17:00. That's all we've got time for I'm afraid. I hope you've enjoyed following my live commentary as much as I enjoyed writing it. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time on VAVEL UK, thank you and goodnight.

16:58. Unsung Hero: Branislav Ivanovic. Going forward, the giant Serbian is absolutely brilliant and he linked up perfectly with Hazard for the second goal.

16:56. Man of the Match: It had to be Eden Hazard. The litte Belgian magician got his sixth league goal of the season, as well as stunnin assist for Diego Costa. The real difference between the two sides.

16:52. So in the end, Chelsea deserved the three points. Hull were really getting into the game, but Huddlestone's sending-off completely knocked the wind out their sails and the last half-hour was easy for the Blues. Not the best performance we've seen from the league leaders this season by a long shot, but it was an efficient one and a win nonetheless.

FULL-TIME: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City

88'. Robbie Brady sends in a costless-kick from a good position, but it goes off the wall for a corner, which doesn't clear the first man.

85'. Andre Schurle has been rather wasteful since coming on and has his third shot of the game blocked.

82'. John Obi Mikel is replaced by Ramires, as Mourinho uses all three of his substitutes.

79'. Willian tries to cut a ball back for Drogba, but it's deflected behind. The Brazilian makes way for World Cup winner Andre Schurrle.

77'. Branislav Ivanovic screws a shot over the top, while 36-year-old in-form striker Didier Drogba replaces Oscar.

73'. Gaston Ramirez replaces Nikica Jelavic.

72'. The sending off of Huddlestone has completely ruined the Tigers' game-plan. Their defence has fallen to pieces and they can't get out of their own half.

69'. That is why Diego Costa is so good. Eden Hazard and Branislav Ivanovic combine beautifully down the left and Costa scores with literally his first sniff at goal in almost 70 minutes, sending a slightly scuffed effort across goal, for his 12th of the season. Game over now.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Hull City (Costa)

67'. Just after Sone Aluko makes way for Robbie Brady, James Chester brings down Eden Hazard on the egde of the box and is booked for his troubles.

63'. Real calls for a penalty here, as Willian sends a low cross in and Oscar sends in a back-heel, which appeals to strike James Chester on the hand, sparking raucous calls for of handball throughout the Matthew Harding stand, but Foy waves it away. The referee has certainly been busy today.

61'. Huddlestone receives his second yellow card without hesitation after a ridiculous stamp on Filipe Luis, in a moment of utter madness. Surely that's cost his side the game?

RED CARD (Huddlestone)

60'. This is a feisty game and Foy is not afraid to show some cards. Didier Drogba warming up.

58'. Diego Costa is now booked for simulation, going down easily on the egde of the box - the most eventful thing the Spaniard has done this afternoon.

57'. Steve Bruce's son Alex is booked for a really rash challenge from behind on Willian.

55'. Diego Costa has been non-existent all game, but puts Willian in a good position, though the Brazilian midfielder has been poor today and gives away possession cheaply.

53'. Gary Cahill is on very thin ice here, going down very dramatically in the Hull box and sprints back to his own half before Chris Foy can think about sending him off.

51'. Jake Livermore almost scores Hull's best chance of the game, exchanging some quickfire passes around the area before firing just wide of the far post.

48'. Not much has changed from the end of the first-half, with Chelsea clumsy going forward and succeptible to the break.

SECOND-HALF

15:50. So not a trademark Chelsea first-half performance by their usual standards, but Hull giving it a real good go. The Blues are definitely missing Cesc Fabregas. Stay tuned for the second-half, right here on VAVEL UK.

HALF-TIME

44'. John Obi Mikel sends in a ridiculously long cross towards Costa, but it's easily gathered by Allan McGregor.

39'. Gary Cahill receives the fourth booking of the game for bringing down Aluko right on the egde of the box and the Hull striker is temporarily off the field. Jelavic's resulting costless-kick is smashed into the wall.

37'. Alex Bruce and James Chester collide with the ball and Diego Costa is very nearly presented with a chance on a plate, but Chester just gets back to poke it away.

35'. Nikica Jelavic goes close with a diving header, but Terry and Cahill managed to put enough pressure on him to take his eye off the ball.

31'. Willian booked for simulation after going into Curtis Davies as the Englishman moved out of the way.

27'. A brilliant solo run from Branislav Ivanovic sees the Serbian pulling back a great ball to Costa, but the Spaniard is closed down quickly and the resulting corner is wasted.

24'. Hull enjoying a nice bit of possession now and their pacy midfielders are proving too much for Mikel at the moment and the Tigers win a corner. David Meyler jumps up to head the ball and somehow handles it, picking up a booking.

20'. Chance for Hull! Mikel is dispossessed in a really dangerous area and Sone Aluko breaks away, before blasting just over. The visitors playing some nice stuff on the break.

15'. Tom Huddlestone gets the first booking of the game for a foul on Oscar, meaning the Hull midfielder will miss out on the next game. Willian's resulting costless-kick is punched away.

13'. The hosts are looking extremely comfortable at the moment, bossing the game in every area.

12'. Jake Livermore comes relatively close, after picking up a lost ball from Jon Obi Mikel, the Englishman sends a half-volley just wide.

9'. Michael Dawson is down, adding further stress to Steve Bruce's staff - they really can't afford to lose him so early.

7'. And would you look at that. A Chelsea goal was coming, but it wasn't the circumstance many would've predicted. Oscar sent in a brilliant right-foot cross from the left and the 5ft7 winger jumps highest to send a wonderful header into the bottom corner. A fantastic finish, but Hull's giant defence should not have allowed the little Belgian - arguably the mosty dangerous man on the field - to go unmarked at the far post.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Hull City (Hazard)

3'. Filipe Luis is in a promising position on the edge of the box after Willian's cut-back, but the Brazilian chooses to send one over the top of the defence and it goes out for a goal-kick.

KICK-OFF

14:55. The two teams are back out on the pitch again and the captains are about to toss the coin.

14:50. Here is the Chelsea team returning from their warm-up.

14:30. There is just half an hour to go and a nice, healthy atmosphere is beginning to build at Stamford Bridge.

14:20. The Czech goalkeeper has been speaking to Chelsea's website: 'I’m looking forward to it, I always want to play. Hopefully we will get the win because all that matters is 3 points.'

'We’ve been doing well recently and we hope to continue with that momentum in front of our own fans.'

'You always look for a response when you lose a game; we need to win today and stay top of the league.'

'We expect them to defend well, wait for chances and make it as hard as possible for us. We need to be ready.'

14:15. Rather strange decision on Mourinho's part to leave out the ever-consistent Cesar Azpilicueta in place of Filipe Luis, though the Brazilian has proved his worth whenever he's played this year, so it seems fair that the £16m summer signing gets his chance. Meanwhile, club legend Petr Cech gets his first start of the season.

14:11. For Hull, Jelavic replaces Abel Hernandez and Andrew Robertson joins the defence.

14:08. So three changes to the Chelsea side which lost last week; Petr Cech, Filipe Luis and Nemanja Matic coming in for Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta and Cesc Fabregas.

14:05. Hull's bench reads: Jakupovic, Rosenior, Bruce, Hernandez, Brady, Ramirez, Quinn.

14:03. BREAKING: Hull have announced their starting line-up on Twitter - the team reads: McGregor; Chester, Davies, Dawson, Robertson; Meyler, Huddlestone, Livermore, El-Mohamady; Aluko, Jelavic.

14:01. Chelsea's bench reads: Schwarzer, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Ramires, Schurrle, Remy, Drogba.

14:00. BREAKING: Chelsea have announced their starting line-up on Twitter - the team reads: Cech; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Luis; Matic, Mikel; Oscar, Hazard, Willian; Costa.

13:45. BBC expert and Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has a weekly predictions column on the BBC Sport website and this is what he had to say about today's encounter:

'Chelsea's unbeaten record is gone but, as with any top side, losing a game will not affect their self-belief.

We saw that with the way they reacted in their Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday and, although nobody is talking about whether they can emulate Arsenal's 'Invincibles' anymore, it won't take long for their steamroller to gather speed again.

Hull are on a terrible run of just one win from their last 10 games and Stamford Bridge is not the place for them to change that - it is more the place for them to keep the score down.

There is no need for the Tigers to panic, though, because they have got a good manager in Steve Bruce, some good players and some scrappers too.

They are in the bottom three now but I don't worry about their survival prospects as much as I worry about Burnley, Leicester and QPR.'

13:40. The last time these two met was at the KC Stadium in January. Goals from Eden Hazard and Fernando Torres resulted in a bit of a walk-over for the visitors and they claimed their second successive 2-0 win against the Tigers.

13:35. Stamford Bridge will be full of hope, as 39,000 home fans look on in anticipation, hoping to see their side bounce back from last weekend's defeat and reclaim a firm grasp on the Premier League top spot.

13:30. If you fancy some light reading before the game, please feel costless to have a read of my preview for the game Chelsea - Hull City live.

13:25. Hull are almost certain to revert back to four in the defence, after naming three in the draw to West Brom. Expect to see Jelavic back in the line-up to replace Sone Aluko, while Gaston Ramirez could replace David Meyler in the defence.

13:20. The only real change to expect in the Chelsea line-up is Matic in for Fabregas. Ramires could replace Jon Obi Mikel alongside the Serbian giant and Andre Schurrle could come in to replace Willian, but it's unlikely, given the German's involvement in the Champions League this week.

13:15. Hull City's Nikica Jelavic is fully fit again, while on-loan midfielder Gaston Ramirez returns after a three-game suspension. Mohamed Diame and Robert Snodgrass remain out, with long-term injuries.

13:10. Chelsea will be without two crucial players, in Thibaut Courtois and Cesc Fabregas, the former picking up a minor muscle injury in training, meaning Petr Cech will start in goal - something the Stamford Bridge faithful won't mind at all. Fabregas faces a one-match suspension, after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Newcastle, while midfield partner Nemanja Matic comes back in to replace him after missing the defeat for the same reason.

13:00. Steve Bruce has been complimentary of Chelsea in his press conference this week, but has warned the Blues that his side will not roll over at the Bridge.

'When you go to Chelsea you have to play well and you have to work hard,' said Bruce. 'We’ll go there and enjoy it because you want to take on the best and they’re as good as any team in Europe on their day. We want to go there and have a right good go.'

'Chelsea have some marvellous talent and that is what great teams have. They have a wonderful manager too. They’re not just about the flair players, they’re good at set-pieces, they’re strong and powerful where they need to be and good in attacking areas.'

12:55. Mourinho's trusty right-back, Branislav Ivanovic has been talking to Chelsea's official website ahead of this game Chelsea - Hull City Live.

The Serbian said, ‘We do tend to play very well at home but if you want to win the league you need to win a lot of matches away from home as well. At Stamford Bridge we are always confident but you also need to pick up points when it’s a battle, a physical match away from home.



‘We are ready for the game Chelsea - Hull City Live, we are feeling good, we have some players who are refreshed and we need to win after the defeat at Newcastle.’

12:50. Jose Mourinho has been waxing lyrical about the jam-packed festive period, where the Blues play eight games in a month. The Portuguese manager believes he can use this congestion to his advantage, allowing him to rotate his squad and give everybody a chance.

‘I like it [the festive schedule], I like to play,’ said Mourinho. ‘It’s easier because the players will all be involved. They are all needed, they are all going to play. This situation is useful to manage intensity, tempo and fatigue. You have to make decisions, like I did against Sporting, choosing which players to rest but keeping a structure which allows the team to not lose its dynamic.'

12:45. Two past fixtures that particularly stick out in the memory of Chelsea fans are the wins on the first days of both the title-winning 2009/10 season, when Didier Drogba scored both, including a breath-taking last-minute winner and the 2013/14 season, Jose Mourinho's first game back in charge, where a goal from Oscar and a stunning Frank Lampard costless-kick will stay with Chelsea supporters for a long time. The last time Hull beat the Blues was in October 1988, where the Tigers defeated the West Londoners 3-0 in the old second division.

12:40. This will be the 36th meeting between the two sides, with Chelsea dominating the win list, on 24. While Hull have claimed just four wins, there have also been seven draws. Steve Bruce would be absolutely over the moon with a point today, no doubt.

12:35. Hull have only won two games so far this season and they drew their last fixture, a stalemate against fellow relegation-battlers West Bromwich Albion.

12:30. Chelsea's opponents for the afternoon are struggling Hull City. Steve Bruce's side sit in a worrying 18th place - somewhat surprising, given their supposed success in the summer transfer window, the Tigers bringing the likes of Gaston Ramirez, Mohamed Diame and Hatem Ben Arfa to the KC Stadium.

12:25. A second-half brace from Papiss Cisse at St. James Park saw Alan Pardew's 10-man Magpies hold off a late fightback from the visitors, with Didier Drogba pulling a goal back just moments after Cisse had added his second. Although Chelsea's unbeaten run was put to the sword, they can now focus on trying to win the Premier League without the added pressure of becoming the new 'invincibles'.

12:20. Chelsea are sitting comfortably at the top of Premier League, three points clear of their nearest rival, Manchester City. Although the Blues tasted defeat for the first time this season at the hands of a determined Newcastle side last weekend, it was only the fourth occasion of this season in which they haven't won.

12:15. Good evening and welcome to our live text commentary of this Barclays Premier League match Chelsea - Hull City Live Inline. Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT, so stay tuned for pre-match build-up, before minute-by-minute coverage right here on VAVEL UK.