VAVEL ratings of the sixteenth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
Crystal Palace (1) Stoke City (1)

Speroni 5 Begovic 7
Kelly 5 Bardsley 5
Hangeland 5 Shawcross 5
Dann 5 Wilson 5
Ward 5 Pieters 5
Jedinak 6 Cameron 5
Ledley 5 N'Zonzi 5
McArthur 7 Walters 5
Zaha (60') 6 Bojan (54') 6
Bolasie 7 Diouf 5
Chamakh (77') 5 Crouch 6
Substitutes
Puncheon (60') 5 Arnautovic (54') 5
Gayle (77') 5 - -
Bannan (84') - - -
Burnley (1) Southampton (0)
Heaton 7 Forster 4
Mee (73') 6 Clyne 6
Shackell 7 Fonte 6
Keane 6 Alderweireld 4
Trippier 8 Bertrand 7
Boyd 7 Wanyama 6
Jones 6 Davis 6
Marney 5 Hesketh (31') 5
Arfield 5 Tadic 4
Barnes 7 Mané (78') 6
Ings 7 Pellé 3
Substitutes
Lafferty (73') 5 Ward-Prowse (31') 6
Long (78') 5
Sunderland (1) West Ham United (1)

Pantilimon 6 Adrian 6
Reveillere 5 Cresswell 6
Vergini 6 Jenkinson 5
O' Shea 6 Reid 4
Brown 5 Tomkins 4
Wickham 6 Kouyaté 5
Gomez 7 Nolan (81') 6
Johnson (70') 7 Downing 7
Larsson 6 Song 5
Cattermole 6 Sakho 6
Altidore (62') 5 Carroll 6
Substitutes
Fletcher (62') 5 Valencia (81') -
Álvarez (70') 6
Leicester City (0) Manchester City (1)

Hamer 7 Hart 6
Simpson 6 Sagna 8
Morgan 7 (77') Kompany 7
Wasilewski 7 Mangala 7
Konchesky 6 Clichy 8
(79') Drinkwater 5 Fernando 7
King 6 Touré 7
Cambiasso 6 (60') Lampard 7
(64') Schlupp 5 Nasri 6
Mahrez 6 Silva 6
(73') Vardy 5 (74') Pozo 5
Substitutes
(64') Ulloa 5 (60') Milner 6
(73') Powell 5 (74') Navas 6
(79') Knockaert 5 (77') Demichelis 5
West Bromwich Albion (1) Aston Villa (0)

Foster 5 Guzan 6
Pocognoli 6 Hutton 6
Lescott 6 Okore 6
McAuley 6 Clark 6
Wisdom 5 (78') Cissokho 5
Gardner 7 (78') Sánchez 4
Varela 6 Cleverley 5
Sessegnon 6 Richardson 1
Morrison 5 Agbonlahor 6
(70') Dorrans 7 (46') N'Zogbia 4
Ideye 5 Benteke 6
Substitutes
(70') Berahino 6 (46') Delph 5
(78') Weimann 5
(78') Vlaar 5
Chelsea (2) Hull City (0)
Cech 6 McGregor 5
Ivanovic 7 El Mohamady 6
Cahill 7 Dawson (10') 5
Terry 7 Davies 5
Filipe Luis 6 Chester 6
Obi Mikel (82') 7 Robertson 5
Matic 6 Meyler 4
Willian (80') 6 Livermore 6
Oscar (78') 6 Huddlestone 3
Hazard 8 Aluko (64') 6
Diego Costa 7 Jelavic (74') 4
Substitutes
Drogba (78') 5 Bruce (10') 6
Schürrle (80') 6 Brady (64') 5
Ramires (82') - Ramírez (74') 4
Arsenal (4) Newcastle United (1)

Sczcesny 6 Alnwick 5
Bellerín 8 Janmaat 6
Debuchy 7 Coloccini 5
Mertesacker 7 Williamson 6
Gibbs 7 Dummett 5
Flamini 6 Tioté 6
Cazorla 9 Colback 7
(92') Oxlade-Chamberlain 7 Gouffran 5
(87') Alexis Sánchez 8 (82') Ayoze Pérez 7
(73') Giroud 9 (56') Ameobi 5
Welbeck 6 (56') Cissé 4
Substitutes
(73') Podolski 5 (56') Cabella 6
(87') Coquelin - (56') Rivière 5
(92') Maitland-Niles - (82') Armstrong -
Manchester United (3) Liverpool (0)
De Gea 9 Jones 5
Jones (89') 6 Johnson (26') 5
Carrick 6 Skrtel 4
Evans 6 Lovren 2
Valencia 7 Henderson 6
Fellaini 6 Gerrard 4
Rooney (78') 8 Allen 4
Young 6 Moreno (68') 5
Mata 8 Coutinho 6
Wilson (71') 5 Lallana (46') 4
Van Persie 8 Sterling 6
Substitutes
Herrera (71') 6 Touré (26') 5
Falcao (78') 5 Balotelli (46') 3
McNair (89') - Markovic (68') 5
Swansea City (1) Tottenham Hotspur (2)
Tremmel 6 Lloris 7
(70') Rangel 6 Davies 7
Bartley 6 Vertonghen 7
Williams 7 Fazio 7
Taylor 6 Walker 5
(55') Britton 6 Bentaleb 6
Sirgudsson 7 (70') Mason 7
Ki 7 (83') Lamela 6
Montero 8 Eriksen 8
Routledge 7 Kane 8
(85') Bony 8 (56') Soldado 5
Substitutes
(55') Shelvey 6 (56') Dembelé 7
(70') Richards 6 (70') Stambouli 6
(85') Gomis - (83') Chadli -

