for a second yellow card after a dangerous slide tackle on André Schürrle. Cesc Fàbregas floated the costless-kick into the box and Didier Drogba was there to head home minutes after coming on for Willian.

With six minutes stoppage time announced Chelsea were piling on the pressure in search of on an equaliser, and they couldn't come any closer to scoring as Alnwick made a string of brilliant saves.

Newcastle were desperately looking for the three points as they looked to waste time at every opportunity, almost wasting a whole two minutes just from goal-kicks in stoppage time. The referee didn't do anything to prevent this as Newcastle went on to win 2-1 and end Chelsea's unbeaten run.