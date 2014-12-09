Liverpool 1-1 Basel Live Score as it happened

22:20. Thank you for joining us at VAVEL, as Liverpool crash out of the Champions League after a 1-1 draw at home to FC Basel. Paulo Sousa's side progress, whilst Brendan Rodgers comes under more flak with a hugely important fixture against Manchester United next up. We'll have more post-match reaction with you, and all the build-up to Manchester United - Liverpool with you after that. We hope you enjoyed the live commentary and analysis, brought to you via Charlie Malam - until next time, take care and good night.

22:18. So, to re-cap: Liverpool are eliminated from the 2014-15 Champions League after failing to take the required three points at Anfield on Tuesday night. They fell behind mid-way through the first-half after Fabian Frei's powerful low effort, and they left it too little, too late. They saw promising half-time substitute Lazar Markovic face red, for swinging out a hand - a decision boss Brendan Rodgers has criticised - "The fingernail barely touched his nose," he said. Steven Gerrard rallied an impassioned late comeback with a simply stunning costless-kick in the 81st minute but unfortunately, they just couldn't get the ball over the line for the second time and ended up crashing out third place in the Group Stages with just five points - meaning they will now go into the Last 32 of the Europa League.

22:15. Not too many positive notes to take from that draw, but the Reds are now five games without a loss - despite a string of mediocre performances. They also have the chance to rectify themselves in the Europa League. The draw for the Last 32 will take place on Tuesday 15th December, with the first leg being played on 19 February, and the second leg on 26 February 2015.

22:10. On Markovic's red card, the Northern Irishman had stern criticism for referee Bjorn Kuipers: "I thought it was an awful decision, I thought the referee was poor tonight to say the least. Young Markovic has come on and been bright and, although he has put his hand out, it was not a sending off. The referee has seen the lad lying on the floor holding his face, but I don't know if he has seen the actual incident."

22:07. Full reaction from Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers: "We have to fight going forward to be in this competition next season. We are not too far off the top four and, if we get there, we will be better in it next season. The possibility of January signings is something to discuss with the owners, but there was a big investment in the summer. We have been unlucky with injuries to key players who are important to the way that we play, but that is to take nothing away from the players tonight who have put everything into the game."

22:03. Brendan Rodgers insists his side will be back stronger next year, but will his side (if he's still in charge) be back in the Champions League next season? They are six points short of the top four as it stands, and are losing ground game-by-game.

22:00. "I don't think we deserved better," insisted the 34-year-old captain. "We have not gone out because of this performance, we weren't good enough away to Basel and we let in a silly goal away to Ludogorets. You qualify over six games and we have not been good enough. We need to get our main striker Daniel Sturridge back and get some more goals in the side. We need to get Mario Balotelli back and firing. That is not to take away anything from the lads who have played tonight and have slogged their guts out. Rickie Lambert has ran himself into the ground tonight, but it has just been a game too far tonight and that has been because of a lack of numbers."

21:58. Steven Gerrard speaking to ITV Sport: "I still knew after I scored that it was going to be difficult with 10 men and running out of time, but it gave us some hope and, as the manager said, the first half was not good enough and we had to go down fighting. I have not seen the sending off, but I have heard it was harsh. It made it harder because we could have made it hell for Basel in the final stages with 11 men.

21:55. It doesn't get much easier for Brendan Rodgers' side, who face arch-rivals Manchester United next up. They travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Louis Van Gaal's side, who have won five successive league games.

21:53. So the effects of tonight's results - Group Winners: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund. Runners-up: Juventus, FC Basel, Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal. Europa League Teams: Liverpool, Olympiacos, Zenit St Petersburg, Anderlecht.

21:50. The Basel players salute their supporters at a roaring away end as Anfield empties out. They were very impressive tonight, and have held their own very well in Group B - the Swiss champions are fully deserved of their place in the next round.

21:48. Steven Gerrard looked devastated in his post-match interview, and rightly so. That could be his final Champions League game ever. "You always qualify over the 6 games and unfortunately we haven't been good enough," he admits.

21:45. Most of the post-match reaction will inevitably focus on two things - Why exactly did it take so long for Liverpool to spring into life? And what was Lazar Markovic thinking? His sending off in the 61st minute was harsh, but it was a poor decision to hang out a hand towards his opponent's face, and ultimately one that cost his side.

21:43. That could be Steven Gerrard's last ever European game with the Reds and despite a poor performance overall, he will be remembered for that sensational 41st European goal. What a goal, curling an effort over the wall, off the inside of the post and into the top corner for some late hope. A mention also for Daniel Sturridge, whose 21 goals helped secure their progression into the competition, only for successive injuries to mean he has not played a single game of their Champions League campaign.

21:40. The Kop give one last spirited rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone but their return to the elite level of Europe has for now, come to a close. After a five-year absence, they crash out with just one win and two draws from their six games against Ludogorets Razgrad, Real Madrid and FC Basel. They will now, as a result of coming 3rd, drop into the Europa League - where the winners are gifted a place in next year's UCL.

21:35. Liverpool, heartbreakingly, are one goal short of survival and they are out of the UEFA Champions League. After going down to 10 men, they finally woke up - as Steven Gerrard sent a beautiful 25-yard costless-kick past Vaclik to make it 1-1. Ultimately, their late revival wasn't enough and it's Basel who will join Real Madrid in the Last 16 from Group B.

FT: Liverpool 1-1 Basel.

90+3' Henderson sends a shot towards the bottom corner, but it's well saved. Only a minute remaining now, is it all over?

90+2' Gerrard picks out Sterling with a great ball and he sends it into towards the near post, but Slovakian's flick towards goal is wayward.

90+2' Henderson lets it run away and loses the ball. Safari races upfield and sends it into Gashi, but he can't connect and it's still 1-2. Unbelievable tension at Anfield.

90+1' Close for Basel, as a mix of Mignolet and the post deny them a second goal.

90' Gerrard gets another chance, picking it up from 30-yards but his backpedalling volley is always flying over. Approaching added time here, with an extra four minutes added on.

89' Coutinho walks over to the corner flag at the Kop end here after Vaclik rises to his feet and Schar hobbles back into the box. Second corner at the other side, after Henderson's shot is deflected wide of the mark.

88' Sterling races onto Gerrard's through ball, and wins a corner. Schar and Vaclik are down, with the centre-back looking to have severely hurt his ankle.

87' Final change for Sousa's visitors - Samuel replacing Zuffi.

87' Close for the home side, as Vaclik prevents a deflected header rolling across the line. So, so close for Liverpool who have just minutes left to save their Champions League status.

86' Xhaka wastes a late opportunity to make it 1-2, as he runs on to a ball and slices it into Anfield Road Lower.

85' Solid stop from Mignolet, to prevent Zuffi restoring the visitors' lead. He flies to his right to firmly punch away a strong shot and it's a throw-in near the corner flag for Basel.

84' Sterling wins a corner from the by-line after a deflected cross, getting to a loose ball first. Gerrard sends it in, but Vaclik gathers with ease and it's a goal-kick after the ball went out of play from the initial delivery.

83' It's low and hard, but it's straight into the grasp of Mignolet. 10-man Liverpool are desperate for anything from these remaining stages, as Elneny is replaced by Diaz.

82' Anfield are resurgent now and of all the men, it's Gerrard who gives the hosts some hope with a delicious set-piece - his 100th at Anfield. But Basel have the chance to return the favour, as Gashi lines up a costless-kick from 25-yards.

81' GOAL! What a stunning costless-kick from the captain. Gerrard sends it up and over the wall, into top corner. 1-1 here at Anfield.

80' Costless-kick to Liverpool as Schar brings down Sterling just outside the box.

78' Just one shot on target from the visitors all game, and they've been much more clinical. The Reds have mustered 13 opportunities, of which a measly two have been on target.

76' Moreno goes into the booking for a wild challenge on Gonzalez. It was a cynical foul, and the resulting costless-kick is delivered towards the penalty spot but no Basel players can direct it goalwards.

75' Coutinho picks up the ball, and finds Moreno down the left. He sprints towards the by-line and sends a cross into the box, which Vaclik collects.

74' Just over 15 minutes remaining for Rodgers to save anything from this, but nothing seems to be going their way. The Swiss are in full voice in the away end, full in the knowledge that they are just minutes away from progressing to the knockout rounds.

73' Subs for both sides - Liverpool: Lucas off, Coutinho on. Basel: Streller off, Embolo on.

72' Coutinho looking ready to come on in Rodgers' final throw of the dice. They're looking for a source of inspiration as Gerrard sends an effort wide of goal.

71' Huge penalty shouts for the hosts. Sterling sends Gerrard through and he goes down one-on-one against Vaclik but it's the right decision from the referee to wave away claims.

70' Lovren unwittingly deflects Streller's shot wide of goal and it's lucky the Croatian was there, that shot certainly could have troubled Mignolet.

68' Skrtel tries a speculative 30-yard shot, and it's only just wide of Vaclik's top corner. Good effort, but not quite good enough from the Slovakian. Still 0-1.

67' Not much time left, as the commentators discuss whether Markovic's red card was warranted. As it stands, he'll be unable to feature in their coming Europa League ties - after missing the final of the competition for Benfica last season through suspension.

64' Costless-kick as Sterling is brought down by Frei on the flank. Gerrard plays it short before sending a cross across the front post, but it's cleared. On the break, Lovren is booked for bringing down for Xhaka, who then goes down for treatment and could be brought off.

63' Moreno tries to send a cross in towards the box, but no-one is there to do anything with it. 10-man Liverpool have certainly not given up, but they're struggling to get about the pitch as Basel enjoy the majority of possession.

61' Liverpool are down to 10 men, and it's the Reds' only real bright spark who is off. Markovic is adjudged to have thrown a hand towards the face of Safari, and it's a daft move from the 20-year-old, as the fourth official sees it. Very harsh red card for the youngster who has so far looked promising, but the chips are well stacked against the hosts now.

60' Only half-an-hour left, and Vaclik hasn't really been tested still. Allen sends a long ball up to Sterling in the box, but he can't bring it under control before it's cleared.

59' Xhaka almost adds a second goal, outpacing Moreno whilst running into the space and firing a shot narrowly wide of Mignolet's goal.

58' Markovic trying to get the Anfield crowd going, but neither he or Henderson can get away a shot on goal. Basel defending in numbers, and the Reds aren't quite sure how to break through. Though the Serbian is trying to make things happen.

57' The Reds just improving going forward, but Sterling's low cross is read and subsequently cut out. Just struggling to find their way into the box and get any efforts on goal, but they're looking more likely of causing problems than they did in the first 45 minutes.

56' Costless-kick to Basel, with Sterling caught offside as Henderson looks to find him with a through ball. The clock slowly but surely ticking down for the home side here.

55' Rodgers' side just beginning to probe on the edge of the visitors box, but it's all too easy for Basel to break. Frei sprints away towards Anfield Road, but is outnumbered. On the counter, Sterling easily has a shot blocked with the Swiss side piling men at the back and moments later, he's dispossessed at the corner flag.

54' Markovic trying to get on the ball and run with pace, but he loses possession after physical contact at the halfway line and no foul is given.

53' Johnson wins a costless-kick smartly, enticing Gashi to hang out a leg and foul him from behind. Though the Reds still can't take advantage, with Schar sending a good cross across the face of goal.

52' Sterling wins a costless-kick, but after Xhaka forces Allen into the corner flag, he does well to clear it with an acrobatic overhead kick away. Moments later, Moreno steers a cross towards the penalty spot but no-one is there to get on the end of it.

51' Markovic's pass into Johnson down the flank is overhit and though the Englishman keeps it in, he can't steer the ball back in towards the box. The Reds certainly playing with some more urgency, but looking too frail at the back.

50' The hosts still looking to trouble, Gashi and Zuffi combining in the final third but the latter's pass back is wayward and goes out of play.

49' Gashi almost finds his way through on goal, but Johnson recovers. Further upfield, Markovic wins a costless-kick after troubling with his pace. The £20million summer signing looks keen to make an impression down the right.

48' Schar hits it, but it's blocked first time and on the second attempt, it flies well wide of goal. Poor from the centre-back.

48' Lucas goes into the book for a rash tackle on Elneny. Costless-kick to Basel around 35-yards from Mignolet's goal.

47' Markovic makes his presence known instantaneously, racing towards the by-line and sending a cross into the box. From the corner, it drops for Gerrard but his volley goes wide of goal.

46' Liverpool have gone seven Champions League games without keeping a clean sheet, their longest run since November 2008. They can't afford to concede another here, or they will surely be resigned to their fate in the Europa League. Another startling stat - Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (22) made more touches in the first-half than striker Rickie Lambert (17).

46' Two substitutions for the home side - Rickie Lambert and Jose Enrique off, Lazar Markovic and Alberto Moreno on.

46' We're back in action at Anfield, as the visitors kick us off - the Reds are shooting towards the Kop in this second half.

20:45. Second-half action with you any moment. Will Rodgers opt to bring on either Coutinho or Lallana on at half-time for some creativity? 45 minutes left of this one. Reminder that Liverpool NEED a win to progress, whilst Paulo Sousa's Basel can settle for a draw.

20:41. A stern half-time team talk needed from Rodgers, with his side looking to repeat history. 10 years and a day ago, they trailed 1-0 needing a win by two clear goals against Olympiakos to go through to the next round - with Steven Gerrard's famous late goal taking them into the next round. At the moment though, any such repeat is looking very unlikely. Rodgers side have been flat going forward, shaky at the back and non-existent in the midfield. They've done little to trouble the Swiss side, and at this stage they are on their way to crashing out of the Champions League, and perhaps deservedly so.

20:38. Scores elsewhere in the Champions League: Real Madrid 2-0 Ludogorets Razgrad, Galatasaray 0-3 Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Anderlecht, Olympiakos 1-0 Malmo, Juventus 0-0 Atletico Madrid, Benfica 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen, Monaco 0-0 Zenit St Petersburg.

20:35. It's all looking a bit bleak for the home side, who have yet to make any impression on the game whatsoever. Vaclik has rarely, if at all, been tested by Liverpool in the first-half whilst Basel have looked superior defensively and offensively, playing a confident one-touch pass-and-move brand and they lead so far - Fabian Frei's well-drilled strike from 20-yards separating the sides. Not good enough for Brendan Rodgers' side here, and they'll need to make changes both tactically and perhaps even in their personnel if they are to turn the tide of this one.

HT: Liverpool 0-1 Basel.

45' Johnson is well-picked out by Henderson, and despite being offside he gets an opportunity to send a ball across the box but it's too heavy for Lambert and it goes out.

44' Liverpool's final ball letting them down still, as Lambert wins possession but his pass out wide is too weak and the visitors win it back. Half-time couldn't come quick enough for the Reds here.

43' Basel enjoying almost complete dominance over a lacklustre and disjointed Liverpool side here. They have the ball in the net again through Gashi, but he's rightly ruled a yard offside.

42' Sterling sees Gerrard's run too late, and his ball towards the by-line is overhit and goes out as the rain begins to lash down over Merseyside.

41' Too little going forward for Rodgers' side as they struggle to deal with the pressure, and it's getting to the fans. The Swiss following are the only ones who can be heard in Anfield as the pressure on the home side grows.

40' Poor pass across field from Safari, and it's a throw-in for Liverpool but it's quickly killed off by Swiss pressure. Gerrard tries another ball in behind for the onrunning Sterling, but it's easily seen off.

39' Everything's just a little too flat for the Reds, as Basel reap the rewards of the space left behind by Johnson at the back. Zuffi races into the vacant space, but a number of successive shots are blocked by the red shirts in his way.

38' Sterling picks up the ball and races towards goal with intent and purpose, but his ball into Henderson's path is overhit and goes out for a goal-kick.

36' Poor pass from Gerrard, as he sends it out to the flank with Johnson 20-yards further back downfield. As expected, the full-back fails to get to the ball. The Reds try and rescue something from the move, as Lambert hooks a ball high into the box from the by-line but it's cleared. Still 0-1 to Basel as it stands.

35' Skrtel cuts across to intercept a pass but Lambert is immediately forced backwards after receiving the ball. The home side enjoying 55% of possession as it stands, but they've yet to do anything productive with it as Henderson's imaginative ball to Gerrard in the box is well seen.

34' Brendan Rodgers' side looking devoid of confidence, despite Frei giving the ball away. Every player in a red shirt looks nervous in possession and they just can't penetrate the Swiss defence.

33' Zuffi delivers and it flashes across the face of goal, before Xhaka sends it back towards Mignolet's near post. He picks out Streller, but the skipper's effort comes off his knee and out for a goal-kick. The Reds struggling to make any mark in this game.

32' Liverpool getting played off the park at the moment, as Basel surge forward in numbers and with pace. The Reds lacking the experience and leadership of Toure at the back, as Lovren is forced into a last-ditched tackle to prevent Streller getting a shot away on Mignolet's goal.

31' Almost two for the visitors, as Zuffi picks it up and feeds Gonzalez. He races towards the goal but is outmuscled by Enrique, who puts it out for a corner. Mignolet punches it out and it falls invitingly to Safari, but his speculative dipping volley soars over the bar.

30' In Istanbul, Arsenal are 0-3 up as Aaron Ramsey nets a terrific second goal of the night. Plenty of frustration on Merseyside at the minute though, as Sterling gives away the ball for fouling Safari.

29' Johnson finds Sterling, who spins and finds space in the box, but the 20-year-old, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, doesn't get a hold of the effort and the low shot is easy enough for Vaclik to gather.

27' As things stand, the Swiss side will join Real Madrid in the next round with nine points, as the Reds sit third on four. Europa League beckons at the minute, but Gerrard is looking to stir his side into reacting quickly. He wins a throw-in near the corner flag after his cross is deflected out of play.

26' Tremendous goal, as Zuffi and Frei link-up well outside the box. The latter shoots first-time from the return, sending his drilled strike from 20-yards past Mignolet into the bottom corner. Advantage Basel.

25' GOAL! It's against the script, as Fabian Frei makes it 0-1 to Basel.

25' Zuffi whips it towards the back post, but it drifts above a sea of bodies and into Mignolet's catch. The Reds soon gift them possession again though, playing their football dangerously at the back.

24' Enrique is easily dispossessed by Gonzalez and forces a costless-kick out of the Spaniard down the left flank. The pacey winger looks their most likely attacking outlet, with the left-back having not played much football so far this season.

23' It's a fast-paced delivery, but Gerrard rises at the near post to clear. The attack is kept alive, and Zuffi almost has an opportunity to shoot from six-yards out but there's too many men in front of him and it's blocked.

22' The Reds just struggling with their final ball in the final third, but Sousa's side, by contrast, are playing the ball about very well. Johnson misjudges a ball out wide and allows Gashi to run towards goal, until Skrtel comes across to force a corner.

21' Good play from Mignolet, to come out and quell the threat of Zuffi. Just as the Swiss side looked to be building a promising move, the Belgian came rushing out to collect.

20' Fantastic ball from Henderson to Sterling inside the box after a defensive error. He finds himself in space, but gets caught in between two minds and his pass back to Gerrard is behind the skipper.

18' Sterling diverts Henderson's cross goalwards, but can't get a solid enough connection on it to really trouble Vaclik. Still no real chances for the home side, but Basel just starting to take advantage of the space in and around the Reds' defence. Suchy tries to deliver a cross into the six-yard box, but miscues it and it flies into the Kop.

17' Safari hauls down Sterling with a strong shoulder-to-shoulder challenge at the halfway line, but again the costless-kick is wasted, Vaclik coming out to the edge of his box to collect.

16' The Swiss side side almost profit from a long ball out from the back. Gashi finds space behind Skrtel, but can't quite bring it down under control and the Slovakian recovers to get rid.

15' Lucas' committed tackle down the left gives away a costless-kick, as referee Bjorn Kuipers clearly wasn't happy with it, despite the Brazilian looking to have got the ball.

14' The Reds just starting to look like creating opportunities, with Sterling sensing he has the better of his man down the left - but twice his cross is dealt with at the near-post. He does well to win a costless-kick whilst outnumbered, and Gerrard sends the 30-yard ball into the box with pace but it's headed away by a white shirt.

13' Gashi goes close for the visitors, as Skrtel can't get a hold of a cross in front of the defence and it falls away from Johnson. The forward races towards goal, but his shot is wide.

12' Xhaka is gifted plenty of space down the flank, but his low cross is easily smothered by Mignolet. He takes his time with the goal-kick, before sending a long searching ball up to Lambert. It falls to Henderson, who tries a volleyed through ball into Sterling but Schar sees away the danger.

11' Good play from Henderson to keep the ball in-play down the left and surge forward, but Gerrard's clever through ball to Lambert is poorly timed with the 32-year-old caught in an offside position as a result.

10' Liverpool win possession 45-yards out, and Enrique sends a long ball up towards Lambert. It drifts over his head, but Sterling wins his one-on-one to win a corner. Unfortunately, it comes from nothing as Gerrard's cross floats into the grasp of Vaclik.

8' Hesitant defending gifts the Swiss side a couple of throw-ins deep into the hosts' half, but Enrique does well to intercept and clear it up towards the halfway line.

7' Plenty of high pressure from Sousa's side, not giving the Reds any time at all on the ball. They certainly look dangerous, as Streller wins a costless-kick out of Lucas. Zuffi sends it goalwards, but it nicks off Lovren and out for a throw-in across the other side of the pitch.

6' Basel immediately counter, until Gashi is forced backwards. When Gonzalez misses an effort, Streller tries to meet the follow-up but it hits his hand first and handball is given. Costless-kick for Mignolet just outside his box.

5' Goals already going in elsewhere, as Lukas Podolski hands Arsenal the lead away at Galatasaray inside four minutes. Back at Anfield however, Rickie Lambert wins a costless-kick down the right. Gerrard comes across to take it, but his ball fails to beat the first man.

4' Liverpool with another goal, as Henderson intercepts a weak pass. He plays it out wide to Gerrard who whips in a powerful ball to Lambert, he tries to cushion it into the path of Henderson but he can't keep his effort below the crossbar.

3' Gerrard with the first effort of the game, after Sterling and Johnson combine down the right. Sterling cuts inside and feeds the skipper, but his curling effort is easy enough for Vaclik to catch without any trouble.

2' Anxious start from the home side, as they struggle to put a succession of passes together. The fans are up for it though, and there's an electric atmosphere from both sets of fans on L4.

1' We're underway at Anfield, with both teams vying to seal qualification into the knockout rounds. The Reds get us started, shooting towards the Anfield Road End.

19:42. You'll Never Walk Alone has been played, the Champions League anthem has been aired and the players are on their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch. We'll have minute-by-minute commentary of Liverpool - Basel.

19:37. Only BATE Borisov have made more defensive errors in the Champions League this season (8) than Liverpool (7). If that trend is to continue tonight, it'll be a nervy old night for the Reds but with Kolo Toure, Alberto Moreno and Javier Manquillo all out or on the bench, Basel's forwards will certainly fancy their chances.

19:26. Liverpool have created more chances in the Champions League this season (44) than both Man City (43) & Arsenal (38), yet only scored four goals in the competition - all against Ludogorets Razgrad. Can Rick

19:23. Only Simon Mignolet has been an everpresent in their European campaign so far, starting all five of their Champions League games, although Steven Gerrard and Raheem Sterling have appeared in all. The skipper will play his 130th European match for Liverpool tonight - he has 40 goals in the competition, whilst fellow midfielder Lucas Leiva will become the 20th player to reach the milestone of 50 European games for Liverpool.

19:19. The Independent's Chief Sports Writer Ian Herbert has revealed via his Twitter account: "Swiss journalists surprised by way Basel seem to be lined up. More attacking then expected. Seems to be 3-5-2, not Sousa's recent 4-3-3." How many goals will we see tonight? Tweet your full-time score predictions to @VAVEL.

19:15. History could be made this evening if Brendan Rodgers' side win and achieve progression into the next round. Liverpool have yet to reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League when they have automatically qualified for the group stage.

19:12. In other news for the Reds, Liverpool's U19s triumphed in the UEFA Youth League earlier today. Needing at least a victory by a two-goal margin to progress to the Round of 16, they overcame 10-man Basel 3-0 at Langtree Park courtesy of goals from Ryan Kent, Daniel Cleary and Jerome Sinclair.

19:09. Lazar Markovic returns to the squad however, sitting on the bench. The Serbian made an impressive cameo against Sunderland at the weekend, looking to run at the defence and cause problems. Will he get his chance from the sidelines again tonight?

19:06. More drama for Fabio Borini, as the Italian forward finds himself out of the matchday squad yet again. His girlfriend Erin O'Neill took to Twitter to say: "Ridiculous......" shortly after she found out the decision.

19:03. Interesting stat, Basel are yet to make a defensive error in the Champions League this season. Brendan Rodgers' starting XI tonight have made six already, with Martin Skrtel and Simon Mignolet the most with two apiece. The last time tonight's Liverpool back-four played together, they narrowly beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 in the Premier League last month.

19:00. Few changes from Paulo Sousa's line-up from the weekend too. Phillip Degen, formerly of Liverpool, drops to the bench as does experienced defender Walter Samuel. Delgado, Calla, Aliji and Hamoudi are also all dropped from the starting eleven.

18:56. Four changes for the hosts. No Kolo Toure for the Reds tonight. The Ivorian has been ruled out of this evening’s clash due to a groin injury, meaning Dejan Lovren replaces him - whilst Javier Manquillo makes way for Jose Enrique. In the midfield, both Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho are dropped from the weekend as Joe Allen and Steven Gerrard return to the starting line-up. Mamadou Sakho returns to the bench after a lengthy injury lay-off.

18:53. Basel Bench: Vailati, Degen, Samuel, Delgado, Diaz, Hamoudi, Embolo.

18:51. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Sakho, Moreno, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Markovic.

18:49. Basel XI: Vaclik; Xhaka, Schär, Suchy, Safari; Elneny, Frei, Zuffi; González, Streller, Gashi.

18:47. Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Johnson, Lovren, Skrtel, Enrique; Lucas, Allen; Henderson, Gerrard, Sterling; Lambert.

18:46. The teams news is in. Tonight's starting XI's are as follows..

18:45. We'll have tonight's team-news, including the starting line-ups for this live Liverpool - Basel, with you shortly. Stay tuned.

18:41. The Liverpool manager added: "We're focusing on tomorrow as an opportunity rather than a threat. If we get through, we can put it to bed and it can give us confidence for the league campaign. We've had a difficult spell but I can see signs that we're coming through that now, We certainly haven’t the consistency this season but slowly I can see the differences in the team; in concentration, focus, and quality."

18:39. Rodgers stated the importance of "concentration and focus" if they are to take their desired result tonight. He said: "We go into the game in good condition physically and mentally. Basel will come here having lost their away games in the group and knowing it'll be tough. We respect them but our objective is solely to win the game. We know we don't need to win the game in the first minutes. It's technical and tactical. We have to retain our patience, keep concentration and focus, and aligned with the supporters' passion, we have a great chance."

18:36. Liverpool drew 2-2 with BSC Young Boys when they last hosted Swiss opposition at Anfield. In the 2012/13 UEFA Europa League group stage, goals from Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Cole twice gave the Reds the lead, but Elsad Zverotic earned the visitors an 88th minute equaliser. Martin Škrtel and Jordan Henderson started that night with Steven Gerrard and Raheem Sterling coming off the bench.

18:32. Tonight is the start of a huge week for the Reds. After Basel, they will prepare for a mouthwatering visit to Louis Van Gaal's Manchester United on Sunday - who have now won five games on the bounce in their recent resurgence. Next Wednesday, they will then take on Bournemouth in the Capital One Cup Quarter Finals. Could this week go a long way to decided the success of their season?

18:27. Liverpool also learned their fate in the FA Cup yesterday evening. They will travel to League Two's AFC Wimbledon for the third round. Neal Ardley's side will host the Reds' at Kingsmeadow in a tie which is set to be played between January 3rd and 6th, 2015.

18:22. The 24-year-old midfielder continued: "Of course, it's a huge game. Last season it was great to qualify and be back in this competition but as soon as you get into it you want to get through the group stages and reach the later rounds. That's the dream of everyone at this football club and the most important thing is we've got the ability and talent to make that happen. We can't wait for the game to get underway."

18:20. Liverpool have won just five of 12 home games in all competitions this season, and midfielder Joe Allen has called upon the fans to play a role in any victory for his team tomorrow. "The support we're going to get tomorrow night is going to be a huge factor in the game. We're going to make sure we make it a very difficult night for Basel players and we're calling on every supporter to get behind us during the game."

18:19. Rodgers spoke briefly of Sousa yesterday, saying: "Paolo has done an excellent job. They are the top side in Switzerland and they show that in their performances."

18:16. The two managers have met on three previous occasions, before Basel 1-0 Liverpool, in two goalless draws in the English second division: Swansea City (Sousa) 0-0 Reading FC (Rodgers), August 2009. Queens Park Rangers FC (Sousa) 0-0 Watford FC (Rodgers), December 2008.

18:13. Basel manager Paulo Sousa told the press in his pre-game conference on Monday: "If we can make it through, we will be delighted, that was the target for us in the first place, and we knew how difficult that would be, but we are just one game from making it a reality. I respect Brendan, and the job he has done for Swansea and Liverpool, but on Tuesday we will focus on getting what we need to qualify. As a coach, I am always looking forward. With that in mind, we have a plan for the game, and hopefully that plan is the correct one, with the help of a fantastic team performance. Rodgers has been here for a while and is passing on his football philosophy, but in the end it is up to us because I want to be the protagonist. Our players are more solid and clearer in everything we do and we are in a good moment, and hopefully we perform well and put Liverpool under pressure. We know they are a historic club and we know about everything around them – the investments, the quality of the players and the number of years Brendan Rodgers has been here, so he knows the environment. But despite that, our club year-by-year is having success. We have the ambition and courage to keep being successful. We want to do things how we usually do things, with happiness in our game, putting them under pressure and then hopefully we can have another magical night and another historic step for this fantastic club."

18:10. The Reds have lost four of previous six UEFA Champions League games at Anfield but the Premier League side's home record against Swiss clubs is W3 D2 L0. Basel, meanwhile, have lost just once in nine meetings with English opposition in the competition. The Swiss title holders earned their first win in England at the tenth attempt as they beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in last season's group stage. Their overall record on English soil is W1 D4 L6.

18:07. Rodgers was also questioned about Martin Odegaard, the 16-year-old Norwegian wonderkid who is a known Liverpool fan. The youngster was invited to Melwood for a trial earlier in the week, and ended up training with the first-team, but the Ulsterman had little to say on the matter. "I will say nothing on a young player or any player who is involved in another club. Martin is a talented player but he’s not a Liverpool player."

18:06. The 41-year-old, in his third season in charge at Anfield, has had an indifferent start to the 2014-15 season, but believes that his side are finally starting to find their feet. "We have shown in the last number of weeks that the group is coming together again. Slowly, game by game, I can see the differences in the team and what we have in the squad is quality," he said. "We know it is going to be a tough game, but playing at home we come together and get the victory hopefully, qualify and use that as a confidence for the rest of our games. The importance of the game is there - to get through an qualify for the group stages. We have had must-win games before during my time here and more often than not we have won those.”

18:03. Rodgers continued: "It is an opportunity for the players to qualify and write themselves into folklore and get into the next round. We need the whole team functioning well."

18:00. Talking about THAT night in his pre-match press conference, Brendan Rodgers insists his side must write their own European history a decade after that game. "We would have taken this situation when the draw was made," the Ulsterman said. "Certainly I looked at this game and the Ludogorets game as key games and it has proven to be that. It will be a great night and it is up to us to get the job complete. This is a competition that has a great history here at Liverpool and that Olympiakos game was part of that," he continued.

17:56. In other club news, yesterday also marked the 10th anniversary since the night of the famous Champions League clash against Olympiakos. Back in 2004, the Reds completed only their second-most famous come-back of one European campaign with Steven Gerrard at the forefront. The visitors initially took the lead when Rivaldo sent a costless-kick sailing over the wall and past Chris Kirkland, meaning the Reds needed three goals to go through. Florent Sinama Pongolle converted from Harry Kewell's cross two minutes after coming on, but it was not until the late stages of the game where they knicked it. Neil Mellor bundled the ball over the line from six-yards in the 81st minute, but it was his next contribution that became more famous. His "lovely cushioned header" teed Steven Gerrard up to unleash a blistering 30-yard volley into the bottom corner to send Anfield into ecstasy, just months before they would celebrate their fifth European cup glory.

17:49. The big news off of the pitch, for Liverpool Football Club, is that work has finally begun on their Anfield stadium expansion, increasing the capacity in the Main Stand. The official club website states: "Our aim is to transform the Main Stand and the stadiums surrounding area into a modern destination that combines our great history and tradition with high quality facilities," with the proposed plans to increase the capacity from 45,522 to 54,000 - incorporating an additional 8,500 seats. You can see a step-by-step walkthrough of the expansion, which will take two years to complete, here:

17:47. We're two hours away from kick-off in tonight's Champions League clash. We'll have the team news with you in 60 minutes' time. But until then, here's some more match preview.

17:44. On how to beat tonight's opposition, Rodgers stated: "We have to retain our patience, play a good technical game and have our concentration and focus. If we do that I believe we have great chance. We go into the game with a better mindset than when we played them in Basel. We arrive into the game with confidence we can get the job done. A lot of players who want to do well, hungry."

17:42. Liverpool squad (provisional): Mignolet, Johnson, Toure, Skrtel, Moreno, Lucas, Allen, Henderson, Gerrard, Sterling, Lambert, Jones, Manquillo, Lovren, Enrique, Can, Coutinho, Lallana, Markovic, Borini.

17:40. Mario Balotelli and Daniel Sturridge will not be available to feature in tonight's game, still out through injuries. The Englishman has been out since breaking down on England duty at the start of September. He returned to full training early last month but picked up a new thigh injury in training on 18 November and was ruled out for another six weeks. Liverpool have won just six of their 19 matches without him, whilst the Italian hasn't featured since November 15. The game is also likely to come too soon for Mamadou Sakho and Suso, with Jon Flanagan still also out for a number of weeks. Rodgers told reporters he expects his side to be relatively the same, with Fabio Borini also expected to miss out. He said: "I very much doubt any of the players that weren’t available at weekend will be ready."

17:37. Gerrard is likely to return to the starting line-up, having been rested for the second successive weekend against Sunderland. Rodgers will be hoping to see a repeat of his impact after a rest in mid-week seven days ago, but the Liverpool boss knows he cannot solely rely on the ageing talisman. "In terms of Steven - we can't just be reliant solely on him," said Rodgers. "This has to be about a team performance. We need other players to step up to the mark, taking on responsibility and being a catalyst and not place it on his shoulders. We have shown in recent weeks the group is starting to come together again. Slowly, game by game, I can see the difference in the team, the focus and concentration, and we have quality in the squad."

17:33. Only one man remains from the 3-3 draw, the man who scored Liverpool's third goal and will be as vital tonight as he was back in 2001. Of course, it is Steven Gerrard. Despite his stuttering contract situation, the 34-year-old is as crucial to the Reds' success as ever, and that was shown in his second-half display in their 1-3 win at Leicester last Tuesday. Centre-back Kolo Toure has said that the captain is certainly capable of causing more magic in front of the Anfield faithful. "Steven is a man for great days," the Ivorian told the Liverpool Echo. "He makes the magic when no-one can make it. That is why he is one of the best players in the world. His age is nothing, people just keep talking but if you have a player like that in your dressing room it is very important with his experience."

17:29. This is not the only time they have met Liverpool in the competition, either. Tonight's two teams were previously paired in Group B back in 2002-03, when Gerard Houllier's men took the trip to Basel knowing only a win would see them through having suffered back-to-back defeats to Rafael Benitez' Valencia. It didn't start off well, as Julio Hernán Rossi handed the hosts the lead within two minutes and before the half-hour, Basel romped to a 3-0 lead thanks to Christian Eduardo Giménez and Timothée Atouba and all hope seemed lost. Shortly after the hour mark, Danny Murphy and Vladimír Šmicer hit a quick-fire double to restore some faith and in the 83rd minute Michael Owen ensured it would be a tense final few minutes hitting home rebound from a penalty making the scoreline at 3-3. Unfortunately, Houllier's side had to settle for only a point and went out in 3rd place with eight points as Basel progressed on nine. In the other group meeting in 2002-03, the two clubs contested a 1-1 draw at Anfield when Milan Baroš' 34th minute strike was cancelled out by Julio Hernán Rossi's 43rd minute equaliser.

17:25. Basel will be hoping to claim another scalp in tonight's game. They have a favourable record against English opposition in recent years. They have won their last three matches against English teams after doing the double against Chelsea in last season’s competition and their total record in the Champions League against English sides stands at - 3 wins, 4 draws, 1 loss. Without a point so far away from home in this year's competition, it will surely interest fans to know that in five previous campaigns in the UEFA Champions League and four in the UEFA Europa League, Basel have always taken at least one point on their travels.

17:22. In his quest for qualification, Sousa will have Ivorian midfielder Serey Die after he returns from a two-game suspension. Marco Streller, who scored the winner last time out, is fit again after a back problem, but fellow striker Giovanni Sio has been sidelined by a knee injury. Derlis González, Taulant Xhaka, Marek Suchý and Fabian Schär are all a booking away from a suspension. Ivan Ivanov, out since January because of a knee problem, is Basel's only long-term absentee. He underwent an operation two months ago and is expected to be unavailable for a further six months.

17:18. Paulo Sousa's side most recently overcame FC Luzern to go eight points clear at the top of the Swiss Super League. They have won 20 of their 30 games so far this season, and 26-year-old Shkëlzen Gashi has been central to their strong form. He scored twice in his last match, a 2-1 win over FC Zurich, and will be fit to feature tonight. You can see the highlights of Basel's 3-0 win over Luzern here:

17:15. Tonight's visitors, meanwhile, come into the game in drastically contrasting form. Basel have won seven of their last eight, the single loss coming in a narrow 0-1 loss at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Domestically however, they have dominated, and find themselves sat pretty at the top of the Swiss league.

17:12. VAVEL Writer Oliver Emmerson talked about the importance of tonight's game in terms of the Northern Irishman's position at the helm: "The position of Rodgers will surely be under question if Liverpool fail to win. You would imagine the poor performance in the transfer market combined with bad results on the pitch must be testing the patientce of John W Henry and FSG."

17:08. Their European form, hasn't been too impressive on their return to the Champions League. After a five-year absence, they started off in style as a last-minute Steven Gerrard penalty spared Simon Mignolet's blushes at home to Ludogorets in a 2-1 win. But since, they are four games without a win. They lost 1-0 away at Basel, before back-to-back losses home and away against Real Madrid (0-3 at Anfield, 1-0 at Bernabeu) and despite goals from Rickie Lambert and Jordan Henderson against the Bulgarians reversing the lead, succumbed to a late sucker punch to squander the victory. That leaves them desperately needing a positive result in tonight's game, or Brendan Rodgers could soon find himself in danger.

17:06. The Reds hosted Sunderland in their most recent outing, but could only muster a goalless draw in a game devoid of creativity, movement and any real excitement. Neither side had any real chances, with Phil Coutinho and Raheem Sterling coming the closest to creating any opportunities for the hosts', but neither managing to find the final ball on numerous occasions. Overall it was a very dull game, but here are the highlights from Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland:

17:03. In recent weeks however, the Reds have gone four games in all competitions unbeaten. They would have liked a better result in their last European outing, a 2-2 draw away at Ludogorets Razgrad, but defensive errors allowed Georgi Terziev to head in unmarked from a corner in the 89th minute. Since, however, Rodgers' side have maintained solid foundations to turn a new page in their season. After such a dismal start, they gained back-to-back wins over Stoke City and Leicester City home and away, before drawing disappointingly at the weekend.

17:01. You can remind yourself further by reading VAVEL's post-match reaction of Basel 1-0 Liverpool. The report, the Liverpool player ratings and three things we learned from the game.

16:58. Liverpool go into tonight's game in improved form compared to the last time these two met. Back in Octover, Basel ran out 1-0 winners against a lifeless Brendan Rodgers side who posed little to no threat agaisnt the Swiss side just days after conceding a last-gasp equaliser against Everton in the Merseyside Derby. At St-Jakob Park, 69 days ago, Marco Streller's 52nd minute effort was enough to separate the sides. You can see the goal, and more highlights of the game here:

16:54. The current standings in Group B, going into tonight's games, look like this:

16:51. We're set for a tasy encounter at Anfield tonight, as Basel are also needing a result to progress. Paulo Sousa's reigning Swiss champions can settle for a draw, of any score, or can make their progression slightly more comfortable with a win.

16:48. Tonight's game is a must-win clash for Brendan Rodgers' side. The home side can only progress into the next round by victory, no matter the score, or else they face being cast into the Europa League Last 32 or even worse, fourth place in the group and out of Europe completely - should Ludogorets gain an unlikely three points away at Real Madrid.

16:45. Good evening and welcome to our live Liverpool - FC Basel 1983 as the English side fight for European survival at Anfield in matchday six of the UEFA Champions League Group Stages. Kick-off is at 19:45 BST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates, before minute-by-minute commentary of the game, right here on VAVEL UK.