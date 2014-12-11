Liverpool: How important is Bournemouth away next week to their season?

Liverpool supporters and players alike have had a lot of mixed emotions so far this season. They experienced pure joy and excitement when they welcomed the UEFA Champions League back to Anfield after a four-year absence with a 2-1 win over Ludogorets back in September, which felt electric around the ground with the possibility of being classed as one of Europe's elite a welcome sight for the fans who had stuck through thick and thin over the past few years.

This is mixed with disappointment and clear frustration. It is clear to say that manager Brendan Rodgers has not got the players up to the same standard that they were at last year, to say the least. The deadly duo of Suárez and Sturridge was no more, and they had failed to replace their talisman in the summer transfer window. Their defensive frailties were still present, despite having spent £30million on defensive reinforcements, they have been exploited by teams with a clear game plan and the will to win - such as Crystal Palace, Basel and Newcastle.

To make matters worse, they have failed to qualify for the Last 16 of the competition, coming third in their group behind Real Madrid and Basel. It's a shame and of course sad to see given the heights of success that they achieved last year. However, all is not doom and gloom, because they still have good opportunities to win pieces of silverware this season.

POTENTIAL SILVERWARE UP FOR GRABS:

UEFA Europa League - Although it is not the most desirable trophy, a European competition is always a welcome distraction from poor performances in the league, and there is now an added incentive to go on and win the tournament itself. Winner is automatically entered into the 2015-16 UEFA Champions League group stage, regardless of their league position in their respective country. Liverpool are already regarded as out of the title race, nothing to lose there.

Capital One Cup - Rodgers' men have squeezed their way into the quarter-finals of the cup, and are only two rounds away from a potential final despite a very poor start to the season. Just highlights how unpredictable football is, with suggestions that the Northern Irishman's future at the club is uncertain, he'd love a piece of silverware to help his cause and this could be it. Bournemouth next week, perhaps the biggest game of their season so far? If they beat them, they progress to the semis, one step closer to a first trophy since 2011.

FA Cup - Although their first competitive fixture in this competition is not until January, this is where games will be coming thick and fast. The transfer window will be open, and squads will be fluctuating as each team looks for the perfect balance in their squad. Perfect opportunity for youngsters to shine, as well as the out-of-favour players to prove their worth. With that being said, teams get knocked out very swiftly and you'll soon realise that 64 sides will decrease gradually to the point where the quarter and semi-final stages are upon us. Liverpool need to take advantage of this, starting with their game against underdogs AFC Wimbledon soon after New Year's Day in 2015.