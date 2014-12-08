Interview: Stephanie Roche on her goal, Puskas Award nomination and the women's game
Stephanie Roche talks to VAVEL.

Since the Puskas Award was devised six years ago many unknown quantities have been put forward for FIFA’s goal of the year. However, Dubliner Stephanie Roche has arguably been attracting more media attention for her nomination than any other.

“A lot of people will vote for Messi because of his fanbase. It's going to be tough because no-one around the world really knows me,” said Northern Ireland’s Matty Burrows ahead of the 2010 ceremony. In the end the forward overcame the four-time World player of the Year in the rankings, finishing in third place, receiving 10.61% of the votes. The accolade went to Hamit Altintop for his strike with Turkey, but it was proven that reputations won’t get you far in this game.

The now 29-year-old found it all too much to take in, something that’s been on the mind of this year’s finalist. Speaking to VAVEL, Roche stated: “All the positive wishes have been fantastic! I'm not sure if it really has sunk in fully yet, I suppose it's only when I see myself in a paper or on the internet that I realise that this is really happening.”

It was on the internet where the goal’s reputation began to gather momentum. The 25-year-old’s spectacular shot came in the Women's National League, Republic of Ireland’s premier division. Playing for her former club Peamount United, the striker took a touch away from goal and flicked it back over the defender’s head before unleashing a magnificent volley past the Wexford Youths goalkeeper.