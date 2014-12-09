Liverpool 1-1 Basel Live Score as it happened
Liverpool 1-1 Basel FC 1983 Live Commentary Score and Result of UEFA Champions League 2014 Matchday six.
22:20. Thank you for joining us at VAVEL, as Liverpool crash out of the Champions League after a 1-1 draw at home to FC Basel. Paulo Sousa's side progress, whilst Brendan Rodgers comes under more flak with a hugely important fixture against Manchester United next up. We'll have more post-match reaction with you, and all the build-up to Manchester United - Liverpool with you after that. We hope you enjoyed the live commentary and analysis, brought to you via Charlie Malam - until next time, take care and good night.

22:18. So, to re-cap: Liverpool are eliminated from the 2014-15 Champions League after failing to take the required three points at Anfield on Tuesday night. They fell behind mid-way through the first-half after Fabian Frei's powerful low effort, and they left it too little, too late. They saw promising half-time substitute Lazar Markovic face red, for swinging out a hand - a decision boss Brendan Rodgers has criticised - "The fingernail barely touched his nose," he said. Steven Gerrard rallied an impassioned late comeback with a simply stunning costless-kick in the 81st minute but unfortunately, they just couldn't get the ball over the line for the second time and ended up crashing out third place in the Group Stages with just five points - meaning they will now go into the Last 32 of the Europa League.Embedded image permalink

22:15. Not too many positive notes to take from that draw, but the Reds are now five games without a loss - despite a string of mediocre performances. They also have the chance to rectify themselves in the Europa League. The draw for the Last 32 will take place on Tuesday 15th December, with the first leg being played on 19 February, and the second leg on 26 February 2015.

22:13. Tonight's final standings from Group A-D:

22:10. On Markovic's red card, the Northern Irishman had stern criticism for referee Bjorn Kuipers: "I thought it was an awful decision, I thought the referee was poor tonight to say the least. Young Markovic has come on and been bright and, although he has put his hand out, it was not a sending off. The referee has seen the lad lying on the floor holding his face, but I don't know if he has seen the actual incident."Brendan Rodgers

22:07. Full reaction from Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers: "We have to fight going forward to be in this competition next season. We are not too far off the top four and, if we get there, we will be better in it next season. The possibility of January signings is something to discuss with the owners, but there was a big investment in the summer. We have been unlucky with injuries to key players who are important to the way that we play, but that is to take nothing away from the players tonight who have put everything into the game."

22:03. Brendan Rodgers insists his side will be back stronger next year, but will his side (if he's still in charge) be back in the Champions League next season? They are six points short of the top four as it stands, and are losing ground game-by-game.

22:00. "I don't think we deserved better," insisted the 34-year-old captain. "We have not gone out because of this performance, we weren't good enough away to Basel and we let in a silly goal away to Ludogorets. You qualify over six games and we have not been good enough. We need to get our main striker Daniel Sturridge back and get some more goals in the side. We need to get Mario Balotelli back and firing. That is not to take away anything from the lads who have played tonight and have slogged their guts out. Rickie Lambert has ran himself into the ground tonight, but it has just been a game too far tonight and that has been because of a lack of numbers."Embedded image permalink

21:58. Steven Gerrard speaking to ITV Sport: "I still knew after I scored that it was going to be difficult with 10 men and running out of time, but it gave us some hope and, as the manager said, the first half was not good enough and we had to go down fighting. I have not seen the sending off, but I have heard it was harsh. It made it harder because we could have made it hell for Basel in the final stages with 11 men.

21:55. It doesn't get much easier for Brendan Rodgers' side, who face arch-rivals Manchester United next up. They travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Louis Van Gaal's side, who have won five successive league games.

21:53. So the effects of tonight's results - Group Winners: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund. Runners-up: Juventus, FC Basel, Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal. Europa League Teams: Liverpool, Olympiacos, Zenit St Petersburg, Anderlecht.

21:50. The Basel players salute their supporters at a roaring away end as Anfield empties out. They were very impressive tonight, and have held their own very well in Group B - the Swiss champions are fully deserved of their place in the next round.

21:48. Steven Gerrard looked devastated in his post-match interview, and rightly so. That could be his final Champions League game ever. "You always qualify over the 6 games and unfortunately we haven't been good enough," he admits.

21:45. Most of the post-match reaction will inevitably focus on two things - Why exactly did it take so long for Liverpool to spring into life? And what was Lazar Markovic thinking? His sending off in the 61st minute was harsh, but it was a poor decision to hang out a hand towards his opponent's face, and ultimately one that cost his side.

21:43. That could be Steven Gerrard's last ever European game with the Reds and despite a poor performance overall, he will be remembered for that sensational 41st European goal. What a goal, curling an effort over the wall, off the inside of the post and into the top corner for some late hope. A mention also for Daniel Sturridge, whose 21 goals helped secure their progression into the competition, only for successive injuries to mean he has not played a single game of their Champions League campaign.

21:40. The Kop give one last spirited rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone but their return to the elite level of Europe has for now, come to a close. After a five-year absence, they crash out with just one win and two draws from their six games against Ludogorets Razgrad, Real Madrid and FC Basel. They will now, as a result of coming 3rd, drop into the Europa League - where the winners are gifted a place in next year's UCL.

21:35. Liverpool, heartbreakingly, are one goal short of survival and they are out of the UEFA Champions League. After going down to 10 men, they finally woke up - as Steven Gerrard sent a beautiful 25-yard costless-kick past Vaclik to make it 1-1. Ultimately, their late revival wasn't enough and it's Basel who will join Real Madrid in the Last 16 from Group B.

FT: Liverpool 1-1 Basel.

90+3' Henderson sends a shot towards the bottom corner, but it's well saved. Only a minute remaining now, is it all over?

90+2' Gerrard picks out Sterling with a great ball and he sends it into towards the near post, but Slovakian's flick towards goal is wayward.

90+2' Henderson lets it run away and loses the ball. Safari races upfield and sends it into Gashi, but he can't connect and it's still 1-2. Unbelievable tension at Anfield.

90+1' Close for Basel, as a mix of Mignolet and the post deny them a second goal.

90' Gerrard gets another chance, picking it up from 30-yards but his backpedalling volley is always flying over. Approaching added time here, with an extra four minutes added on.

89' Coutinho walks over to the corner flag at the Kop end here after Vaclik rises to his feet and Schar hobbles back into the box. Second corner at the other side, after Henderson's shot is deflected wide of the mark.

88' Sterling races onto Gerrard's through ball, and wins a corner. Schar and Vaclik are down, with the centre-back looking to have severely hurt his ankle.

87' Final change for Sousa's visitors - Samuel replacing Zuffi.

87' Close for the home side, as Vaclik prevents a deflected header rolling across the line. So, so close for Liverpool who have just minutes left to save their Champions League status.

86' Xhaka wastes a late opportunity to make it 1-2, as he runs on to a ball and slices it into Anfield Road Lower.

85' Solid stop from Mignolet, to prevent Zuffi restoring the visitors' lead. He flies to his right to firmly punch away a strong shot and it's a throw-in near the corner flag for Basel.

84' Sterling wins a corner from the by-line after a deflected cross, getting to a loose ball first. Gerrard sends it in, but Vaclik gathers with ease and it's a goal-kick after the ball went out of play from the initial delivery.

83' It's low and hard, but it's straight into the grasp of Mignolet. 10-man Liverpool are desperate for anything from these remaining stages, as Elneny is replaced by Diaz.

82' Anfield are resurgent now and of all the men, it's Gerrard who gives the hosts some hope with a delicious set-piece - his 100th at Anfield. But Basel have the chance to return the favour, as Gashi lines up a costless-kick from 25-yards.

81' GOAL! What a stunning costless-kick from the captain. Gerrard sends it up and over the wall, into top corner. 1-1 here at Anfield.

80' Costless-kick to Liverpool as Schar brings down Sterling just outside the box.

78' Just one shot on target from the visitors all game, and they've been much more clinical. The Reds have mustered 13 opportunities, of which a measly two have been on target.

76' Moreno goes into the booking for a wild challenge on Gonzalez. It was a cynical foul, and the resulting costless-kick is delivered towards the penalty spot but no Basel players can direct it goalwards.

75' Coutinho picks up the ball, and finds Moreno down the left. He sprints towards the by-line and sends a cross into the box, which Vaclik collects.

74' Just over 15 minutes remaining for Rodgers to save anything from this, but nothing seems to be going their way. The Swiss are in full voice in the away end, full in the knowledge that they are just minutes away from progressing to the knockout rounds.

73' Subs for both sides - Liverpool: Lucas off, Coutinho on. Basel: Streller off, Embolo on.

72' Coutinho looking ready to come on in Rodgers' final throw of the dice. They're looking for a source of inspiration as Gerrard sends an effort wide of goal.

71' Huge penalty shouts for the hosts. Sterling sends Gerrard through and he goes down one-on-one against Vaclik but it's the right decision from the referee to wave away claims.

70' Lovren unwittingly deflects Streller's shot wide of goal and it's lucky the Croatian was there, that shot certainly could have troubled Mignolet.

68' Skrtel tries a speculative 30-yard shot, and it's only just wide of Vaclik's top corner. Good effort, but not quite good enough from the Slovakian. Still 0-1.

67' Not much time left, as the commentators discuss whether Markovic's red card was warranted. As it stands, he'll be unable to feature in their coming Europa League ties - after missing the final of the competition for Benfica last season through suspension.

64' Costless-kick as Sterling is brought down by Frei on the flank. Gerrard plays it short before sending a cross across the front post, but it's cleared. On the break, Lovren is booked for bringing down for Xhaka, who then goes down for treatment and could be brought off.

63' Moreno tries to send a cross in towards the box, but no-one is there to do anything with it. 10-man Liverpool have certainly not given up, but they're struggling to get about the pitch as Basel enjoy the majority of possession.

61' Liverpool are down to 10 men, and it's the Reds' only real bright spark who is off. Markovic is adjudged to have thrown a hand towards the face of Safari, and it's a daft move from the 20-year-old, as the fourth official sees it. Very harsh red card for the youngster who has so far looked promising, but the chips are well stacked against the hosts now.

60' Only half-an-hour left, and Vaclik hasn't really been tested still. Allen sends a long ball up to Sterling in the box, but he can't bring it under control before it's cleared.

59' Xhaka almost adds a second goal, outpacing Moreno whilst running into the space and firing a shot narrowly wide of Mignolet's goal.

58' Markovic trying to get the Anfield crowd going, but neither he or Henderson can get away a shot on goal. Basel defending in numbers, and the Reds aren't quite sure how to break through. Though the Serbian is trying to make things happen.

57' The Reds just improving going forward, but Sterling's low cross is read and subsequently cut out. Just struggling to find their way into the box and get any efforts on goal, but they're looking more likely of causing problems than they did in the first 45 minutes.

56' Costless-kick to Basel, with Sterling caught offside as Henderson looks to find him with a through ball. The clock slowly but surely ticking down for the home side here.

55' Rodgers' side just beginning to probe on the edge of the visitors box, but it's all too easy for Basel to break. Frei sprints away towards Anfield Road, but is outnumbered. On the counter, Sterling easily has a shot blocked with the Swiss side piling men at the back and moments later, he's dispossessed at the corner flag.

54' Markovic trying to get on the ball and run with pace, but he loses possession after physical contact at the halfway line and no foul is given.

53' Johnson wins a costless-kick smartly, enticing Gashi to hang out a leg and foul him from behind. Though the Reds still can't take advantage, with Schar sending a good cross across the face of goal.

52' Sterling wins a costless-kick, but after Xhaka forces Allen into the corner flag, he does well to clear it with an acrobatic overhead kick away. Moments later, Moreno steers a cross towards the penalty spot but no-one is there to get on the end of it.

51' Markovic's pass into Johnson down the flank is overhit and though the Englishman keeps it in, he can't steer the ball back in towards the box. The Reds certainly playing with some more urgency, but looking too frail at the back.

50' The hosts still looking to trouble, Gashi and Zuffi combining in the final third but the latter's pass back is wayward and goes out of play.

49' Gashi almost finds his way through on goal, but Johnson recovers. Further upfield, Markovic wins a costless-kick after troubling with his pace. The £20million summer signing looks keen to make an impression down the right.

48' Schar hits it, but it's blocked first time and on the second attempt, it flies well wide of goal. Poor from the centre-back.

48' Lucas goes into the book for a rash tackle on Elneny. Costless-kick to Basel around 35-yards from Mignolet's goal.

47' Markovic makes his presence known instantaneously, racing towards the by-line and sending a cross into the box. From the corner, it drops for Gerrard but his volley goes wide of goal.

46' Liverpool have gone seven Champions League games without keeping a clean sheet, their longest run since November 2008. They can't afford to concede another here, or they will surely be resigned to their fate in the Europa League. Another startling stat - Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (22) made more touches in the first-half than striker Rickie Lambert (17).

46' Two substitutions for the home side - Rickie Lambert and Jose Enrique off, Lazar Markovic and Alberto Moreno on.

46' We're back in action at Anfield, as the visitors kick us off - the Reds are shooting towards the Kop in this second half.

20:45. Second-half action with you any moment. Will Rodgers opt to bring on either Coutinho or Lallana on at half-time for some creativity? 45 minutes left of this one. Reminder that Liverpool NEED a win to progress, whilst Paulo Sousa's Basel can settle for a draw.

20:43. Here's the 25th mintue goal that currently separates the two sides: