As It Happened: Southampton 1-2 Manchester United Live Commentary and Score of Premier League 2014

21:58. The result now sees Manchester United climb to third with 28 points. West Ham United slip to fourth as a result, while Southampton now sit in fifth witth 26 points. Louis van Gaal's side sit five and eight points off Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, and face the tough task of Liverpool at the weekend. Meanwhile, Southampton sit just three points ahead of Arsenal and Newcastle United after a frustrating night for Ronald Koeman.

21:55. MAN OF THE MATCH: Robin van Persie (UTD)

21:50. A brilliant brace from Robin van Persie secured Louis van Gaal's men their fifth consecutive win. As Southampton are on the slide, Manchester United are on the march, but the performance was far from impressive after a dull display from both sides. The Red Devils can only get stronger as a number of players are expected to return from injury, while the Saints have fallen to their third straight defeat.

FULL-TIME: Southampton 1-2 Manchester United

90': Ander Herrera goes to ground clutching his face, but after taking an elbow to the face after a high challenge, the referee is not interested and tells the Spaniard to get to his feet immediately after awarding the costless-kick.

90': Despite evidently being fouled, Wayne Rooney earns his side their first caution of the evening for his complaints to referee Kevin Friend. An unfortunate night for the skipper on his return to action.

CAUTIONED: Wayne Rooney (UTD)

90': The referee indicates a minimum of four added minutes.

90': Wayne Rooney rolls the costless-kick to the feet of Marouane Fellaini, who battles in the corner with two Southampton defneders and wins a thrown-in. Taken by Antonio Valencia, play remains in the corner.

89': Southampton's Sadio Mane sees the first yellow card of the night with just one minute remaining, and with the costless-kick awarded in the corner of the final third, the visitors can use the opportunity to tick the clock down.

CAUTIONED: Sadio Mane (SOU)

88': Juan Mata will make way for Darren Fletcher, who will see out the final few minutes with fresh legs in the Manchester United midfield. Southampton begin to press further and further up the field in desperation of an equalisier, but Fletcher will look to reinforce the defensive and midfield line.

SUB: Darren Fletcher replaces Juan Mata (UTD)

85': Nathaniel Clyne's effort scrapes wide of the post, as the United faithful continue to sing with their hearts on their sleeves. The fans are certainly spurring the players on now, as they look determined to see out the final five minutes with all three points. Southampton showing some signs of danger nonetheless.

82': "Louis Van Gaal's Red Army!" captivates St. Mary's Stadium, as the visiting fans overpower the home support despite the numbers, and they're certainly happy to have seen Robin van Persie secure his brace in Southampton!

79': Ronald Koeman makes his second substitution of the evenng and Shane Long makes way for Emmanuel Mayuka. The Republic of Ireland forward will be disappointed to not make his way onto the scoresheet after two golden opportunities, but displayed a tireless performance for the Saints.

SUB: Emmanuel Mayuka replaces Shane Long (SOU)

77': A solid stop by the Spanish goalkeeper keeps his side in the game after knocking Shane Long's effort wide of the post, but Jake Hesketh should have done better to reach to the rebound with David De Gea remaining stretched on the ground.

76': Despite having the lead over the hosts, the Red Devils remain to make far too many mistakes - allowing Southampton a number of chances, which could be damaging if they could take them and beat David De Gea.

73': He's only really had two solid chances this evening, but Robin van Persie had used them both to hit his fifth and sixth league goals of the season respectively. Manchester United are once again in the driving seat, having looked vulnerable across both halfs.

GOAL: ROBIN VAN PERSIE! He's done it again, knocking home Wayne Rooney's dyanmc costless-kick. The Dutchman does brilliantly to come around the back of the defence, and his clever finish with twenty minutes to spare leaves Fraser Forster confused.

69': 18-year-old Jake Hesketh - who won Southampton's Scholar of the Year last season - replaces Dusan Tadic to make his senior debut, while Manchester United are without former Southampton youth product Luke Shaw this evening.

SUB: Jake Hesketh replaces Dusan Tadic (SOU)

68': Manchester United begin to step up their momentum with Ashley Young heavily involved in play, but no sign of a goal-scoring opporunity yet.

65': Both sides are struggling to make you of any chances in a dull half, with rare attempts on goal becoming woeful for both sides. Neither side have proved their worth of potential European qualificationt his evening, as Steven Davis fails to find anyone with his easy costless-kick from 25 yards out.

61': Wayne Rooney summarises his side's performance, as the turf rises off the ground and he sends the ball way into the stands before even coming onto the pitch, to the jeers of the home supporters.

Photo: Wayne Rooney holds off Steven Davis, having been thwarted by a well-organised defence.

60': Manchester United are struggling considerably to earn any attacking chances in the second-half, and the few attacks that do develop are wasted all too often by the full-back partnership of Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia - as a rare cross directed to the head of Wayne Rooney is knocked over the bar by the goalkeeper for a corner.

59': However, Rojo loses the ball within the next play, and allows for Graziano Pelle to break through. The Italian drills an effort towards goal from 20 yards, but the lively striker falls to the ground as his attempt rockets over the bar as David De Gea coolly watches on.

57': Antonio Valencia breaks down the right wing for the Reds, but fails to find anyone with his overhit cross, allowing Southampton to break. Sadio Mane initiates a dangerous move, but wastes possession up against a calm and collected Marcos Rojo.

54': Wayne Rooney fails to put a rare opportunity to use for the visitors - as the Saints bring the game to the 20-time Premier League winners. Rooney gets trapped on the edge of the box by three defenders, and subsquently loses play in a potential goal-scoring opportunity.

51': A dangerous opportunity from Shane Long causes David De Gea to make a tremendous save with rapid reactions off his flailing knee. A golden opportunity for the hosts as the fans roar both sides on.

Photo: Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini and Southampton's Victor Wanyama battle tireless in the closing stages of the first-half.

46': Dusan Tadic is adament his side should have won a corner, after a clear deflection from Jonny Evans, but the referee signals for a goal-kick to conclude the first opportunity of the half.

KICK-OFF! Southampton get the second-half underway, and will be greatly encouraged by their first-half performance - having won five of seven games at St. Mary's Stadium this season.

20:56. The second-half will commence soon after some potentially stern words from Louis van Gaal at half-time. Ronald Koeman should understandably be jubilant with his side's performance.

20:53. Louis van Gaal will only have one substitution remaining in the second half, and fatigue could be the difference between the two sides as Ronald Koeman remains with all three substitutes.

20:50. As it stands, Manchester United remain in fifth place, while Southampton sit one spot ahead in fourth, both sharing the points as of half-time.

HALF-TIME: Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

45': Graziano Pelle scuffs a shot drastically but almost manages to find Shane Long, as David De Gea clutches onto the ball as he stretches to save. Herrera unfortunate to not get a shot away on the counter as Robin van Persie releases a formidable effort.

45': The referee indicates a minimum of two added minutes.

44': The Saints look dangerous in the box again with Sadio Mane, but the Reds ensure only a corner is awarded as he struggles to get a shot away on a David De Gea who has rarely been tested this half, despite the strength of the Southampton front men.

Photo: Southampton's Graziano Pelle looks composed as he celebrated his first goal in six games for Koeman's side.

42': Ashley Young whips in a dangerous lofted pass, but the strong defending of the hosts prevents Robin van Persie from maneuvering across the box to connect with the wideman's cross.

41': Despite the positive start from the Red Devils, Koeman's side look to be on top in the dying embers of the first half, sparked by Pelle's first goal in six games. Stern words expected from van Gaal at half-time.

39': van Gaal sees Ashley Young sit back in a full-back position alongside Antonio Valencia, a similar position for the duo in recent weeks. With Marcos Rojo completing the back three, Michael Carrick looks to drop back to make a defensive four following the introduction of Ander Herrera.

SUB: Ander Herrera replaces Patrick McNair (UTD)

38': Activity in the dug-out sees Ander Herrera preparing to come on, possibly to reinforce the midfield as Southampton look to dominate. Patrick McNair could be making way, as van Gaal will have used two of his three allocated substitutes by half-time.

37': A disappointed move from Marouane Fellaini sees him waste an opportunity ater an impressive touch on the edge of the box. A wasted ball well out of the reach of Antonio Valencia sees the Saints awarded a throw-in.

Photo: Graziano Pelle pulls back an equaliser as his goal drought comes to an end on home soil.

35': Southampton apply considerable pressure on David De Gea and Jonny Evans as Juan Mata played the ball back to the keeper, and the equalising goal has certainly unsettled the Red Devils.

33': Marcos Rojo tumbles to the ground as Victor Wanyama makes an unncessary challenge from 30 yards out. Juan Mata glides in the set-piece, but can only find the gloves of Fraser Forster.

GOAL! Graziano Pelle ends his goal drought! A sloppy ball from Marouane Fellaini allows Steven Davis to retain possession driving through the middle, as Pelle's shot deflects of Michael Carrick, meaning David De Gea can only gain a minimal touch on the shot as it flies into the top corner.

27': An effort from Dusan Tadic tests Spaniard David De Gea for the first time this evening, as he comfortably gets down to collect the Serbian's low-driven attempt from 18 yards.

26': Another chance goes begging for the home team as Graziano Pelle breaks down the left wing, but fails to find an exasperating Shane Long, as he watches David De Gea calmly collect his through ball.

24': A horrendous mistake from Patrick McNair allows Sadio Mane to intercept, but after beating four defenders into the box, Mane fails to release the ball and ends up on the ground in frustration. The first sign of weakness this evening from van Gaal's dominant side, but also showing the potential ability of the hosts.

22': A dangerous breakaway by the hosts ends as the assistant flags for offside, with Jonny Evans managing to claim the ball off Shane Long beforehand. David De Gea's costless-kick is intercepted immediately.

Photo: Robin van Persie slots past Fraser Forster to earn his side an early opener. (@RedMancunian)

20': The Saints remain composed at the back, and pass the ball with considerable costlessdom between the back four as Antonio Valencia rapidly attempts to close down play.

18': Jonny Evans replaces Chris Smalling on his return from injury, having recently sat out of the last nine games for the Red Devils. Van Gaal will be disheartened by the possibility of further defensive woes for his side, as he urges his side to kick the ball out of play to ensure the subsitution can take place.

SUB: Jonny Evans replaces Chris Smalling (UTD)

15': Manchester United defender Chris Smalling goes down injured as Jonny Evans warms up quickly on his return. Smalling certainly looks down for good, and will require treatment on the sidelines. His reaction looks as though he will play no further part this evening.

13': Sadio Mane wins a corner for his side, but Graziano Pelle knocks his costless header wide of the post. The Italian has currently failed to score in his last six games, despite being the club's top scorer - with six goals.

GOAL! ROBIN VAN PERSIE. Manchester United take the lead as the Dutch maestro sneaks through the defensive line after a terrible back-pass from the hosts. United take the lead after 12 minutes, as Southampton defenders hold their head in shame.

Photo: A fan's view of the action in Southampton this evening, as the Christmas chants bellow out! (@ElenaBrotons)

9': Ryan Bertrand looks to be the dangerman for the hosts early on, as he frequently breaks through the midfield line in an attempt to push word. Louis van Gaal doesn't look too impressed.

6': A foul is awarded Southampton, despite a rash challenge from Marouane Fellaini. As the Belgain dives in on Sadio Mane, referee Friend pulls play back for earlier challenge.

5': Roars of "Hello, hello, we are the Busy boys!" surround St. Mary's Stadium as the travelling fans immediately get beside their side, who control possession well in the centre.

3': The visitors look diminant early on, but Southampton come close with the first real chance of the game. Ryan Bertrand's throw-in sees him retain possession, before finding Shane Long who heads over.

KICK-OFF! The Premier League clash is underway at St. Mary's Stadium with Manchester United kicking-off.

19:55. The two teams are in the tunnel, as referee Kevin Friend prepares to lead them out.

19:50. Ten minutes to go, and the players will be emerging from the tunnel in the coming minutes. Louis van Gaal and Ronald Koeman are creating history with the first Premier League match managed by two Dutchmen, and will hope for an enticing encounter.

19:40. Twenty minutes until live Southampton v Manchester United kick-off at St. Mary's Stadium. A win for either side would see them climb to third, sitting behind just Chelsea and Manchester City after 15 games.

19:25. Maya Yoshida, who will start for Southampton, commented on the tie beforehand. He said: “It’s a very important game for me and the team. It’s always difficult when we play against such good strikers. We have to always think about the really small details. We knew December would be a very important month for us so we hope to get three points tonight."

19:20. The FA Cup ties will be played on the 3rd or 4th January 2015. The replay between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town will be played on Tuesday 16th December 2014.

Manchester United will travel to Accrington Stanley or Yeovil Town in the FA Cup Third Round.

Southampton will host Ipswich Town in the FA Cup Third Round.

19:15. Southampton's Jake Hesketh has been handed the number 42 shirt, being selected in the senior squad for the first time.

19:12. The FA Cup Third Round draw has commenced in Hull, with former England international Alan Shearer and local coach Paul Adamson. Manchester United are number 25, while today's hosts are number 35.

19:05. Southampton's Jose Fonte celebrates his 200th appearances for the Saints tonight, having joined from Crystal Palace back in 2010.

19:00. The teams are in! Southampton make two changes from the side that fielded in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday, while Manchester United see Wayne Rooney and Patrick McNair replace Ander Herrera and James Wilson.

SOUTHAMPTON: Forster, Clyne, Fonte, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Wanyama, Long, Tadic, Mane, Pelle SUBS: K. Davis (GK), Gardos, Mayuka, Isgrove, Reed, Targett, Hesketh.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, McNair, Smalling, Rojo, Valencia, Carrick, Fellaini, Young, Mata, Rooney, van Persie SUBS: Lindegaard, Evans, Herrera, Fletcher, Januzaj, Wilson, Falcao

18:55. Louis van Gaal and Ronald Koeman prepare to unveil their line-ups, announced in just five minutes. The FA Cup draw is about to get underway.

18:45. Fifteen minutes until team news and the FA Cup draw! Could Manchester United and Southampton been drawn together in the Third Round?

18:42. Full-back Rafael Da Silva looks to be out of the clash, having failed to join the squad when leaving the team bus at St. Mary's Stadium. Marcos Rojo, Antonio Valencia, Patrick McNair, Jonny Evans and Chris Smalling all part of the squad though.

18:30. Team news is also just thirty minutes away, and both managers could be without a number of influential players.

18:30. The FA Cup Third Round draw takes place in 30 minutes, and both Southampton and Manchester United are included. Details of the draws for the respective clubs will be available within tonight's match commentary.

Live Southampton - Manchester United 2014

18:26. Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini posts on Twitter: "Tonight, it's a big game for us... Come on guys #MUFC"

18:20. Only league leaders Chelsea have conceded less goals than Southampton at home, who have let in just four goals all season. Jose Mourinho's side go one better by conceding just three, while Manchester City and Swansea City both sit on five home goals conceded a piece.

18:17. Both sides have arrived at St. Mary's Stadium, as players sign merchandise for supporters braving the cold. Despite his earlier scare against Arsenal in the week, Shane Long has been photographed at the ground and looks likely to feature for the Saints.

18:10. Harry Robinson has also predicted his line-ups for the Premier League fixture, with official details of line-ups announced within the hour.

PREDICTED Southampton: (4-1-2-2-1) Forster; Clyne, Fonte, Yoshida, Bertrand; Wanyama; David, Reed; Long, Mane; Pelle.

PREDICTED Manchester United: (4-1-2-1-2) De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Young; Carrick; Fellaini, Herrera; Rooney; van Persie, Wilson.

18:00. Tonight's match will be officiated by Kevin Friend, who came under criticism back in August - as Everton manager Roberto Martinez accused the referee of failing to stop play as Radamel Falcao scored the winner in United's 2-1 victory, when Steven Pienaar sustained an apparent injury.

17:52. Both sides will feature in the FA Cup Third Round Draw taking place in just over an hour's side, which could see the Premier League duo face a non-league contestant - as eight remain in the coveted tournament. Southampton claim the number 35 ball, while Manchester United will see their future settled by the numer 25 ball. Details of their respective opponents will be available within tonight's live inline as soon as they are unveiled.

17:43. If looking for further entertainment before kick-off, Liam McMahon recently penned a feature on the case of Ashley Young, which can be read here. Furthermore, Ryan Johnson has found the five things to look out for in tonight's game, which can be read here.

17:31. With all other teams playing across Saturday and Sunday, the two sides will be unable to fall down the ranks come the full-time whistle. With West Ham United sitting one and two points above Southampton and United respectively, three points for either side will see them settle in third. Should Koeman's side cruise to victory, they will sit just six points off league leaders Chelsea, while four behind Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City.

17:26. Manchester United's Juan Mata has commented in the build-up to the fixture, being reunited with former boss Ronald Koeman after their spell together in La Liga with Valencia, where they won the Copa Del Rey together. He said:

​"Even more challenging than Stoke will be Southampton. They are third on their own merits with an outstanding run at home: 5 wins in 7 games, with 17 goals scored and only 4 conceded. It's going to be a special reunion, since Ronald Koeman was my manager in Valencia when I won my first title as a professional footballer: the Copa del Rey. He was very important in my career because he gave me confidence and I played regularly, which is what every young player needs in his early years."

17:22. Southampton will also field a weakened squad, although Dusan Tadic is believed to have overcome his knock sustained against Arsenal last week. Sam Gallagher is unable to return, while James Ward-Prowse also remains on the sidelines. Jay Rodriguez is a still a long-term injury, while Morgan Schneiderlin, Toby Alderweireld and Jack Cork all remain out.

17:14. The Red Devils, who could climb to third with a win tonight, are likely to be without defensive duo Rafael Da Silva and Phil Jones, while Radamel Falcao is only available for 20 minutes, according to the United boss. Jonny Evans returns after featuring for the Under-21's last Monday, but Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw, Angel Di Maria and Daley Blind are all unavailable. Nevertheless, Wayne Rooney's return could spark positive news despite his initial injury scare against Hull City.

17:12. Our very own Harry Robinson published a match preview prior to this evening's Premier League clash, highlighting the Dutch history being made today. While we wait for kick-off, have a read here.

17:10. Meanwhile, the visitors sit just one point behind Southampton in fifth place, with Louis van Gaal guiding his side to four consecutive wins prior to tonight's meeting. Recently securing a 2-1 win over Stoke City six days ago, the Dutchman has already seen his side see of Hull City and Crystal Palace, as well as Southampton - who the Saints fell to with a late defeat last week.

17:06. Ronald Koeman's side sit in fourth place after an impressive calendar year, with 26 points. However, they have managed to secure just one point in their last three fixtures, as a late strike from Nathaniel Clyne salvaged a point at Aston Villa before losing to respectable Manchester City and Arsenal sides - failing to convert in both

17:03. As Louis van Gaal and Ronald Koeman prepare to the meet - the first time two Dutch managers have collided in England's top tier in history - the two sides meet for the first time this season. Having last met to conclude the 2013/14 campaign - with the Red Devils led by Ryan Giggs - an early strike from Rickie Lambert in his final competitive game for the Saints was cancelled out by Juan Mata's second-half strike to share the points.

17:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Manchester United's trip to Southampton . Match commentary from me, Kane Brooker. Kick-off 20.00 GMT.