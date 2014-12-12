Arsenal - Newcastle United: Predicted XI

On Saturday Arsenal face Newcastle United for what could prove to be a hard fought match. Newcastle have reversed their awful start to the season and now have only once loss in nine games. Arsenal however, have had another slow start to the Premier League and have had some really bad performances against teams like Newcastle this season. Here is how Arsene Wenger's men could line up against the Magpies.

Wojciech Szczesny

Last match Wojciech came back from his injury sustained against Manchester United and had a routine game. Obviously there is nothing to say he should be the first name on the team sheet every week but none-the-less, he has been a hard working assured and safe figure in the Arsenal goal and his golden glove last year shows how key he is to the team.

Kieran Gibbs

Even though he is by some distance the club's best left-back, even if Wenger didnt want to start him he almost has no choice. With only four fit defenders with Premier League experience, the back four has unfortunatetly picked itself. With back up left-back Monreal injured, Chambers suspended and Koscielny sidelined, Gibbs and co will need to have a big game against an in form Newcastle side.

Per Mertesacker

Per will be expected to captain the side but has looked frail without his usual partner at centre-back, Laurent Koscielny. He will need to step up and have a big game, especialy as one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Mathieu Debuchy

Another player who is the best in his position, but this time he may be shifted to centre-back due to a lack of depth in that position. I am not sure what preperation Wenger has given Debuchy if he is indeed playing in this unfamiliar role, but there are legitimate fears about how we will fare with him in that position. Although none of this is his fault in the slightest, he needs to show up tommorow.

Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin has had a really positive start to this campaign and will most probably start again on Saturday. He will need to be up and down that right flank all day long and if he has the same kind of game as he did on Tuesday, he will show just why he earned his way into this team.

Mathieu Flamini

Another player who has got into the team because of an injury. With the abscence of captain Mikel Arteta, Flamini will need to silence critics and have a dominant performance in the midfield.

Santi Cazorla

Santi will be expected to play central midfielder. Perhaps a little different from his usual left midfielder or attacking midfileder role but he has played their before and may allow Alexis Sanchez to move into a central role, which he has been very influental in. Cazorla didnt have the best start to the season but whilst players around him have been getting injured, Santi has been working very hard to make sure that he makes the squad week in week out and fully deserves his spot.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex has been one of our stand out players this season. Bar Alexis, he may well be the most deserved of his starting XI place. His pace, passion and persistence have carried Arsenal forward in hard periods of the game and has really surpassed his previous seasons in terms of performance. Many expect him to play in the right midfield slot to push Alexis infield. But this will by no means draw less attention to the skills and quality of the Ox.

Alexis Sanchez - Key man

Alexis has been electric in his first season of english football and has already proved that his £31m from Barcelona was money well spent. Many expect that he was rested on Tuesday night for a reason, and that reason was to rejuvinate Arsenal's Premier League season with a big performance this weekend. Wenger will put him just behind the striker to have maximum influence on the game and drive the Gunners forward. He is the Gunners' top scorer so far this season and needs to rack up even more goals and assists against the Magpies.

Lukas Podolski

Though you may not believe it, dropping Lukas after his midweek performance would be a horrid mistake. His brace on Tuesday was a sign that he is match fit and hungry for goals. And even though his Premier League appearances could be counted on one hand, he has shown in Europe that he is as good a finisher as ever and will be raring to go on Saturday.

Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck's early season form has stuttered recently but he will be looking to rekindle his season against a rejuvinated Newcastle United. Welbeck is Arsenal's joint second top scorer this season and will want to solidify his status as a starting XI striker. He has a lot to prove, with the returning Olivier Giroud hot at his heels.