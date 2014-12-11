Wenger gives update on Arsenal injuries ahead of Newcastle clash

Speaking ahead of his side's key clash against Alan Pardew's high-flying Newcastle United at the Emirates this weekend, under pressure Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger answered questions from the assembled media about his side's injury concerns.

"He's doing very well. He doesn't need the negative news on top of that" - Arsène Wenger

The Frenchman was quick to squash rumours that Jack Wilshere has suffered a setback in recovering from the ankle problem he picked up in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United towards the end of November. Wenger expressed his irritation at having to deny media speculation, adding that it was added - and unnecessary - pressure on Wilshere as he seeks to recuperate: "That’s completely wrong. He’s doing very well. He’s on crutches so I don’t see how he can have a setback. It’s frustrating because it’s hard enough for Jack to be injured. He doesn’t need the negative news on top of that."

On the back of an impressive 4-1 victory over Galatasaray midweek - and ultimately qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League - there was some positives from Wenger's pre-match comments, with news that Theo Walcott has been training successfully. Nevertheless, Wenger asserted that he is still suffering from a lack of match fitness and will need further competitive play to return to his previous level of play.

"Our main problems are still defensively" - Arsène Wenger

Defensively, Arsenal are still suffering, and it was with some consternation that Wenger listed the worries with his back-line: "Our main problems are still defensively because Laurent Koscielny looks like he will not be quite ready, Nacho Monreal is not back and Calum Chambers is suspended." In addition, Welshman Aaron Ramsey - whose stunning goal for Arsenal midweek has been the hot topic on social media - is a doubt, with his fitness being assessed today and tomorrow. With a tricky tie against Newcastle - Chelsea's conquerors last weekend - ahead, fans will be hoping for good news.