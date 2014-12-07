Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City: Hutton scores the winner to beat 10-men Leicester

Aston Villa defeated 10-men Leicester City 2-1 with goals from Ciaran Clark and Alan Hutton.

Both sides set out looking to play direct football, when attacking, to cause the opposing defence problems with their target men.

And it was Leicester City's target man - Ulloa - who managed to grab the first goal of the goal. Brad Guzan could only spill Riyad Mahrez's powerful effort and Ulloa was the quickest to react as he tapped the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Moments later, Mahrez almost got a goal of his own, making space for a shot, but it was comfortably saved by Guzan.

It didn't take long for Aston Villa to find an equaliser. Ashley Westwood's floated costless-kick was headed in brilliantly by centre-back Clark.

Clark's goal encouraged Villa as they started to grab a foothold of the game and were in firm control of the ball for the majority of the first half that was remaining. However, most of their possession wasn't threatening the Leicester defence at all, as it was mostly around the halfway line or in their own half.

Just before half-time Villa were dealt a major blow, as arguably their best player of the game was stretchered off after receiving a reckless challenge from striker Jamie Vardy. Vardy will have felt relieved only to receive a yellow card for the harsh challenge, in which he went through the back of Westwood in an attempt to win the ball.

Both sides had chances to put themselves in front early in the second half.

Tom Cleverley was played through on goal at an angle but could only hit the ball just over the crossbar. Jefferey Schlupp found himself in a similar decision for Leicester soon after and smashed the ball well over the crossbar.

Villa should have had the lead three minutes later. Substitute Keiran Richardson played Christian Benteke through one-on-one with the goalkeeper but Kasper Schmeichel did extremely well to prevent Benteke from scoring, with his effort going off-target.

The keeper was called into action again soon after when Gabriel Agbonlahor squared the ball across the edge of the six-yard-box in search of Benteke, but Schmeichel denied the low cross with his foot.

After failing to make the most of the great opportunities that they were creating, Villa almost went behind. Another substitute - David Nugent - hit a dipping half-volley with his right foot from the left corner of the Villa penalty box, only to be denied by an acrobatic save from Guzan.

Minutes later, Villa finally did take an opportunity to score. Benteke found the unmarked Hutton with a floating pass, which he brought down on the chest cooly and finished on the half-volley to the delight of the Holte End, as this was Villa's first goal at the Holte End since April.

Schmeichel stopped Villa from doubling their lead twice in one minute as Benteke almost headed in from close range and Clark nearly got his second off a header from a corner, but both were denied by the Danish keeper.

Leicester's hopes of snatching something from this game seemed to crumble as Paul Konchesky was sent off for colliding with Hutton after taking him out with a late slide tackle. Hutton escaped the confrontation with just a yellow card to the displeasure of Konchesky and his Leicester teammates.

Villa closed the game out to seal the win, this result meant that Leicester would stay rooted to the bottom of the table on 10 points.