Result match Chelsea 2-0 Hull City
Chelsea vs Hull City Live Stream Commentary and EPL Scores 2014
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

17:00. That's all we've got time for I'm afraid. I hope you've enjoyed following my live commentary as much as I enjoyed writing it. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time on VAVEL UK, thank you and goodnight.

16:58. Unsung Hero: Branislav Ivanovic. Going forward, the giant Serbian is absolutely brilliant and he linked up perfectly with Hazard for the second goal.

16:56. Man of the Match: It had to be Eden Hazard. The litte Belgian magician got his sixth league goal of the season, as well as stunnin assist for Diego Costa. The real difference between the two sides.

16:52. So in the end, Chelsea deserved the three points. Hull were really getting into the game, but Huddlestone's sending-off completely knocked the wind out their sails and the last half-hour was easy for the Blues. Not the best performance we've seen from the league leaders this season by a long shot, but it was an efficient one and a win nonetheless.

FULL-TIME: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City

88'. Robbie Brady sends in a costless-kick from a good position, but it goes off the wall for a corner, which doesn't clear the first man.

85'. Andre Schurle has been rather wasteful since coming on and has his third shot of the game blocked.

82'. John Obi Mikel is replaced by Ramires, as Mourinho uses all three of his substitutes.

79'. Willian tries to cut a ball back for Drogba, but it's deflected behind. The Brazilian makes way for World Cup winner Andre Schurrle.

77'. Branislav Ivanovic screws a shot over the top, while 36-year-old in-form striker Didier Drogba replaces Oscar.

73'. Gaston Ramirez replaces Nikica Jelavic.

72'. The sending off of Huddlestone has completely ruined the Tigers' game-plan. Their defence has fallen to pieces and they can't get out of their own half.

69'. That is why Diego Costa is so good. Eden Hazard and Branislav Ivanovic combine beautifully down the left and Costa scores with literally his first sniff at goal in almost 70 minutes, sending a slightly scuffed effort across goal, for his 12th of the season. Game over now.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Hull City (Costa)

67'. Just after Sone Aluko makes way for Robbie Brady, James Chester brings down Eden Hazard on the egde of the box and is booked for his troubles.

63'. Real calls for a penalty here, as Willian sends a low cross in and Oscar sends in a back-heel, which appeals to strike James Chester on the hand, sparking raucous calls for of handball throughout the Matthew Harding stand, but Foy waves it away. The referee has certainly been busy today.

61'. Huddlestone receives his second yellow card without hesitation after a ridiculous stamp on Filipe Luis, in a moment of utter madness. Surely that's cost his side the game?

RED CARD (Huddlestone)

60'. This is a feisty game and Foy is not afraid to show some cards. Didier Drogba warming up.

58'. Diego Costa is now booked for simulation, going down easily on the egde of the box - the most eventful thing the Spaniard has done this afternoon.

57'. Steve Bruce's son Alex is booked for a really rash challenge from behind on Willian.

55'. Diego Costa has been non-existent all game, but puts Willian in a good position, though the Brazilian midfielder has been poor today and gives away possession cheaply.

53'. Gary Cahill is on very thin ice here, going down very dramatically in the Hull box and sprints back to his own half before Chris Foy can think about sending him off.

51'. Jake Livermore almost scores Hull's best chance of the game, exchanging some quickfire passes around the area before firing just wide of the far post.

48'. Not much has changed from the end of the first-half, with Chelsea clumsy going forward and succeptible to the break.

SECOND-HALF

15:50. So not a trademark Chelsea first-half performance by their usual standards, but Hull giving it a real good go. The Blues are definitely missing Cesc Fabregas. Stay tuned for the second-half, right here on VAVEL UK.

HALF-TIME

44'. John Obi Mikel sends in a ridiculously long cross towards Costa, but it's easily gathered by Allan McGregor.

39'. Gary Cahill receives the fourth booking of the game for bringing down Aluko right on the egde of the box and the Hull striker is temporarily off the field. Jelavic's resulting costless-kick is smashed into the wall.

37'. Alex Bruce and James Chester collide with the ball and Diego Costa is very nearly presented with a chance on a plate, but Chester just gets back to poke it away.

35'. Nikica Jelavic goes close with a diving header, but Terry and Cahill managed to put enough pressure on him to take his eye off the ball.

31'. Willian booked for simulation after going into Curtis Davies as the Englishman moved out of the way.

27'. A brilliant solo run from Branislav Ivanovic sees the Serbian pulling back a great ball to Costa, but the Spaniard is closed down quickly and the resulting corner is wasted.

24'. Hull enjoying a nice bit of possession now and their pacy midfielders are proving too much for Mikel at the moment and the Tigers win a corner. David Meyler jumps up to head the ball and somehow handles it, picking up a booking.

20'. Chance for Hull! Mikel is dispossessed in a really dangerous area and Sone Aluko breaks away, before blasting just over. The visitors playing some nice stuff on the break.

15'. Tom Huddlestone gets the first booking of the game for a foul on Oscar, meaning the Hull midfielder will miss out on the next game. Willian's resulting costless-kick is punched away.

13'. The hosts are looking extremely comfortable at the moment, bossing the game in every area.

12'. Jake Livermore comes relatively close, after picking up a lost ball from Jon Obi Mikel, the Englishman sends a half-volley just wide.

9'. Michael Dawson is down, adding further stress to Steve Bruce's staff - they really can't afford to lose him so early.

7'. And would you look at that. A Chelsea goal was coming, but it wasn't the circumstance many would've predicted. Oscar sent in a brilliant right-foot cross from the left and the 5ft7 winger jumps highest to send a wonderful header into the bottom corner. A fantastic finish, but Hull's giant defence should not have allowed the little Belgian - arguably the mosty dangerous man on the field - to go unmarked at the far post.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Hull City (Hazard)

3'. Filipe Luis is in a promising position on the edge of the box after Willian's cut-back, but the Brazilian chooses to send one over the top of the defence and it goes out for a goal-kick.

KICK-OFF

14:55. The two teams are back out on the pitch again and the captains are about to toss the coin.

14:50. Here is the Chelsea team returning from their warm-up.