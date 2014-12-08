Wayne Rooney declared fit to feature against Southampton in mid-week challenge

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has confirmed club captain Wayne Rooney is eligible for selection against Southampton on Monday evening.

Having recovered from a knee injury which ruled the forward out of the recent 2-1 victory over Mark Hughes’ Stoke City, the England international can now return to captain his side against the Saints.

However, he also announced wideman Angel Di Maria will not be in the squad to travel to St Mary’s Stadium, still recovering from a hamstring injury contracted against Hull City last weekend at the Theatre of Dreams.

Speaking to the club’s official television channel, van Gaal insisted the Argentinian is showing positive signs regarding his injury.

“It's not a bad injury, but I am not a doctor. I have to say it like a manager, not like a doctor. But I think he shall recover very quickly,” said the Dutchman.

He also spoke about the fitness of defensive duo Jonny Evans and Phil Jones, who have both returned to training following their injuries. However, Jones may need to gain match fitness with the Reserves prior to his return to the senior squad.

"Evans is coming back. He is fit to play. Jones is coming back but not fit to play. He needs training sessions and maybe also matches in the second team,” added van Gaal. “But he is coming back. He is fit to train. That is also very good. We are seeing already light in the tunnel."

The Red Devils travel to Southampton to take on Ronald Koeman’s side on Monday evening, with three points for either side seeing them climb to third in the table – below just Chelsea and Manchester City prior to the Christmas break.