Swansea 1-2 Tottenham: Late Eriksen strike saves Spurs

A late Christian Eriksen strike secured the points for an undeserving Tottenham in a 2-1 victory over an excellent Swansea.

Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead three minutes in with a great header but Swansea took control from there with Wilfred Bony having numerous chances in the first-half. He eventually got the equaliser early in the second period with Swansea turning the screw for the majority of the half before Eriksen sealed the win with two minutes left of normal time.

With the first opportunity of the match Tottenham took the lead, Eriksen’s costless-kick was deflected wide but the Dane’s resulting corner found the head of Kane who out outfoxed his marker before rising early with a great leap to head into the bottom corner.

Swansea dominated the proceedings after going behind with Bony having numerous chances to equalise, Gylfi Sigurdsson opened up the Spurs defence with his pass to Bony whose powerful, low shot produced a good save from Hugo Lloris. Ben Davies then did brilliantly to stop a certain equaliser, Jefferson Montero did well to take on the Spurs defence before playing it through to Bony who looked certain to score but Davies recovered magnificently to dispossess the Ivorian.

It was then a combination of the offside flag and the brilliance of Lloris. Rangel played a great ball into the area again finding Bony but Lloris did great to block the shot with his leg and then clear at the second attempt but in the mist of the madness the flag had been raised on the far side.

It became a heated affair towards the latter stages of the half with Jan Vertonghen sliding in and leaving a trailing foot on former Tottenham man Wayne Routledge and was booked for his troubles. Swansea’s danger man Bony could have easily had two or three goals in the first 45 minutes and had another chance three minutes from the interval with Rangel pulling it back to the striker but that time it was deflection which kept it away from the goal.

Two minutes after the restart Swansea got their deserved equaliser, a good give and go saw Routledge get away from Davies before hooking it over to Bony. His volley was blocked by Fazio but he placed it in the bottom corner at the second time of asking.

Gary Monk’s men didn’t stop there and pushed for the second with Bony and Ki Sung-Yeung having heading opportunities but both could of done better, stand in 'keeper Gerhard Tremmel was left stranded by Mason’s shot on the hour mark after it took big deflection off Ashley Williams but luckily for him it went wide of the post.

A second Swansea goal seemed inevitable but Tottenham managed to hang on with Sigurdsson missing by inches with a shot from the edge of the area, Vertonghen then made a good recovery to block JonJo Shelvey’s effort and then a deflection taking Montero’s effort wide form the resulting corner.

It looked that Tottenham had settled for the point until they took the lead again in the 89th minute, a poor Swansea clearance resulted with the ball being cannoned to the feet of the Dane who did brilliantly to adjust his body before driving it into the bottom corner.

Pochettino’s side could have sealed it in injury time when Kane shrugged off the challenge of Shelvey to get his shot away but Tremmel did brilliantly to turn it away.

Monk and Swansea will be very disappointed that they aren’t walking away with the three points as they played magnificently for the majority of the tie and could have easily wrapped up this match within the first 45 minutes.

Tottenham have managed to yet again grind out another undeserved victory away from White Hart Lane, it is again a concern about the lack of urgency and creativity in their game as they sat back for the majority of the 90 minutes but another three points should keep Tottenham fans happy for the time being.