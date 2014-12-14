5 Things Learned From Manchester United 3-0 Liverpool

On Sunday, goals from Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Robin van Persie and a goalkeeping masterclass from David De Gea gave Manchester United a 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford. Let's take a look at five things we learned from the match.

1. United should give David De Gea a blank check

There all sorts of rumors swirling around about David De Gea's future at Manchester United. He has been rumored to have already signed a contract extension, rumored to have rejected a contract extension, rumored to have told United he won't sign a new contract, and there are additional rumors that he is headed for Real Madrid soon. It's time for United to turn the rumor into fact, and get him to sign a contract extension. It doesn't matter what they pay him; the man is worth a blank check. He has been United's saving grace on many an occasion this season, and he played that role again in this match. He stopped a hat trick of chances from both Mario Balotelli and Raheem Sterling, and was undoubtedly the man of the match. Wayne Rooney may be the highest paid player at the club, but De Gea is making a case that he should be.

2. Liverpool are the new Spurs

It's official: Liverpool are the second coming of Tottenham Hotspur. After having a fantastic season in which they were collectively lifted by a world class player, selling said world class player for an exorbitant amount of money, and blowing all of that money on a bunch of overpriced and disappointing players, it seems safe to declare Liverpool the second coming of Spurs. They were one Steven Gerrard slip away from the Barclays Premier League last season, but currently sit in ninth place and look a shadow of last term's team. That really should come as no surprise because they sold their best player, but they invested that money very poorly and are now paying the price. Today, both Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli showed that they still don't possess the necessary finishing prowess to lift the Reds back into the Top Four, and having already crashed out of the Champions League they look as if they're in serious trouble. What they have to figure out now is if they have any money left over to spend in January.

3. United will have something to say about this season's title race

With six wins on the bounce, United sit just five points behind Manchester City in second and eight points behind Chelsea in first. United can now consider themselves in the title race. Does this writer think they will win it? No, Chelsea are still favorites by far to win the league. That being said, United have not lost a match for more than a month without playing all that well. They had a very good second half in this match, but were poor in the first and without the brilliance of De Gea could well have lost the match. But the thought that they can go on this run of results without playing all that well should buoy them on, and if they can play as they are capable of then we could have a proper three horse title race on our hands.

4. Mario Balotelli wasn't worth a red cent

Coming into this match, the few pundits still defending Mario Balotelli pointed to the fact that he'd had a hard time even getting a chance to fall his way. They can't make that argument after this afternoon's match. Balotelli let a hat trick of chances go missing, and had not one but two 1-on-1's saved by David De Gea in addition to forcing him into two other saves. That is now 10 Premier League appearances, eight starts, without a goal. He looks not only a frustrated striker who cannot buy a goal, but a player who still makes poor decisions. He picked up a stupid yellow card this afternoon for a petulant tug on and then pull of Ander Herrera's shirt. If he continues to play this way, it must be only a matter of time before he's left Anfield.

5. Michael Carrick will be the X Factor this season

​ While the midfielder was recovering from ankle surgery at the start of the season, United looked disjointed and out of sorts. Since he has returned to the team, they look a team who knock the ball about with a rhythm and a purpose. Manager Louis Van Gaal has stated his love of ball-playing center backs, and has he has transitioned United back to a three man defense, Carrick has found himself there as the man who sets the tone for the entire team. He has done a superb job of providing a calm head back there while also playing the role of facilitator and creator. He builds from the back, and never panics while on the ball. If Carrick can stay healthy this season, United could do something special.