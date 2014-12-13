Manchester City captain Kompany potentially sidelined until 2015

We were just 77 minutes into Vincent Kompany's return to action after missing Manchester City's last three games due to a hamstring problem, when the inevitable happened: a reoccurrence. Their were groans from the stands as fans of Manuel Pellegrini's side saw their captain exit the field.

The game at Leicester City's King Power Stadium was marred by further injury problems for the Citizens, despite a 1-0 victory; the three points courtesy of Frank Lampard's sixth goal since joining the club. Even before kick-off fans saw Edin Dzeko suffer a calf strain - adding further woe to an already dwindling list of attacking options for the Premier League champions.

"Kompany has the same problem in his hamstring, Dzeko felt a muscle injury in his calf" - Manuel Pellegrini

City manager Pellegrini spoke after the game on injuries to Kompany and Dzeko after the game, suggesting it was difficult to offer a prognosis immediately, but made some suggestions nevertheless: 'It is difficult immediately after the game to know what happened to both of them: "Vincent Kompany has the same problem in his hamstring he had a few weeks ago, that is one of the reasons he didn't play on Wednesday in Rome. Edin Dzeko felt a muscle injury in his calf." On the possibility of their return, the comments were not optimisitc: "Maybe he [Dzeko] will also be a couple of weeks out. I think it is impossible (for him to return) before the new year. We will see with Vincent how hard his injury is but I think it will be very difficult for them to play before the next year."

A returning David Silva - whose creative presence has been sorely missed this season - was enough to put some smiles back upon the fans' faces, but as the injury list grows and the hectic Christmas schedule tightens, only the three points will be enough to rescue what was a miserable ninety minutes for the City supporters.