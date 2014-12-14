As it happened: Manchester United 3-0 Liverpool Live Commentary and EPL Scores 2014

16:00. Well, that's all from today - as this Sunday's English Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool finished 3-0 to United. Thank you for joining VAVEL UK and our live match commentary brought to you by Charlie Malam, we hope you enjoyed it. Make sure to continue visiting for more post-match reaction on both sides. Thanks again, and have a good weekend. Goodbye.

15:58. He added: "You can always say that some players are the most influential in a game and of course David De Gea has a big influence. He did it very well but I can mention others who were also very good and had a big influence. You can single out as many players as you want. Yes, Michael Carrick did well in defence. I said it was an all-English defence today but then Jonny Evans corrected me and told me his is from Northern Ireland. So a British defence."

15:55. Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal on Sky Sports: "I think we have scored wonderful goals. We also kept the shape very good. In spite of the goals we gave a lot of chances away. That was every time we gave unnecessary passes away and that is how we have to improve."

15:52. Liverpool's season however, seems to get worse and worse. They were simply not up to standard this afternoon and paid the price. The Red Devils took them to the cleaners and reversed the emphatic victory Liverpool enjoyed over their Manchester rivals a number of months before. For all the post-match reaction, make sure to keep checking back to @VAVEL. We'll also continue to have plenty of reaction on @VAVELLiverpool on Twitter, where you can tweet in your say.

15:49. For Louis Van Gaal however, another delightful 90 minutes. Not the best of performances in all honesty, but they ground out the three points in impressive fashion. Everything seemed to go his way and after a stuttering start to the season, they are well and truly on their way up. Top four contenders definitely, but could they challenge for the title? They now sit third with 31 points, 8 behind Chelsea's 39 after 16 games.

15:45. Rodgers continues: "We also made defensive mistakes and that cost us today. We've just got to keep working, we know what the solutions are and hopefully the confidence will return. We came here last season and it was the reverse scoreline, today we were the better side in the first half but you can't concede the goals we did," he said. "We nearly went in front and they went up the other end and scored because we lost our runner from the midfield area. Today, we created opportunities which we haven't been doing. I'll keep searching for the solutions. It's been difficult this year but that's the way it works. It's clear we haven't scored or created enough goals."

15:42. Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, speaking to Sky Sports: "I thought we had done enough to win the game, it epitomised our season really. We created so many chances today and David De Gea was man of the match. He's had four or five games like that this season. David's a top class goalkeeper and his ability to make saves is outstanding but his distribution is also excellent, he knows when to go short and when to go long."

15:40. Liverpool have now picked up just 21 points in the league this season, their worst record after 16 games in Premier League history. Van Gaal's side meanwhile, romp to a sixth straight win. That was ultimately the difference today, and the manager who spoke of being lucky on Monday will certainly feel as though that game could have been different had De Gea not made a number of saves.

15:36. Player reaction: Manchester United striker Robin van Persie: "The fans were brilliant today. Again, they were our 12th man. And again, David (De Gea) was outstanding. He was brilliant - it's not often a team wins 3-0 and the goalkeeper is man of the match. I think Michael Carrick made the difference today, he is so confident on the ball. All of the defenders were calm today."

15:33. A terrific goalkeeping performance from De Gea, who takes all the plaudits post-match. He saved a number of clear-cut chances that Liverpool could have done better with, particularly from Mario Balotelli and Raheem Sterling. Up the other end, Brad Jones and the Reds' defence were the complete opposite. They were all over the place. Out of position and tactically inept, United's front-line were there to take advantage and all three goals could have been avoided.

15:29. Perhaps the worst thing for the visitors, was that was one of their better performances this season. Early on, they had all the momentum and it looked as though they would take advantage - but Raheem Sterling's finishing was inadequate. They were punished immediately, as the ball found itself nestled in the net up the other end after a combination of lazy man-marking, poor positioning and terrible tracking allowed Wayne Rooney to find the bottom corner. The Reds couldn't respond, despite United not exactly playing vastly superior. Before half-time, it was a two-goal lead as Juan Mata took advantage of debatable decision-making to head home. The Reds attempted to hit back by bringing Mario Balotelli on, and he and Sterling continued to have chances - which were all denied by De Gea. Robin Van Persie was there to punish them again, finishing the game off in the 72nd minute after dreadful defending. 19 shots, but no goals for Rodgers and his side as they fell to a 3-0 loss at Manchester United. Are his days in charge at Anfield numbered? Odds of his sacking have immediately been slashed to 2/1.

15:25. A dismal afternoon for Brendan Rodgers' side, who suffer a reverse result of the emphatic 3-0 win they took at Old Trafford back in March. Thanks to clinical attacking in the final third from Louis van Gaal's side and some terrific goalkeeping from David De Gea. He single-handedly kept the Reds at bay as the home side romp to a sixth successive victory. Fantastic afternoon for the home side.

FT: Manchester United 3-0 Liverpool.

90+3' Sterling is picked out at the back post in space and wins a corner after getting to the byline. Henderson puts it into the box, but it falls straight into the grasp of De Gea.

90+1' "You're getting sacked in the morning" ringing around Old Trafford, as Herrara flicks it towards Van Persie. The Dutchman tries to find Falcao in the box, but Skrtel hangs out a leg to divert it away and out.

90' United thoroughly enjoying themselves out here now, as three minutes of added time are announced.

90' It's Falcao who takes, but it's blocked by the wall. It falls to him invitingly for a follow-up attempt, which again is blocked.

89' Liverpool left wanting again in the midfield after Henderson's poor pass, and Toure is forced into hauling down Herrera outside the box. Before it's to be taken, Jones is replaced by McNair in the final change of the game.

88' Young takes it short, and after a return from Herrera plays it into the channel to Mata but his cross fails to beat Skrtel who clears.

87' Van Persie finds Herrera at the far post with a cross and after some good passing carves the Reds' defence apart, the Dutchman brings down Lovren's aimless header and hits a fierce left-footed shot with forces Jones to palm it over the bar.

85' De Gea again denies Balotelli with a splendid save. It's a great pass to the italian from Markovic, and he beats Evans but his poor finish is well kept out by De Gea's trailing leg at the near post - and he'll be thoroughly deserved of a clean sheet here, as he earns Barclays' Man of the Match.

84' Balotelli finds space from range and shoots, it beats De Gea all ends up, but swerves just wide of the post. In the aftermath, Gerrard goes into the book.

83' United still surging forward and creating, but Van Persie and Falcao can't quite find the right passes to each other. Luckily, Jones comes out to collect in the Liverpool goal.

82' Coutinho finds space in the centre of midfield and he gives it to Balotelli, who attempts a half-hearted run but it comes to nothing. The ball soon falls for Henderson at the by-line and he crosses it in to Balotelli, but his close-range low effort is well held by De Gea. That's the visitors' 16th effort on goal, but they still haven't found the back of the net.

81' Toure's clearance down the flank is picked up and Van Persie tries a shot from outside the box, but it's central enough for Jones to get down to.

80' 10 minutes left in this one, and it's all United now. This one has been settled for a while, but the hosts are looking to build on their lead against a dejected Liverpool side who are bereft of confidence or energy.

79' Falcao immediately picks up the ball and sends a terrific through ball to Mata but the offside flag is raised.

77' No hunger or desire from Brendan Rodgers' side as the United fans taunt Gerrard's lack of a Premier League title. It could yet get even more painful as Van Gaal brings on Falcao to replace Rooney - who has put in a captain's performance this afternoon.

76' As it stands, the hosts will be going an impressive 10 points clear of a below-par Liverpool side as Kenny Dalglish is shown up in the stands looking visibly abjected. The Reds will just be hoping for full-time at this rate, as Rooney and Van Persie close down Allen, who with a lack of options, concedes possession.

74' That's surely that now, and there's the potential for this to go on and become worse. Balotelli picks up the ball and drives into space, but after overunning it he childishly hangs out an arm to bring down Jones - rightly receiving a yellow.

72' Toure is caught out of position after an ambitious run forward and though Rooney's cross across goal is weak, Lovren's clearance is equally as poor. It falls to Mata, who cuts it a few yards to Van Persie and with Jones having ran three yards the other way in anticipation of a Mata shot, rolls it into an empty net to make it an emphatic 3-0.

72' GOAL! Van Persie makes it 3-0 for the hosts.

71' First sub for United - Herrera on, Wilson off.

70' 20 minutes left for Liverpool to get back into this, but they should have easily had a goal by now. Sterling has had five efforts on target throughout the game, but has not managed to make them count whilst De gea has been on hand to keep a number of threatening efforts out. He's well on his way to another Man of the Match performance here.

69' Final substitution for Liverpool - Markovic on, Moreno off. The Serbian, who was sent off in mid-week, comes on in Rodgers' final roll of the dice.

68' How have Liverpool not reduced the deficit? De Gea is having a tremendous afternoon and he prevents Sterling after Coutinho's neat through ball. Moments later, Balotelli must have thought he'd opened his league account for the club but the keeper does brilliantly to palm his shot against the underside of the bar and away from goal. Excellent goalkeeping.

67' Lazar Markovic tying up his laces as he prepares to come on, whilst Falcao limbers up down the sidelines. On the pitch, Young tests Jones with a cross inside the six-yard box which the Aussie responds well to.

66' Liverpool looking devoid of much hope or confidence now, with less than 25 minutes remaining in this one. Balotelli holds up a Moreno ball well, before feeding Sterling with a rabona pass inside the box but he doesn't shoot and it allows United's defence to come across and clear.

64' And it very nearly is a minute later. A lapse in concentration from a short costless-kick allows Valencia to send a fast-paced cross into the box which Van Persie side foots towards goal, but it whistles narrowly past the post.

63' Wilson finds space down the right but Lovren comes across to slide in and intercept inside the box. Could have quite easily been three if that tackle had have been mistimed.

62' Henderson catches Young in possession down the right, but the winger does well to recover and win a goal-kick after deflecting it off of Henderson and out.

60' Balotelli can't send a cross into the box as Rooney comes out to block and from the throw-in. The Reds play it patiently across the face of United's box but can't find a breakthrough.

59' Coutinho coming deep in an attempt to drive his side forward and he connects well with Balotelli and Henderson, before finding Sterling on the edge. Jones sticks a foot out to nick it away from him and it falls to Lovren but the Croatian's speculative shot is blocked, as is Henderson's and they eventually win a corner-kick.

57' Balotelli tees up the shot from range but his shot flies straight into the three-man wall and after Liverpool try to keep the attack alive by finding Henderson with a long ball, he cannot bring it under his control and it goes out for a goal-kick. Time slowly running out for Rodgers' side here.

56' Balotelli picks up the ball from the left and tries a trademark effort from distance, which is easily blocked - but the Reds win a costless-kick after Fellaini fouls Allen 35-yards from goal.

54' Lovren's pass into Sterling is overhit and United keep the ball well, with Rooney dropping deep and firing it out wide to Valencia. After a failed run, he finds Mata who surges forward and finds Wilson. The 19-year-old eyes up goal and tries an effort, but it flies wide.

52' Moreno wins a cheap foul out of Valencia, falling to the ground under minimal contact inside his own half. The Reds can't keep possession for long and after a strong tackle, it's worked up to Van Persie who holds off a number of yellow shirts. Eventually, Moreno nicks it off him and it's a goal-kick for Liverpool.

51' Rooney tests Jones from the edge of the box, but the Aussie gets down to his low-drilled shot to stop. Meanwhile, Balotelli goes down feigning an injury as he looks for a foul but the substitution has failed to inspire the Reds just yet.

50' Golden opportunity for Liverpool but Sterling wastes it. After a weak backpass, Sterling is caught in a one-on-one race with De Gea to the ball. The youngster beats the keeper to it, rounds him but hesitates and after he shoots, the Spaniard recovers to stop. Should be 2-1 now.

49' Mata lines up the set-piece and sends it towards the back post, but Toure diverts it out wide, where Rooney is there to pick up the pieces. After some neat pass-and-move play down the left, Valencia's heavy touch gives the ball away.

48' Coutinho commits a poor foul, jumping into Evans to give away a costless-kick inside United's half. Directly from the long ball, Moreno gives away a foul after an elbow on Fellaini.

47' Henderson has a costless header inside the box after Sterling wriggles through a few bodies and finds some space at the by-line. He cuts it back to the midfielder, who can only direct his effort over De Gea's crossbar. The Reds' need a reply quick if they are to squeeze something out of this game.

46' Half-time substitution - Balotelli on, Lallana off. Second switch from Rodgers as he looks to turn this one around.

14:30. Jose Enrique takes to Twitter at half-time to say: "I'm completely fine for the ones that are asking, just not in the squad today." The Spaniard obviously disappointed at his compatriot Moreno's performance so far. Could he be on his way out in January?

14:28. Interesting stat - Liverpool have conceded two-or-more goals away from home more times than any other side in the Premier League since Rodgers took over. Problem with the manager's tactics?

14:25. Disappointing first 45 from a Liverpool perspective, but it's hard to argue that it's unfair that they are behind. Poor man-marking for the first goal as Coutinho didn't follow his runner into the box, and equally lazy defending for the second in addition with poor decisions from the linesman. Still, United find themselves comfortably in-front and it's going to take a lot to change that. Second-half action with you soon, as Mario Balotelli warms up on the pitch during the break.

14:20. Liverpool made to pay for defensive errors and a lack of clinicality in the final third, as goals from Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata gift Louis Van Gaal's side a 2-0 lead at the break. United could and should have found themselves behind, but Sterling wasn't ruthless enough at the near post. 25 seconds later, Rooney found the back of the net up the other end to give the Red Devils the lead. For the opening half-an-hour, Rodgers' side were on top but could not take advantage and five minutes before the interval, Juan Mata doubled the lead after Ashley Young's cross took a flick on from Robin Van Persie's head inside the box but with no offside flag being raised, the goal stood - and it's Van Gaal's side who have all the momentum in this one.

HT: Manchester United 2-0 Liverpool.

45' Good link-up between Coutinho and Sterling as the Brazilian wins a corner, but the 20-year-old English winger is down in pain. He soon finds his feet, but he's had a poor afternoon so far - he should have scored the opening goal after all. From the corner, it's headed out to Moreno who tries a 40-yard effort but it's too speculative and swerves well wide.

44' Linesman rules a foul on Sterling down the right, and Gerrard will whip it into the box. The 34-year-old's set-piece delivery is poor however, and is cleared by Van Persie at the near post.

43' Another booking for the hosts, as Rooney goes in for bringing down Coutinho inside the centre-circle. Fourth of the game inside the first-half for United.

42' Henderson sends a well-hit cross into Sterling, who rises to head towards the back post but it's not powerful enough to really trouble De Gea.

41' That came out of nowhere, and it sums up the afternoon so far. Brendan Rodgers' side were arguably the better team for the first half-an-hour, but United have been more clinical in the final third.

40' United having all the costlessdom in the centre of the park as Liverpool's midfield take advantage and they work it to Young, who sends an outswinging cross into the box. Van Persie flicks it towards the back post and Mata, despite being two yards offside, heads into the bottom corner to double the advantage. Poor officiating there.

40' GOAL! Juan Mata makes it 2-0 for the hosts.

39' Valencia fires a teasing ball across the face of goal after receiving the ball in space on the flank, but Jones gets down well to gather and see out the danger.

38' Half-time approaching, as Skrtel brings down Wilson in a challenge inside the centre-circle but goes unpunished - something Rooney is keen to remind Atkinson of.

37' United enjoying the ball comfortably inside the Reds' half, until Henderson closes Evans and forces a throw-in. The Red Devils haven't really had that many opportunities, but they've been clinical with them. Meanwhile, Evans goes into the book for a late foul on Coutinho at the halfway line. That's their third yellow so far this half.

35' The Reds play it short and work it to Allen on the edge, but Fellaini reads it and rushes out to block. Rodgers' side manage to keep the ball through Toure and Lovren in the final third, but Lallana's cross towards Skrtel in the six-yard box drifts over him and out of play.

34' Gerrard picks out Moreno with a sensational cross field ball and the Spaniard gets in behind Valencia, but his poor touch allows the winger to recover and force a corner.

33' Sterling can't beat Fellaini who overpowers the Englishman and United recover the ball. The hosts beginning to find their best as Ferguson raises an awry smile up in the stands.

32' Final ball still lacking, as Henderson can't pick out Lallana in the final third. The Reds have had their chances, but just haven't taken advantage and Van Gaal's side look to be finally settling and cutting out the mistakes now.

30' Mata sends an inswinging delivery towards the box but it fails to beat the first man. Nevertheless, Rooney works hard to ensure Liverpool's clearance doesn't go far. Throw-in for the Reds' inside their own-half.

29' But it doesn't last long, and Allen goes into the book after being forced into a poor challenge. The Ecuadorian winger is bursting past him and he steps across and bodychecks Valencia down the right.

28' Corner for United after good work from Young down the right. Rooney takes it, but Skrtel heads clear and after a moment of hesitation, Sterling dispossesses Valencia.

27' Liverpool lacking again in behind. Sterling picks up the ball after Jones' error, but he can't quite make anything of it as Carrick intercepts.

26' Fantastic ball out wide to valencia, who moves into space towards the box, but his cross cannot find a teammate. United recover possession from Henderson's header but Allen does well to take it away from Fellaini near the corner flag.

24' Sterling has posed plenty to the United defence so far in what has been quite an accomplished Liverpool performance bar two lapses. Sterling's finishing has been well below-par, and the Reds could and should have been ahead before Rooney opened the scoring, which Brendan Rodgers' side defended very badly.

25' Change for Liverpool - the injured Glen Johnson comes off for Kolo Toure after he pulled up a few minutes ago.

23' Liverpool keep the possession around the opposition box until it finds Sterling at the near post, but De Gea saves strongly to palm it past the post and from the resulting corner, the Reds can't make anything from it.

22' Good pressure from Johnson down the left forces Wilson into a misplaed pass. Henderson plays it quickly to find Sterling ho works his way forward and finds Lallana, but Fellaini takes it from him.

21' Second yellow for United as Jones brings down Coutinho who was in his stride on the halfway line.

20' Coutinho commits a needless foul inside the halfway line, but Gerrard intercepts. Lallana tries to pick up possession and take his side forward but is outnumbered. After winning back the throw-in quickly, he tries to feed Sterling once more, but it's overhit. The Reds struggling to find that ball to feed the youngster off of the shoulder.

19' Still plenty of errors from Van Gaal's side, but the Reds' lacking with their final ball. Coutinho picks it up and without hesitation looks for Sterling, but it's overhit and zips out of play for a throw-in further downline.

18' Free-kick for the visitors, as Lallana deceives Carrick with neat footwork. Gerrard takes it short, where Sterling and Moreno link-up. The 20-year-old cuts to the edge of the box and tees up Gerrard, who fizzes a 25-yard shot towards the far corner but it's feeble enough for De Gea to collect comfortably.

16' United playing some lovely possession play about the Reds' box, but Gerrard comes in and intercepts. Henderson races into space on the counter, but cannot find Sterling with a through ball from the right.

15' Liverpool causing themselves all ends of problems, as Henderson's indecisive header in the box invites pressure - but he wins a foul from the second header as Wilson goes in with an elbow inside the Reds' box.

14' United taking advantage of all the momentum gained from that opening goal now as Valencia picks up the ball and beats five or six men, but can't pick out the static Van Persie. Regardless, after some good pressure - they immediately win the ball back with the home supporters right behind them.

13' The ball goes straight up the other end, and Valencia beats Allen and Lallana with ease down the right. He cuts a ball across the box to Rooney, who runs onto it and places an effort into the bottom left to give the hosts the advantage after a lacklustre start.

12' GOAL! 1-0 Manchester United, and it's Wayne Rooney.

12' Instead, it's played short and is almost immediately lost. Lallana picks it up and surges forward, cuts inside and plays a perfectly-timed through ball to Sterling who misses from close-range.

11' Open first 10 minutes so far in Manchester, with United's insistence on playing the ball about at the back teamed with the Reds' high pressure causing some issues. But Allen brings down Mata 40-yards from goal, which may give Van Gaal's side the chance to trouble Brad Jones in goal.

10' Sterling can't bring Allen's strong pass under his control down the left, and after the throw-in, United do well to spread possession to the other flank where high pressure almost forces Young to play into the feet of Sterling with a poor backpass but it doesn't quite come to him, and Carrick recovers.

9' From the throw, the ball is worked to Valencia who crosses in from the right after beating Moreno - but Lallana heads clear from the near post.

8' United yet to really get a hold of the ball and run at Liverpool inside the visitors' half so far, despite all their possession at the back. De Gea sends a long ball up in search of Wilson, but Skrtel races across to put it into the touchline.

6' Rodgers' side playing with plenty of the intensity he spoke about before the game so far, as Sterling almost profits from Carrick's lackadaisical play at the back. Neither side have really had an opening chance here, for all their promise.

4' First yellow of the game, as Fellaini slides in and takes Lallana's leg from underneath him down the left. Gerrard sends it goalwards, but Lallana's flick on is blocked and forces the Reds' backwards before Johnson's hopeful long ball goes out for a goal kick.

3' Loose ball from Fellaini allows Coutinho to pick it up in the final third, but Rooney does well to outmuscle him and dispossess him. Lively start to the game so far.

2' Confident start from Liverpool, as Lallana wins a corner after taking on Jones down the right flank. Gerrard delivers it in towards the box, where Coutinho flicks it back from the back post but Skrtel can't get anything from it. After high pressure, the Reds continue to threaten but the hosts eventually clear.

1' Here we go. We're underway at Old Trafford, both sides lining up in a 3-4-3. Brendan Rodgers' visitors gets us started, kicking from left to right.

13:29. The players are out onto the pitch. We're moments away from kick-off at Old Trafford. Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute match commentary of Manchester United - Liverpool.

13:25. United failed to score in both league clashes last season. The last time the Reds kept three clean sheets in a row against today's opponents was December 1979, will Brad Jones keep out Van Gaal's side today?

13:22. Less than 10 minutes to kick-off at Old Trafford. The players have returned to the dressing rooms and will be out in the tunnel shortly.

13:19. Midfielder and vice-captain Jordan Henderson, who starts today, has also spoken to reporters. The 24-year-old stated these big games are "what it's about" and "what you want to play in." He continued: "This is a good opportunity for us to put in a good performance and get a good result. Form doesn't come into it, we will give everything."

13:18. The Northern Irishman insisted: "We've become harder to beat, so now I want us to get back to doing what we do best, playing with intensity and technique." The Reds are nine points, seven places and 15 goals worse off than after 15 matches last season. They are 15 points off top spot, compared to a four-point deficit this time last year - can they help get back on track today?

13:16. Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off: "I just felt that we needed to change the goalkeeper. Brad Jones has been a very loyal number two, Simon Mignolet has played a lot of games and there is the need for change. The rest and coming out of the spotlight will do Simon the world of good. It is no gamble. Brad is experienced, he's been at the club a long time. I have no qualms about playing Brad Jones."

13:13. Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal pre-match: "My plan you shall see on the pitch. I have to change at the last moment because Marcos Rojo was injured in training so I have to change my line-up again. Radamel Falcao is fit to start. We need James Wilson in this match because of his speed. Liverpool are now in trouble but by beating us they can be in heaven. That is football."

13:10. Of the 44 Premier League ties between these teams, there has only ever been one goalless draw, which came at Anfield in September 2005. In addition, Liverpool have conceded 13 goals in seven away games at an average of 1.87 goals per game - only QPR have fared worse.

13:06. On the opposite side, Steven Gerrard has scored more goals as an away player at Old Trafford than any other player in Premier League history (5). He scored twice here last year, and found the back of the net with a exquisite costless-kick against FC Basel in mid-week. Gerrard has scored eight league goals past United in total, the same as Dick Forshaw, but a strike in this game would see him set a new benchmark on his own for scoring the most in the league against this opponent. What say will the 34-year-old skipper have this afternoon?

13:03. Robin Van Persie has six goals in his last eight games against Liverpool and is the only current player representing the club that has scored within the last two years. He scored twice in his last appearance against Southampton - one which won the game, can he have a crucial say in today's result?

13:00. Rumours that both sides could be playing with three at the back. Carrick joining Jones and Evans as Young and Valencia bomb forward for Van Gaal's team, whilst Johnson could join Lovren and Skrtel in a back three for Rodgers.

12:57. This is the 191st meeting in all competitions. Manchester United lead by 75 wins to Liverpool's 64, with 51 draws. On home turf, the Red Devils have won 44 of 85 meetings, the Reds managing just 16 victories.

12:54. Rickie Lambert, who sits today's game out, sees it as the perfect opportunity to pick up their fortunes. The 32-year-old said: "It’s perfect to get the team rallied up again and get us going again. Make no mistake, we’re hurting, but we’re confident we can win the game. United are doing well at the minute but it’s the old cliché that it doesn’t really matter who’s doing well and who isn’t with this one. It’s one of those games that can turn a season and hopefully that can be our kickstart."

12:51. With Di Maria, Rojo, Blind out and Falcao and Herrera on the bench - not a single United summer signing starts today. For Brendan Rodgers, three signings (Alberto Moreno, Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana) start.

12:48. Simon Mignolet has made 5 defensive errors in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League this season, 2 of which led to a goal. Fair to drop him? Rodgers speaking to cameras before the game, insists: "He will benefit from being out of the spotlight."

12:45. Also no Marcos Rojo for United with Phil Jones and Jonny Evans making up their defensive line. Can the Reds exploit that with the pace of Sterling?

12:43. No Fabio Borini or Mamadou Sakho for the visitors, but Mario Balotelli returns to the bench where he joins Rickie Lambert who is rested after six straight starts. In their absence, Raheem Sterling leads the line - supported by the creative duo of Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho, whilst Steven Gerrard also keeps his place in the starting midfield as Lucas drops down to the bench in favour of Joe Allen.

12:40. Simon Mignolet has been dropped for Brad Jones, who hasn't played in the Premier League since March 2013. The Belgian makes way for Jones, who has made only eight league appearances since signing for the club in 2010 under Roy Hodgson, after a woeful run of form - emphasised by some incredibly poor mistakes. Is today the right day to replace Mignolet in goal?

12:39. 19-year-old James Wilson starts up-front for the hosts - only his second ever start in the league for the club, as Falcao remains un-fit to start. He is paired with Robin Van Persie and supported by Wayne Rooney in a strong attacking trio. At full-back, wingers Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young deputise as Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini form the hustle of Louis Van Gaal's midfield, supported by Juan Mata who will inevitably surge further forward.

12:36. Liverpool Bench: Mignolet, Toure, Lambert, Lucas, Can, Balotelli, Markovic.

12:34. Manchester United Bench: Lindegaard, McNair, Blackett, Herrera, Fletcher, Januzaj, Falcao.

12:32. Liverpool XI: Jones, Johnson, Lovren, Skrtel, Moreno, Allen, Gerrard, Henderson, Lallana, Coutinho, Sterling.

12:31. Manchester United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Evans, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Mata, Rooney, van Persie, Wilson.

12:30. The team-sheets are in...

12:28. We're almost an hour away from Manchester United - Liverpool live score kick-off at Old Trafford. We'll have the starting line-ups and the benches for the two teams with you soon. Stay tuned for more Manchester United - Liverpool live match build-up.

12:25. So intense is the rivalry that Louis Van Gaal has likened it to the El Clasico, perhaps the most globally popular derby in modern football. Having seen it first hand in his two separate reigns as Barcelona manager, the Dutchman is looking forward to sampling the atmosphere and ferocity of United - Liverpool. "It is like that, of course," Van Gaal told reporters at the Aon Training Complex. "Barcelona versus Real Madrid was [in front of] 102,000 in the first time I was working there. The stadium adapted to 102,000 and they were all sitting there. I won my first derby with Barcelona 3-0, so I was very pleased. I hope that I shall win this first derby also." Victory today could see his side close the gap on Barclays Premier League frontrunners Chelsea - who he refuses to dismiss the possibility of catching up to. "Mathematically, we can do it," he explained. "We now have a better possibility but it is not so easy because I think Chelsea won’t lose so much."

12:21. Hot-headed affair: There have been 15 red cards in this fixture in the Premier League; only Everton v Liverpool (20) has had more.

12:18. Henderson continued by giving his full backing to his manager, calling him "one of the best in the world" in the pre-match press conference on Friday. "If people want to point fingers at the manager and ex-players are coming out saying he’s getting the sack, the outside world might accept that, but we all know that isn’t true - and as players we certainly don’t accept that. But we’ve got full confidence in the manager because he’s one of the best in the world. For me, he’s got everything. It’s not down to the manager; it’s down to the players. We need to take more responsibility as a team and as a group and start putting in performances and getting results for everyone, including the manager."

12:14. Despite their form, Henderson knows things can turn around. "Of course, people are going to criticise when things aren’t going well and we have to take that on the chin," he said. "As players we have to take on responsibility and we have to go out there and prove people wrong, do what we know we can do, play at the highest level and beat the best teams. So we have got to remain confident and keep the belief that we can win the game Manchester United - Liverpool." Henderson was then posed the question asking whether United better than Liverpool at current, but the industrious midfielder believes his teammates have got more than enough in their locker to prove that wrong. "We’ve shown it in glimpses, I know, but I think we can definitely go there and get a good result. I’m not saying United aren’t a good team because they are and they’ve got fantastic players, but so have we. Although United have been picking up some good results of late and showing some great resilience, I don’t think they’ve played fantastically well."

12:10. That is something that Jordan Henderson, Liverpool vice-captain, reiterates across the other side - insisting it will be "no pub match." Addressing a question centered around Gary Neville's "Dog and Duck" claims earlier this week, Henderson replied: “Yeah, I heard what he said, and you’ve got to take it as a bit tongue in cheek. Obviously he’s said it as a joke as he doesn’t think either team are playing really well at the minute," said the 24-year-old. "And really, what he said doesn’t bother us because we know we’re not playing well and we know we need to be doing better. I’m sure Man Utd feel the same."

12:07. Regardless of the visitors' faltering form, centre-back Jonny Evans insists it will not matter today. "We are in a bit of form in terms of results and Liverpool are not but all form goes out of the window in these games Manchester United - Liverpool and anything can happen," Evans explained. "I haven't seen many of their games this season, but I looked a bit of the one in the Champions League the other night against Basel. Obviously, they were under a wee bit of pressure to get a big result that they didn't get in the end. Luis Suarez has gone and maybe they aren't as strong, but they’ve still got some fantastic players who can still create magic on the pitch and that is something we will have to be careful of."

12:04. Did you know? Manchester United have won 10 of the 12 most recent league and cup meetings against Liverpool at Old Trafford, barring the 0-3 loss last season. Is today's Manchester United - Liverpool live game in their favour? Tweet your match predictions and goalscorers to @VAVELLiverpool, and we'll read the correct ones out at the end of the game Manchester United v Liverpool.

12:01. The latest from the United camp is that Robin van Persie believes he will play football for many years to come. He has scored three in his last three after a poor start to the season and the 31-year-old veteran striker says that's not all he has left. "The age thing is not an issue for me at all," he told MUTV. "I'm almost convinced now I will play for many years to come at the highest level," Van Persie said. "It is a strange feeling. When you hit 30 and you're having a bad spell everyone says it's because you're 30 or 31 and things might be over for you."

11:57. Gerrard has been offered a one-year rolling contract extension but is believed to want two years on his deal and his reduced playing time may also play a part. Whilst money is no issue, the 34-year-old is taking his time to mull his future over. Whilst it is unlikely he could copy Frank Lampard and move to another English club, the likes of Major League Soccer in USA could be appealing for the captain. Johnson, meanwhile, has been offered only half of his wages - a cut from £120,000-a-week to £60k per week in his new two-year contract, terms he is unlikely to be pleased with.

11:55. As a result, AS Roma and others are reportedly prepared to offer him a contract in January to pave way for a lucrative costless transfer six months later. Sterling is the latest to be involved, having been offered a £70,000-a-week new deal. He is expected to desire more from a club whom he questions can fulfil his ambitions after crashing out of Europe and failing to impress in the league. The 20-year-old has become vital to the club within the past two years, and his representatives are asking for a higher-paid deal if he is to commit to a lengthy new deal despite having two years left on his current £30,000-a-week contract.

11:53. In news elsewhere for both sides, the Reds are currently embroiled in various stuttering contract situations. Glen Johnson, Steven Gerrard and Raheem Sterling are all currently in negotiations with Gerrard taking his time on a decision, the 20-year-old unhappy with his proposed terms but the full-back may be available to sign a pre-contract elsewhere next month.

11:49. Rodgers is still without Daniel Sturridge, expected back early into the new year and Jon Flanagan - whose exact return date remains unknown. Mamadou Sakho returns to the squad after sitting on the bench on Tuesday night, and the Frenchman could feature after Dejan Lovren's poor form.

11:45. Balotelli's re-introduction into the starting side would see a much-welcomed break for Rickie Lambert, has started six games in a row – inside 16 days. The games have certainly taken their toll on the 32-year-old who looked visibly exhausted in mid-week. Fabio Borini is again expected to miss out despite the club's attacking struggles, with Rodgers reportedly looking to sell on the striker in January.

11:42. For the visitors, Mario Balotelli has returned to full training and could play a part. The Italian has missed six successive games after picking up a groin injury in training while on international duty last month. Kolo Toure (groin) is also expected to return after missing the draw with Basel in mid-week and Adam Lallana is available despite nursing two broken ribs sustained against Leicester. Rodgers said of the £16 million Balotelli: "He's been out for a little while now, but in the last couple of days he's looked good in training. We'll give him every chance to see if he can come into the squad."

11:39. Manchester United - Liverpool Team news! Daley Blind (groin) and Luke Shaw (shin) will miss out with long-term injuries, despite returning to training recently. Rafael and Phil Jones are likely to sit on the sidelines as a result of little match fitness, but Jonny Evans could start after replacing the injured Chris Smalling in the first-half of Monday's win at Southampton. The big news, is that £64million summer signing Angel Di Maria will not be available. The Argentine winger has not featured since limping out of last month’s 3-0 win over Hull City with a hamstring injury. Van Gaal told MUTV on Friday: "I am not a doctor so I cannot answer but I know he is not ready for Liverpool."

11:37. Disagree with those selections? Have your say about what's the best United-Liverpool derbies at Old Trafford by tweeting them into @VAVELLiverpool, or leaving them in the comments section via Facebook below.

11:34. 2005-06: Manchester United 1-0 Liverpool - The visitors were left to rue missed opportunities as Rio Ferdinand's last-gasp header stole the three points. Ferdinand leapt highest in a crowded penalty area to power a header past Jose Reina from a Ryan Giggs costless-kick to send them four points clear of their arch-rivals. The Reds had plenty of their own chances with Djibril Cisse missing the most clear-cut - sending an effort above an open goal just past the hour, but United finished the stronger of the two. The game Manchester United - Liverpool live was less remembered for the full 90 minutes, but rather the celebrations afterwards. Gary Neville ran the length of the pitch to celebrate passionately in front of the Liverpool supporters, putting himself further into the United folklore and earning yet more hatred of the travelling scousers. You can re-live the moment here:

11:32. 2007-08: Manchester United 3-0 Liverpool - 1o-man Liverpool were comprehensively beaten to solidify their status at the top of the league. Wes Brown converted from Wayne Rooney's cross to open the scoring before Javier Mascherano received a second yellow for arguing with referee Steve Bennett before the break. Without the Argentine, Rafael Benitez' side struggled and fell further behind despite a string of fantastic Pepe Reina saves. Cristiano Ronaldo had hit the post from a Ryan Giggs costless-kick earlier in the game Manchester United - Liverpool but was on hand to rise higher than Reina, who had come off his line, and send a header past the Liverpool stopper for a second. Nani's thumping finish from the edge of the area completed the thrashing as Liverpool's seven-game winning run came to an abrupt halt.

11:30. 2010-11: Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool - A truly entertaining spectacle, Dimitar Berbatov fired United to a win courtesy of his splendid hat-trick on home turf. Roy Hodgson's side fell behind when the Bulgarian took advantage of poor marking at a set piece to head past Pepe Reina for a 42nd minute opener. Shortly after half-time, he added a second with a tremendously acrobatic overhead kick that went in via the underside of the bar.

After the hour mark, Jonny Evans brought down Fernando Torres to hand the visitors a lifeline. Steven Gerrard stepped up to half the deficit and six minutes later, it was all level. John O'Shea fouled Torres outside the box and the skipper sent his costless-kick through the United wall and into the bottom corner before racing off to the camera to kiss it a second time. Though they could not complete their resistance, and fell to the genius of Berbatov once more. He completed his treble when he headed the hosts back in front with six minutes left, soaring above Jamie Carragher to glance O'Shea's cross past Reina.

11:28. 2008-09: Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool - Another game Manchester United - Liverpool that Liverpool gans are unlikely ever to let go of came the last time that the Reds were involved in a title fight before Brendan Rodgers. Rafael Benitez' side fell behind to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty after Pepe Reina fouled Ji-Sung Park, but responded brilliantly as Fernando Torres humiliated Nemanja Vidic by stealing possession and racing towards the Stretford End before placing past Edwin Van Der Sar. A minute before the interval, Patrice Evra brought down Steven Gerrard - who calmly converted from the penalty and ran to kiss the camera for the first of three occasions.

It only got worse for the home side. Vidic, who had a nightmare afternoon at the hands of Torres, was sent off for bringing down Gerrard and Fabio Aurelio stepped up to brilliantly curl the resulting costless-kick into the top corner from 25 yards. Sir Alex Ferguson's misery was compounded when Andrea Dossena lifted an audacious lob over Van der Sar from Reina's long goal-kick to complete the rout.

11:26. 2013-14: Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool - The most recent meeting between the two sides on Manchester was a memorable one for the visiting supporters. Steven Gerrard netted twice from the penalty spot, kissed the camera a third time and missed a chance to complete a famous spot-kick treble before Luis Suarez rounded off a memorable afternoon with a late third in a resounding victory over David Moyes' side. It was one of the highlights of a season where the Reds came agonisingly close to winning the league, but the memory of "David Moyes is a football genius" ringing aroung Old Trafford thanks to the Liverpool fans will surely live long in the memory.

11:24. Given it's diminishing status as the biggest game in the Premier League, with the emergence of Manchester City as a bigger rival in recent years, - let's take a look back at five of the best United-Liverpool derbies played at Old Trafford in the PL era.

11:22. With today's Manchester United - Liverpool live score game just over two hours away until kick-off. Here are five things we can expect to see in this afternoon's match-up.

11:21. When asked if he was surprised by the Merseysiders' recent poor form, Van Gaal replied: "What is a surprise in England? Anything can happen. Every match in the Premier League is a difficult match. I still think Liverpool can fight for the top four places and still I have belief in that team because they have fantastic players but they also have a lot of injuries which is not so easy to manage."

11:19. Louis Van Gaal, Manchester United manager, is equally aware of the game's status in England. "Of course I am aware of the rivalry," he told MUTV. "Even on the tour of the United States, all my staff were saying that to me. We have a cook whose name is Mike and when I don't know about anything to do with United and rival clubs, he shall say it! He's a big United fan and I hear immediately from him."

11:17. Of course, the two team's differing successes, not only this year, but in previous seasons - has prompted talk about whether Manchester United - Liverpool is still the occasion it once was. But is it? It's certainly a not-to-be-missed game, with the hosts' baying to avenge their two losses (1-0 at Anfield, 0-3 at Old Trafford) against the Reds last season. "This is always a massive game in the fixture list in this country. It's more than a football game. You're are representing a city and a set of supporters in Manchester United - Liverpool live score" Rodgers said.

11:15. Regardless, it's Rodgers who faces the tougher task. After a loss against Basel, today's Manchester United - Liverpool live game and their upcoming fixture away at Bournemouth in the Capital One Cup could help decide his fate - with the fans, at least. But how does the manager go about organising his side to beat United? Ollie Emmerson has had his say, and you can check it out here.

11:13. The latest set of injuries, within the past two months:

11:11. This season, United have had to use the likes of midfielders Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick and Daley Blind in defence, as well as having to hand youngsters such as Paddy McNair and Tyler Blackett startings spots. They have eight players out on the sidelines at the minute, injuries varying from just one week to unknown time spans. They have the second highest number of injuries in the league at the moment, with only Newcastle United (10) having more. You can see a two-picture full breakdown, courtesy of the Daily Mail, of all their injuries so far this season here:

11:08. Phelan continued: "They seem to get one back and lose another two. He [Van Gaal] knows now roughly the intensity of the Premier League and what his players can produce. He's been at the highest level, working with the highest players, in different countries. It's just a case of maybe understanding the specific requirements of players, individual players, where they need to be at certain times in order to perform. He's got enough staff there to sort that out."

11:06. In fact, Man United have had an overwhelming 47 injuries already this season. Former assistant manager Mike Phelan has come out to suggest it is the manager at fault for their injury woes. "What's happened is a continuation of the same players getting injured all the time, so you have to look to the reasons why," Phelan told the International Business Times. "I think Manchester United changed their thoughts on the fitness regime, they looked at it a little bit differently. "They've brought in new people with a different way of doing things," Phelan who currently works at Norwich City, added. "The intensity of training may be one thing - it may be too intense, or no