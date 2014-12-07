West Ham 3-1 Swansea City: Carroll inspires Hammers to a dominant victory

West Ham moved into third place after a terrific display from Andy Carroll led them to an impressive 3-1 victory over Garry Monk's Swansea with his first Premier League goals since March.

A brace from Carroll and a late goal from the returning Diafra Sakho secured the three points for the Hammers.

With this result, Swansea continued their miserable away form, having not won an away fixture in the Premier League since their shocking 2-1 away win at Louis Van Gaal's Manchester United.

They were still in with a chance of grabbing a point from the game at 2-1, until Łukasz Fabiański was sent off shortly after Carroll's second.

West Ham had two penalty appeals turned down early on by referee Chris Foy to the frustration of the home fans in attendance. However, the West Ham fans didn't have much to moan about, as they looked their side take firm control over a team who are well-known for keeping possession with fantastic football at times.

After a successive string of West Ham chances were denied by the Swansea defence, Swansea broke forward and scored with their first shot of the game. Three men in fantastic form linked up well to put the Swans ahead, as Jefferson Montero played a lovely one-two with Gylfi Sigurðsson and did well to put in a cross that was met with a superb standing finish from Wilfried Bony.

West Ham haven't been shy of goals this season - having scored 23 - but were far from clinical as they continued to waste great opportunities to bring them score level.

It could have been worse for West Ham going into the half-time interval if Bony had struck his low drive a couple of more inches towards the goal, as it fizzed just wide of Adrián's goal.

There were signs of encouragement for the Hammers. Fabiański did well to deny Aaron Cresswell and, shortly after, Kevin Nolan from putting the home side level with the Swans.

But moments later, Fabiański could do nothing but stand and look as Carroll met a Carl Jenkinson cross with an exceptional header into the far corner.

In a game where West Ham had continued to dominate in the second half, Swansea nearly took the lead through a counter-attack, which would have been very reminiscent of the first half. As, just as in the first half, it was the first dangerous chance which was conjured by Montero and Bony yet again. Unfortunately for Swansea Bony could only clip the top of the crossbar with his shot, despite having the option to thread Wayne Routledge through on goal.

Swansea were made to pay for wasting their few opportunities to score, as Carroll headed in brilliantly from a West Ham corner, despite Leon Britton's best efforts to keep it out.

Shortly after the restart, Sakho - making his first appearance back from injury - was met by Fabiański way outside of the Polish goalkeeper's area, who attempted to prevent Sakho from advancing. Fortunately for West Ham, Sakho powered past the keeper as the referee allowed play to continue, only to hit the post of the open goal from a tight angle.

Chris Foy then returned to the incident and sent Fabiański off for denying a goalscoring opportunity. Swansea's fourth red card of the season put the game in Sam Allardyce's side's favour.

Replays later showed that Sakho used his arm to knock the ball past Fabiański.

With three minutes of normal time remaining, Sakho got his seventh Premier League goal in his ninth appearance. Latching on to a Andy Carroll flick from a goal-kick, the striker remained calm and volleyed the ball emphatically past substitute keeper Gerhard Tremmel.

Sakho could have made it 4-1 after some tremendous play from Stewart Downing, however this time he was denied by Tremmel.

With this loss Swansea remained in eighth place ahead of their home tie against Tottenham next Sunday.