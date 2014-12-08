Brazil 1-7 Germany: Five months on

It was a match which shook the footballing world. Five months ago, Brazilian football was brought to its knees, beaten, bruised and humiliated by the unstoppable German machine which went on to win the World Cup - their World Cup. Manager Luiz Felipe Scolari described the game as "the worst day of my life" before quitting his post to be replaced by the much-maligned Dunga of 'Boring Brazil' fame and while players like Miroslav Klose, Per Mertesacker and Philipp Lahm were hanging their boots up for their national teams with smiles on their faces, Brazil players were left with their international careers in pieces around them. Nearly half a year has passed since that fateful day - how have the Seleção and Die Mannschaft developed since then?

Surprisingly, Brazil have kicked on well. In the immediate aftermath of the Nightmare of Belo Horizonte they were once more humbled in the third-place playoff with the Netherlands, but by that point it wasn't a game that the side had any stomach for. The post-tournament fall-out was not pretty as first Scolari, then - confusingly, given the defensive capitulation - Fred were singled out as scapegoats and the Brazilian media declared the death of the nation's football. However, since then they have a 100% record across six games, though they have not had any further experience of competitive football.

One man whose reputation remained squeaky-clean amidst the chaos was the tournament's poster boy Neymar, who missed the semi-final following an injury against Colombia in the previous game. Though his teammates' pre-match display of support and solidarity was touching, some have suggested that it showed the match was lost before it had begun, emphasising their reliance on the stricken 22-year-old. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Neymar has since been named as the nation's captain in place of Thiago Silva. The PSG man had captained his side effectively throughout the tournament but earned an unnnecessary suspension which left him powerless to stop his side's capitulation as Germany left David Luiz and Dante chasing shadows. Silva admits that the experience remains a "scar" for him, adding that it will be difficult for him ever to forget the pain of that night.

Friendly results should always be taken with a pinch of salt - England have shown that often enough - but it must be said that Brazil's recent results have been impressive. Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina, Japan, Turkey and Austria have all been put to the sword in recent months, and the squad has had a refreshing facelift in the meantime. Neymar remains the undisputed star having put four past Japan but players such as Roberto Firmino and Diego Tardelli have been given chances and Premier League stars Willian and Philippe Coutinho have enjoyed more minutes than ever before. Dunga may not have been a popular choice as manager given his side's failings as the 2010 World Cup, but he has got the national team back on its feet.

By contrast, Germany haven't exactly set the world alight since they lifted football's biggest trophy at the Maracanã in July. Argentina took a revenge of sorts with a 4-2 friendly victory soon after the end of the tournament while they have been inconsistent in their European Championships qualifying group so far. They sit in second place in Group D, level on points with Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, and only managed a 4-0 win over Gibraltar, an area with a population less than half the capacity of Berlin's Olympiastadion.

However, there has been no suggestion that Germany are a team in crisis - more likely, they are a team in transition. Lahm, Mertesacker and Klose were never going to be easy players to replace but there is little doubt that along with France, Germany have one of the deepest wells of young talent in world football. Julian Draxler, Erik Durm, Shkodran Mustafi and Cristoph Kramer were all in the squad for the 7-1 thrashing of Brazil while there are a number of exciting teenagers such as Max Meyer, Timo Werner and Leon Goretzka starting to make their way in the Bundesliga. Germany won the World Cup without arguably their star winger in Marco Reus, and will be looking to match Spain's era of dominance in the coming years.

If nothing else, this is proof that whatever the reaction of the Brazilian media, one game can define a tournament but it cannot destroy a nation. It seems wishful thinking to hope that Brazil can return to anything like their former glory in the next few years, but there are hopes for the future such as Gabriel Barbosa, the youngster breaking Neymar's scoring records at Santos. For the time being, however, it is still very much Deutschland Über Alles.