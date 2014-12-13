VAVEL ratings of the sixteenth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Crystal Palace (1)
|Stoke City (1)
|
|
|Speroni
|5
|Begovic
|7
|Kelly
|5
|Bardsley
|5
|Hangeland
|5
|Shawcross
|5
|Dann
|5
|Wilson
|5
|Ward
|5
|Pieters
|5
|Jedinak
|6
|Cameron
|5
|Ledley
|5
|N'Zonzi
|5
|McArthur
|7
|Walters
|5
|Zaha (60')
|6
|Bojan (54')
|6
|Bolasie
|7
|Diouf
|5
|Chamakh (77')
|5
|Crouch
|6
|Substitutes
|Puncheon (60')
|5
|Arnautovic (54')
|5
|Gayle (77')
|5
|-
|-
|Bannan (84')
|-
|-
|-
|Burnley (1)
|Southampton (0)
|Heaton
|7
|Forster
|4
|Mee (73')
|6
|Clyne
|6
|Shackell
|7
|Fonte
|6
|Keane
|6
|Alderweireld
|4
|Trippier
|8
|Bertrand
|7
|Boyd
|7
|Wanyama
|6
|Jones
|6
|Davis
|6
|Marney
|5
|Hesketh (31')
|5
|Arfield
|5
|Tadic
|4
|Barnes
|7
|Mané (78')
|6
|Ings
|7
|Pellé
|3
|Substitutes
|Lafferty (73')
|5
|Ward-Prowse (31')
|6
|Long (78')
|5
|Sunderland (1)
|West Ham United (1)
|
|
|
|
|Pantilimon
|6
|Adrian
|6
|Reveillere
|5
|Cresswell
|6
|Vergini
|6
|Jenkinson
|5
|O' Shea
|6
|Reid
|4
|Brown
|5
|Tomkins
|4
|Wickham
|6
|Kouyaté
|5
|Gomez
|7
|Nolan (81')
|6
|Johnson (70')
|7
|Downing
|7
|Larsson
|6
|Song
|5
|Cattermole
|6
|Sakho
|6
|Altidore (62')
|5
|Carroll
|6
|Substitutes
|Fletcher (62')
|5
|Valencia (81')
|-
|Álvarez (70')
|6
|Leicester City (0)
|Manchester City (1)
|
|
|Hamer
|7
|Hart
|6
|Simpson
|6
|Sagna
|8
|Morgan
|7
|(77') Kompany
|7
|Wasilewski
|7
|Mangala
|7
|Konchesky
|6
|Clichy
|8
|(79') Drinkwater
|5
|Fernando
|7
|King
|6
|Touré
|7
|Cambiasso
|6
|(60') Lampard
|7
|(64') Schlupp
|5
|Nasri
|6
|Mahrez
|6
|Silva
|6
|(73') Vardy
|5
|(74') Pozo
|5
|Substitutes
|(64') Ulloa
|5
|(60') Milner
|6
|(73') Powell
|5
|(74') Navas
|6
|(79') Knockaert
|5
|(77') Demichelis
|5
|West Bromwich Albion (1)
|Aston Villa (0)
|
|Foster
|5
|Guzan
|6
|Pocognoli
|6
|Hutton
|6
|Lescott
|6
|Okore
|6
|McAuley
|6
|Clark
|6
|Wisdom
|5
|(78') Cissokho
|5
|Gardner
|7
|(78') Sánchez
|4
|Varela
|6
|Cleverley
|5
|Sessegnon
|6
|Richardson
|1
|Morrison
|5
|Agbonlahor
|6
|(70') Dorrans
|7
|(46') N'Zogbia
|4
|Ideye
|5
|Benteke
|6
|Substitutes
|(70') Berahino
|6
|(46') Delph
|5
|(78') Weimann
|5
|(78') Vlaar
|5
|Chelsea (2)
|Hull City (0)
|
|
|Cech
|6
|McGregor
|5
|Ivanovic
|7
|El Mohamady
|6
|Cahill
|7
|Dawson (10')
|5
|Terry
|7
|Davies
|5
|Filipe Luis
|6
|Chester
|6
|Obi Mikel (82')
|7
|Robertson
|5
|Matic
|6
|Meyler
|4
|Willian (80')
|6
|Livermore
|6
|Oscar (78')
|6
|Huddlestone
|3
|Hazard
|8
|Aluko (64')
|6
|Diego Costa
|7
|Jelavic (74')
|4
|Substitutes
|Drogba (78')
|5
|Bruce (10')
|6
|Schürrle (80')
|6
|Brady (64')
|5
|Ramires (82')
|-
|Ramírez (74')
|4
|Arsenal (4)
|Newcastle United (1)
|
|Sczcesny
|6
|Alnwick
|5
|Bellerín
|8
|Janmaat
|6
|Debuchy
|7
|Coloccini
|5
|Mertesacker
|7
|Williamson
|6
|Gibbs
|7
|Dummett
|5
|Flamini
|6
|Tioté
|6
|Cazorla
|9
|Colback
|7
|(92') Oxlade-Chamberlain
|7
|Gouffran
|5
|(87') Alexis Sánchez
|8
|(82') Ayoze Pérez
|7
|(73') Giroud
|9
|(56') Ameobi
|5
|Welbeck
|6
|(56') Cissé
|4
|Substitutes
|(73') Podolski
|5
|(56') Cabella
|6
|(87') Coquelin
|-
|(56') Rivière
|5
|(92') Maitland-Niles
|-
|(82') Armstrong
|-
|Manchester United (3)
|Liverpool (0)
|De Gea
|9
|Jones
|5
|Jones (89')
|6
|Johnson (26')
|5
|Carrick
|6
|Skrtel
|4
|Evans
|6
|Lovren
|2
|Valencia
|7
|Henderson
|6
|Fellaini
|6
|Gerrard
|4
|Rooney (78')
|8
|Allen
|4
|Young
|6
|Moreno (68')
|5
|Mata
|8
|Coutinho
|6
|Wilson (71')
|5
|Lallana (46')
|4
|Van Persie
|8
|Sterling
|6
|Substitutes
|Herrera (71')
|6
|Touré (26')
|5
|Falcao (78')
|5
|Balotelli (46')
|3
|McNair (89')
|-
|Markovic (68')
|5
|Swansea City (1)
|Tottenham Hotspur (2)
|Tremmel
|6
|Lloris
|7
|(70') Rangel
|6
|Davies
|7
|Bartley
|6
|Vertonghen
|7
|Williams
|7
|Fazio
|7
|Taylor
|6
|Walker
|5
|(55') Britton
|6
|Bentaleb
|6
|Sirgudsson
|7
|(70') Mason
|7
|Ki
|7
|(83') Lamela
|6
|Montero
|8
|Eriksen
|8
|Routledge
|7
|Kane
|8
|(85') Bony
|8
|(56') Soldado
|5
|Substitutes
|(55') Shelvey
|6
|(56') Dembelé
|7
|(70') Richards
|6
|(70') Stambouli
|6
|(85') Gomis
|-
|(83') Chadli
|-