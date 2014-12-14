Where does the Liverpool result leave United?

Manchester United faced a visit from their fierce rivals Liverpool at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday. Coming off the back of 5 wins in a row, United had the upper hand. Liverpool’s recent run of form didn't help them much either. After a very shaky last couple of games, drawing to Sunderland and then getting knocked out of the Champions League, Brendan Rodgers was under a lot of pressure to perform - a manager he had warned about the ups and downs of the Premier League prior to his arrival in the summer. However, considering their fierce rivalry, it was understandable that Liverpool would do the best they can to go against the odds and try to overcome the Red Devils. Could they do it?

In short, no. Brendan Rodgers fielded what many people considered to be a weird team, playing without a striker, and starting Jones in goal ahead of Mignolet. Louis Van Gaal made a few changes to the team that beat Southampton with Phil Jones and Johnny Evans being brought in for Marcos Rojo who was injured in training, and Paddy McNair who was subbed off in the first half - Southampton because he wasn't performing to the Dutchman’s liking. Up front, James Wilson started alongside Van Persie. Falcao started yet another match on the bench.

Liverpool started the match brightly with Adam Lallana playing Raheem Sterling through on the right. The English teenager, however, wasn't able to put the ball past a brilliant De Gea who was once again named Man of the Match. United quickly kicked it up a gear, and shortly afterwards, found themselves going forward when Antonio Valencia brilliantly nutmegged Moreno to break through down the right. His low cross found an arriving Wayne Rooney who smashed the ball past Jones. United kept the pressure on and towards the end of the first half, found another breakthrough. Albeit, the linesman wrongly called Juan Mata onside. Ashley Young whipped in a cross from the left, which Van Persie got a head on and directed it to Mata, who was offside, who then headed it in past Jones. Liverpool came out a bit stronger in the second half and brought on Mario Balotelli. However, their countless attacks and attempts on goal were futile thanks to an in-form David De Gea who was on top of every Sterling and Balotelli attempt. United were able to find a third when they launched a counter attack in which Mata found Rooney on the left, who then tried, but failed, to play in Van Persie, only for Lovren’s hopeless clearance to find Mata again who was able to find an unmarked Van Persie who slotted the ball in to give United their 3-0 lead. Chances kept pouring in for Liverpool however they were all in vain as the final whistle came and ended what was a miserable afternoon for Brendan Rodgers and his men.

Where does this result leave United? Well, with City and Chelsea both winning on Saturday, United’s win only means that they still remain 5 points from their local rivals and 8 from table-toppers Chelsea. They now have 18 points from 18 in their last 6 games and only keep reaching newer heights. We’ll have to wait and see whether they can challenge for the title and maintain their winning streak, or whether they’ll stumble and have enough in them to stay in the top 4. Only time will tell.