Southampton 1 - 2 Manchester United: 5th win in a row for shambolic Reds as van Persie sends them to third

Manchester United moved up to third in the table after two Robin van Persie goals gave Louis van Gaal's side a lucky win against an underpar Southampton.

Van Persie gave United the lead in the 12th minute, pouncing on Joe Fonte's mistake and poking the ball through Fraser Forster's legs.

"I think Southampton played better than Manchester United yet we were the lucky guys." - Louis van Gaal

Graziano Pelle got his first goal in six matches when Steven Davis fired a ball into the box and after hitting off multiple shins like a Pinball machine, Pelle struck it past De Gea.

At the ground where he first drew the love of the Manchester United faithful with a hat trick, van Persie moved on to a hat trick and took United in front utterly undeservedly in what turned out to be the winning goal in the 71st minute. What was expected to be a contest between Ronald Koeman and Louis van Gaal, it was the Dutchman van Persie who took the headlines with an outstanding clip on the outside of the boot through Forster's legs once more and into the far corner of the net from a tight angle on the volley.

Stat: Robin van Persie has now scored 6 goals in his last 5 appearances - Southampton. — UtdReport.com (@UtdReport) December 8, 2014

United now lie in third position in the Barclays Premier League while Southampton moved down to fifth but both sides have much work to do before the league leaders Chelsea or reigning Champions, Manchester City will be shaking as much as United's defence in fear of the two teams contending for this seasons crown.

Unlike in their previous four matches where, despite a few lapses of concentration, United looked assured throughout most of the games, they started very shakily. Southampton saw three chances fall to the feet of the forward men within just ten minutes.

Yet after no contest to their calm passing, Fonte and Yoshida gifted Manchester United a goal from nothing after a poor start from Louis van Gaal's men. Jose Fonte attempted to slip a blind ball back to Forster but the weak, inaccurate ball was pounced upon by Robin van Persie who poked it through Forster's legs, 12 miutes in.

Another injury woe hit Manchester United again; and once more in defence. Chris Smalling fell to the ground and much to the frustration of a bright red Louis van Gaal was forced off through such injury for Jonny Evans, who only returned from a 9 week injury for the U21's just last week.

Paddy McNair equaled the goal-giving exploits of Jose Fonte as he handed Southampton the ball 10 yards out of his 18-yard-box. Southampton continued to press United's defence, resembling a 2-legged chair. Pelle clipped the ball into Tadic's path but the Serbian attempted an overly ambitious ball to Shane Long on the left and overly hit the ball, leaving United with possession again. Only sloppy passing saw the Red Devils, playing in blue, gift Southampton possession again. Tadic stormed down the left, pulling it back to Pelle who forced a good save out of David De Gea.

Graziano Pelle got his first goal for over a month due to sloppy passing from Manchester United once more; the Saints finally finishing a chance gifted by Marouane Fellaini.

After 10 minutes of Southampton pressing and abysmal United play, the Belgian gave Steven Davis a route towards the 18-yard-box after gifting him the ball. He fired the ball into the crowded area and after bouncing off several shins, reminiscent of a pinball machine, Pelle smashed it goalwards and into De Gea's net.

A barrage of Southampton pressing saw Paddy McNair taken off, in United's second substitution in the first half, for Ander Herrera. Michael Carrick shifted back into defence for McNair with Herrera taking his place in midfield, giving the ball away with his first touch, however.

"It's very disappointing for me and for Paddy McNair. He had no confidence. It's tough but it's also in his best interests." - Louis van Gaal

Even after an assumed hard talk in the away dressing room from Louis van Gaal, Manchester United looked uncomfortable in defence and midfield with Robin van Persie and Ashley Young the only two players looking anything better than average.

Manchester United progressed from an opening 5 minutes of the second half of an omnishambles in possession with two chances in one minute. The first saw the ball headed out by Fonte and the second out for a throw in but the Reds in dark blue looked far more comfortable after 'settling in' to the second half.

Yet another short pass from Ashley Young was intercepted by Southampton who charged forward and wasted yet another chance presented on a plate for them. Pelle, looking lively after his first goal in six matches, failed to capitalise on a Marcos Rojo error, hitting the ball from Tadic inches over the bar.

Another United attack with Young's cross headed over by Fonte, one of the best for them so far, resulted in a corner which in turn saw Wayne Rooney scoop it sky high via a divet on the corner.

Marouane Fellaini continued to drop deeper and deeper, further back than ever this season for the Belgian, against a very high pressing Southampton side and Southampton reaped the rewards.

Fellaini doesn't so much pass the ball as tackle it forward a few yards. — Alwyn Payne (@AlwynPayne) December 8, 2014

Yet Robin van Persie, bright all game with no service, gave Manchester United the lead completely against the run of play. Young stepped over the costless-kick for the Rooney to send a deep ball for Marouane Fellaini to chest down. But as it looked like another waste of a chance, the ball flying out, Robin van Persie clipped the ball with the outside of his boot into the far corner, past Fraser Forster; the most experienced of finishers saving United's blushes.

Fair play to van Persie for scoring twice despite getting the kind of service you'd expect from T-Mobile. — Darren Richman (@darrenrichman) December 8, 2014

Even with the lead for the second time in the match Rojo, Fellaini and Evans continued to gift Southampton the ball. Four times the ball fell at the feet of Pelle or any other of Southampton's pressing front men within 10 minutes of van Persie's second. Southampton earned themselves a stupid costless-kick as Marouane Fellaini picked up the ball when the referee decided against giving either Fellaini or Tadic the foul. One Fellaini mistake followed another and another and Nathaniel Clyne, who has already scored thrice this season from defence, struck a low shot which whistled passed De Gea's post. Mane then slipped it back to Bertrand but the left-back couldn't work the keeper.

'I don't give my opinion about them (Manchester United). Everything is s*** because we lost.' - Ronald Koeman

Van Persie went searching for his third as he strode down the right wing only for Mane to scythe him down over a second after he played the ball. The Senagalese earned himself a booking, fortunately for him, but more importantly another set-piece for United to waste time. And waste time they did with Marouane Fellaini doing the best work of the whole game, sitting in the corner for 30 seconds.

The Dutchman who single-handedly saved Manchester United's winning run said after the game: “It was a tough game, they have a good team. But it’s our 5th straight victory, so we are getting better.”

It was another smash-and-grab for Manchester United, as it was against Arsenal but Louis van Gaal will be full of rage, and relief, with his sides shambolic performance with the ball throughout the entire 90 minutes. Neither Chelsea nor reigning Champions Manchester City will be shaking with terror after seeing both teams' performances today. The only thing shaking throughout this evening was Manchester United's defence, even if it was Southampton's defence who eventually gave away two goals. It was only the quality of the frontman which gave Manchester United a win on Monday night, Robin van Persie taking his tally up to 6 goals for the season.

Manchester United lie in third, Southampton in fifth, but after the performance of both sides tonight you'd expect both to be embroiled in a tough relegation battle. While United may sit comfortably in third there is a long way to go before Manchester United are 'back' and it is yet another result where Southampton have failed to get anything out of a game which they deserved something from.