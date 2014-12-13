Arsenal 4 Newcastle United 1: As it happened

19:50. Do not forget to stay tuned with all the action at VAVEL, with Christmas fixtures piling up thick and fast.... Manchester United - Liverpool is tomorrow, so you don't want to miss that one. I'll be back with another live commentary soon, until next time, goodnight!

19:45. Unsung Heros: Hector Bellerin. What can I say? Bellerin proved me right pre-match, and although he did not keep a clean sheet, he did himself proud after his performance today. He got an assist for Giroud's second and was solid defensively as he blocked out the Newcastle attackers going forward with efficiency and confidence. One for the future, he's still only 19! Well played today, for sure.

19:40. My Man Of The Match: Santi Cazorla. The small Spaniard celebrated his 30th birthday in style, scoring twice including one from the penalty spot as he weaved his way beyond the Newcastle defenders. He always looked dangerous, both on the ball and off it. Well deserving of the award today.

19:35. Here is the full Premier League table after that result.

19:30. Pardew will be disappointed that his team were unable to test Arsenal sufficiently enough from the first whistle, but the hosts have taken all three points and it is deserved for sure. Alexis was the orchestrator, Debuchy and Bellerin were solid at the back, Cazorla was silky, Giroud was clinical, Oxlade-Chamberlain was a handful & Welbeck was a nuisance.

90+3: FULL-TIME! ARSENAL 4 NEWCASTLE UNITED 1. Wenger's men stay in sixth place after their emphatic victory, although only goal difference separates them and fifth placed Southampton, who lost 1-0 away from home against Burnley in their 3pm kick-off earlier today. A brace from Giroud and Cazorla each seals an impressive win for The Gunners, who dispatched of a rather poor Newcastle side who failed to really test their hosts - Ayoze Perez scored what was only a consolation goal after taking advantage of some poor marking at the near post to head beyond Szczesny.

90+2: Riviere has a curling shot towards goal... deflects off Mertesacker, but Szczesny does well to catch the ball and hold onto it aswell.

90: The fourth official has signalled for three minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of this game; Arsenal making their last sub. Oxlade-Chamberlain is replaced by young teenager Ainsley Maitland-Niles, for the last few minutes of time.

89: Cazorla steps up to take it.... GOAL! 4-1 to Arsenal now! A cooly taken finish from the Spaniard, who completes his brace with a chipped effort straight down the middle, sending 'keeper Alnwick the wrong way in the process with what is known as a Panenka.

88: PENALTY FOR ARSENAL! DUMMETT ON WELBECK! The full-back can have no complaints there, after he clumsily grabbed a hold of the English forward inside the box, with the referee pointing to the spot almost instantly afterwards.

86: A warm round of applause, as Alexis Sanchez jogs off the pitch before getting a pat on the back from manager Arsene Wenger. He is replaced by midfielder Francis Coquelin, who was recalled from his loan spell at Championship club Charlton following the club's injury problems of late.

85: Bellerin stops a dangerous looking cross from entering the box, Newcastle corner-kick again. However, it comes of nothing, as Tiote has a rather audacious effort fly over the crossbar to ironic cheers from the home supporters.

82: Newcastle make their last change of the game, with striker Ayoze Perez (who scored Newcastle's only goal so far) being replaced by young striker Adam Armstrong. The sub is being met with boos.

81: Janmaat is given a yellow card, for a rather needless challenge on Cazorla.

80: 10 minutes to play, and Riviere almost gets himself into a goal-scoring opportunity but is denied.

77: A chance goes begging, as Arsenal go on the counter attack but Welbeck's touch is not good enough after he is fed through by Alexis. He is tracked by Coloccini, and loses the ball in the end, a shame.

75: 15 minutes plus stoppages to play now. Alexis with a great through ball towards Cazorla, but the Spaniard is left flat-footed and is unable to latch onto the ball, before gesturing his appreciation to his team-mate for the attempt.

74: Coloccini with a teasing cross into the box.... good catch from Szczesny, who makes it his.

73: Bellerin dispossesses Perez of the ball on the flank, before passing across to Flamini. Eventually, Arsenal lose possession in their own half.

72: A very warm round of applause around the ground for... Olivier Giroud! The Frenchman scored twice, on his third start since his injury against Everton. He is substituted off the pitch in place of German forward Lukas Podolski, who scored a brace against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

69: Just wide! Gibbs hits a half-volley which skids off the turf just past the post, as Arsenal crank up the pressure.

67: Bellerin weaves his way past three challenges and finds Welbeck, but Newcastle managed to hoof the ball clear.

65: Flamini flashes an ambitious drive towards goal, but his effort curls over the crossbar.

64: Close! Cazorla hits a stinging drive goalwards, but it hits the side netting.

63: Poor defending from Arsenal, typical set-piece problems strike again. Game on?!

62: GOAL! PEREZ PUNISHES POOR MARKING! 3-1! A teasing costless-kick delivery falls into the path of young striker Ayoze Perez, who is unmarked at the near post and heads beyond Szczesny into the bottom corner of the net.

61: Good palm away by Alnwick, who clears his lines out for a corner-kick which results in nothing.

60: Alexis is sandwiched between Gouffran and Janmaat on the flank, winning a costless-kick after some dangerous intent down the wing.

58: ANOTHER GOAL! GIROUD GETS ANOTHER! Bellerin crosses a low delivery into the box for Giroud, who makes it 3-0 with a one-touch finish which bounces in off the crossbar.

57: Oxlade-Chamberlain is booked, arguably harshly as well after a late tackle near the halfway line. He complains to the referee, but is yellow carded nonetheless.

56: A double substitution now for Newcastle - Cisse and Ameobi OFF, Cabella and Riviere ON

55: That, was Alexis' second assist of the day. He has been an absolute nuisance so far today, as per usual.

54: GOAL! GUNNERS DOUBLE THE LEAD! BIRTHDAY BOY SANTI CAZORLA! A sweet strike from the 30-year-old Spaniard, who wins the ball after a jinking run on the edge of the area by Alexis, he flicks it past two markers and his low drive beats Alnwick into the bottom corner of the net.

52: Alexis with a neat body feint to beat Dummett for the ball, he weaves past two players before being bodychecked by Tiote who wins possession in midfield.

51: Newcastle's resulting delivery is headed away by Debuchy, but the visitors continue to press now.

50: Good defending once again, from Bellerin. He steps in and blocks Ameobi's cross goalwards, out for a Newcastle corner-kick.

47: Colback is lucky to get away with his final warning, after a tactical foul on Sanchez who looked to get forward on the counter attack.

18:32. KICK-OFF! Second-half has begun, with the score at 1-0 to the hosts. Improved performance from both teams needed?

45+1: HALF-TIME! The Gunners are ahead, and rightly so. Only 1-0 though, although they have dominated for large periods of the first 45. Newcastle meanwhile have not impressed at all, and are arguably lucky to still be in the game at this point in time. With that being said, Cisse should have buried his shot from close range - Szczesny did well to deny the Senegalese forward after Gouffran's initial drive towards goal.

45: The fourth official signals for just one minute of stoppage time at the end of the first-half at The Emirates.

44: Debuchy with an emphatic clearance away to safety after a cross is whipped into the area, out for a throw-in.

42: Alexis and Giroud combine together well, but Newcastle hoof clear as the Frenchman lurks towards the ball.

40: Newcastle's lack of a final ball in this game is emphasised clearly now, Ameobi tries to find Cisse but his pass is poor.

39: Replays show that contact started inside the box, but Sanchez tried his best to stay on his feet and eventually went down on the edge.

38: Controversy now, as Alexis is brought down inside the area by Dummett on the counter attack and the referee blows the whistle for, a costless-kick!

36: Bellerin is booked by the referee after he sticks out a leg to try and halt the run of Dummett on the flank. Newcastle costless-kick to come.

33: Alexis with some smart tactical awareness - he sees the danger quickly and wins a foul inside the Arsenal half.

32: GREAT DOUBLE SAVE by Szczesny! Gouffran and Cisse are both denied by the Polish 'keeper, whose reflexes are tested to the limit from a dangerous costless-kick cross.

31: Newcastle players not happy with a handball penalty decision, Welbeck looked to clear the danger inside the area and the ball hit his hand, albeit accidentally.

30: Great build-up play and overall move by Arsenal! Sanchez slips the ball into the path of Welbeck, who takes an acrobatic effort towards goal which trickles just wide of Alnwick's far post.

27: Blistering pace shown by Bellerin, as he almost gets a shot off on the counter! He beats his marker with ease and speeds past the Newcastle defenders - but Janmaat comes to the rescue! Good tracking back from the Dutchman, who averts the danger as his team-mates look on in relief.

25: Great sliding block by Bellerin! He intercepts the danger as Sammy Ameobi tries to weave past him, corner-kick given.

22: Good tracking back by Colback, who clears the danger after an inviting low ball is delivered by Bellerin from the flank towards the lurking figure of Welbeck.

20: Corner comes of nothing though, the ball is put out for a throw-in after Tiote goes down thanks to a heavy sliding challenge on Giroud which has given him some sort of knock now.

19: Good play by Bellerin to win a corner for the hosts, his surging run forward is rewarded with a set-piece.

16: Arsenal have started this game well, and Newcastle have not. It's been as simple as that really so far.

15: An interesting stat for you now, that goal is Giroud's fifth in five appearances against Newcastle (source: WhoScored).

14: GOAL! ARSENAL AHEAD! OLIVIER GIROUD! Great play from The Gunners, who are rightly ahead now. Alexis weaves past his marker, delivers a teasing cross into the area for Giroud who jumps highest to head beyond Alnwick into the corner of the net. Nicely taken finish there.

12: Corner comes of nothing, as Arsenal push men forward on the counter attack and almost score. Oxlade-Chamberlain is unable to

11: Solid defending from Debuchy, corner-kick for Newcastle.

10: Nice interchanging play between Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cazorla and Sanchez on the edge of the area, almost results in a goal! The Chilean takes one touch too many, nutmegs a defender but Newcastle eventually clear.

9: Good defensive tackle by Bellerin, who intercepts the danger quickly and effectively to snuff out the run from full-back Dummett before passing his way out of trouble.

7: OFF THE CROSSBAR! Arsenal almost break the deadlock, courtesy of a looping headed flick by Per Mertesacker from a corner-kick taken by Cazorla. The effort cannons off the crossbar over Alnwick's head, and Welbeck tries to pick up the pieces to score a rebound, but he is flagged for offside. That was close.

6: No yellow card brandished by the referee, play goes on.

5: Sanchez goes down to ground shouting in pain after Tiote kicks him straight into the stomach. The referee gestures to the players to back away, and the Chilean gets back up eventually, although looking unhappy at the challenge from the Ivorian midfielder.

3: Alexis uses a cheeky bit of skill with a no-look flick pass towards the path of Bellerin, but the young Spaniard is held off the ball as it trickles out for a goal-kick.

1: The Gunners start the game quickly and almost get a shot away, but for a hoof clear from Coloccini.

17:30. KICK-OFF! Arsenal - Newcastle, it has begun!

17:25. The players walk out of the tunnel, and do their pre-match handshakes ahead of the referee's first whistle.

17:20. Just ten minutes to go now, the teams are about to start walking out of the dressing rooms and into the tunnel.

17:00. One to look: Jak Alnwick - A great chance to impress! The young third-choice 'keeper, who would not have been expecting this in his wildest dreams, starts in goal against one of the most attacking sides in the league with his other competitors both out injured. Talk about pressure.

16:55. One to look: Hector Bellerin - The young Spaniard starts at right-back, in what will be his third start for the senior side in the league this season. His blistering pace and attacking threat will be key in counter attacks, can he keep a clean sheet and prove his defensive qualties today?

16:50. KEY MAN: Daryl Janmaat - The 25-year-old Dutch full-back has been the sole reason as to why Newcastle do not miss Debuchy as much as they would have expected to. He is a solid defender, and is dangerous going forward. Crossing superb, an attacking threat and will be assigned the tough task of breaking down the Arsenal frontmen at The Emirates tonight. How will he fare, and can he keep a clean sheet?

16:45. KEY MAN: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - The electric young English winger has impressed already this season, and will be hoping for another good performance today as he faces Newcastle in the battle between 6th and 7th in the league. His pace, close-control dribbling and desire to win will be needed today, as always.

16:40. Meanwhile for Newcastle, they make four changes to the side that famously beat Chelsea last weekend. Second-choice goalkeeper Rob Elliot suffered an injury whilst taking a goal-kick in that game, and is replaced by youngster Jak Alnwick. Cisse is rewarded after his heroics with a start, whilst Gouffran and Williamson also come in, for Sissoko and the suspended Taylor.

16:37. Szczesny starts in goal, whilst Martinez drops to the bench. Maitland-Niles, Ajayi and Sanogo are amongst a young-looking substitutes' bench for The Gunners, with German forward Lukas Podolski also featuring there.

16:36. Alexis, Welbeck and Giroud are all welcomed back to the Arsenal frontline, after being given a rest in their 4-1 win over Galatasaray during midweek amid fears of burnout creeping in at this time of the year. The clear focus though, is on in-form Chilean forward Sanchez, who has flourished for Wenger's men since his summer £30millon pound move from Barcelona.

16:35. Strong, and interesting line-ups for both sides. Chambers is suspended after his two yellow cards against Stoke last weekend, and is therefore replaced by Debuchy, who makes his first league start for The Gunners since sustaining ankle ligament damage in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City in September. He will be expected to play at RCB, a new position for the experienced Frenchman who plays against his old club today.

NEWCASTLE: Alnwick, Janmaat, Williamson, Coloccini, Dummett, Tiote, Colback, Gouffran, Perez, Ameobi and Cisse. Subs - Woodman, Haidara, Anita, Vuckic, Cabella, Armstrong and Riviere.

ARSENAL: Szczesny, Bellerin, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Flamini, Cazorla, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis, Welbeck and Giroud. Subs - Martinez, Ajayi, Coquelin, Maitland-Niles, Campbell, Podolski and Sanogo.

16:30. It's that time again, one hour before kick-off live Arsenal - Newcastle United now...

16:25. Injuries? 17 first-team injuries between Arsenal - Newcastle United ahead of kick-off. Don't believe me? Look.

16:20. A quick stat going into this match. Arsenal - Newcastle have conjured up some great fixtures between them over the past few years - remember this one?

16:10. Pre-match reading? Look no further! The official preview for the game, written by Andy Rees.

16:00. Just over an hour and a half until the match kicks off at The Emirates, who are you backing? Arsenal will be the favourites, but Newcastle have shocked the top teams so far this season including the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and recently Chelsea - Pardew's men ended their unbeaten run last weekend and are going into this match on an adrenaline rush from last Saturday's game.

15:50. There are currently six matches going on across the Premier League today, including Chelsea - Hull City. You can follow the live commentary here on VAVEL, by Cian Woulfe.

15:40. Meanwhile, Newcastle have won six of their last eight matches in the league, following a torrid time at the start of the 2014-15 campaign, with many supporters suggesting that current manager Alan Pardew should leave the club, or be sacked.

15:35. Arsenal come off the back of an impressive 4-1 thrashing of Turkish side Galatasaray during their midweek UEFA Champions League group stage clash, meaning that they qualify for the Last 16 of the competition, which will be played after Christmas. Ramsey and Podolski got amongst the goals, which were special indeed.

15:30. Hello again everyone, and welcome to my latest live commentary. My name is Mosope Ominiyi and I will be posting all of the build-up to the Arsenal - Newcastle United match, which kicks off in just two hours time! Follow the minute-by-minute coverage here on VAVEL this evening, in a game which promises to be an intriguing fixture for both sides.