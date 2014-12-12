Crystal Palace - Stoke City: Hosts look to stop downward slide

Despite some impressive performances this season Crystal Palace have won just once in nine Premier League encounters, and as they prepare to host Mark Hughes' Stoke City on Saturday, they know it will another tough game.

"We don't send Christmas cards out, that's for sure" - Neil Warnock

Safe to say there is no love lost between Neil Warnock and Hughes, after their previous managerial experiences at Leeds, with harsh words being spoken by both parties in the past. The now Palace boss once accusingly said - in relation to rumours that Hughes would replace him at Leeds, "I personally hope [he] follows me again and ruins another team of mine." Warnock rekindled there feisty relationship this week ahead of Stoke's visit to Selhurst Park, saying, "We don’t send Christmas cards out, that’s for sure. I respect the fact he’s a manager in the top flight and that’s all I’m prepared to say really."

For all the feisty words, however, in the end it comes down to the points - and Palace are in desperate need of some. Despite their impressive victory over Liverpool a few weeks ago, Palace's form is in dire straights, as they sit 15th in the Premier League table on 14 points - just a mere point above the relegation zone. A hard-fought point against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend did no harm, but Warnock needs a victory and fast. Oh how the Englishman would love it to be over his old rival at Selhurst Park this weekend.

"Neil sometimes makes comments that you know will get reported" - Mark Hughes

Stoke boss Hughes, of course, is not one to let comments go by without some kind of response, and he spoke this week in a dignified response to Warnock's jibes: "Neil sometimes makes comments that you know will get reported. I take it with a pinch of salt. I could reply to it, but there’s no point. I don’t have a view on that statement. Well I do have a view, but I’ll keep it to myself. Neil is a forthright character with views, but isn’t always right.” Continuing, he managed to get a dig in himself, suggesting that the Palace boss does his own side no favours: "They can sometimes deflect from themselves by saying things about other people.”

Stoke find themselves brimming with confidence after seeing off a second-half Arsenal come-back to run out 3-2 winners against the Gunners last weekend. A tremendous first period saw them run into a 3-0 lead at half-time, Bojan Krkić the vital cog in the Stoke machine. Hughes and the fans will be hoping to see a similar performance from the Spaniard as Stoke look to improve on their current league position, where they sit 13th with 18 points. An away trip to Palace will not be easy, but the fans will fancy their side's chances.

The hosts will be without Joe Ledley and Adrian Mariappa, both ruled out, but will be relieved to have defender Damien Delaney back in action after being only used as a substitute against Tottenham last weekend. Jason Puncheon is a doubt through illness.

Hughes and Stoke will welcome back defenders Robert Huth and Marc Wilson into the fold, and Jonathan Walters is expected to start despite having an ongoing knee issue. They will, however, be without Marc Muniesa due to a hamstring problem.