Burnley - Southampton: Visitors look to bounce back after tricky run of games

It's been a rough few weeks for Southampton, and Ronald Koeman's side will be relishing a trip to Turf Moor to try to right their European football hopes. Sean Dyche's Burnley stand in the way, looking to bounce back themselves after a disappointing loss to Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

"He's doing a great job, that's how it looks to me" - Sean Dyche

Speaking ahead of Saturday's game, Burnley boss Dyche was effusive in his praise towards Koeman: He's done a fine job so far. He took over a club that was obviously in transition regarding the player-trading side and a lot was made out of that and where the team would go," Dyche said. Continuing, the Englishman suggested there was no point in reading too much into Southampton's recent bad form, considering their fixtures: "They've had a little blip at the moment but they've played the big boys of the division. He's doing a great job; that's how it looks to me."

After last weekend's disappointing 2-0 defeat at QPR, Burnley will be looking to immediately bounce back as they begin to find their feet in the Premier League in their first season back in the English top flight. Before suffering the loss to Harry Redknapp's side, Burnley had gone four games unbeaten, and there is no doubt Dyche's side are showing their capabilities at last. They still sit in the relegation zone, however, and all at Turf Moor know that it will be a scrap if they are to escape the drop this season. A result against a wounded Southampton might just be a bridge too far.

"It's not always about the way of playing" - Ronald Koeman

For the Saints, the need to reassert themselves amongst the elite in the Premier League is paramount, after taking just a point in their last four games. Koeman, in his pre-match press conference, was quick to point out the fact that his side have more than given their own in each of the games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United, and have been unlucky to come out with losses: "It's not always about the way of playing because I think we played a good game against Arsenal and a good game against Manchester United but the result was negative," he said.

The other top teams will be aware of this, and should be wary of the fact that Southampton's last few games may simply just be a dip in form: Koeman's side are more than capable of going on another run of victories against other sides in the league. That being said, despite still being fifth - and merely a point adrift of the Champions League places - you sense that a victory is pivotal for morale after last week's 2-1 defeat against Louis van Gaal's United. A solid win at Turf Moor this weekend, and the Saints may just be marching on again.

The home side are still without instrumental striker Sam Vokes, who is a close to a return after playing in Burnley's Under-21 matches to regain fitness - but who is still not ready to return to the fold. Dyche's side will also be without Stephen Ward, Matt Taylor and Michael Duff who are all sidelined.

Hosts Southampton will have defender Toby Alderweireld and also James Ward-Prowse back in action after they were out through injury, but will still be without ex-Burnley players Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez. Perhaps most notably, after his loss has been keenly felt in recent weeks, Koeman will once more have to deal with the absence of Morgan Schneiderlin.