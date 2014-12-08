Brazil 1-7 Germany: Five months on
It was a match which shook the footballing world. Five months ago, Brazilian football was brought to its knees, beaten, bruised and humiliated by the unstoppable German machine which went on to win the World Cup - their World Cup. Manager Luiz Felipe Scolari described the game as "the worst day of my life" before quitting his post to be replaced by the much-maligned Dunga of 'Boring Brazil' fame and while players like Miroslav Klose, Per Mertesacker and Philipp Lahm were hanging their boots up for their national teams with smiles on their faces, Brazil players were left with their international careers in pieces around them. Nearly half a year has passed since that fateful day - how have the Seleção and Die Mannschaft developed since then?