Santi Cazorla: "The best way to celebrate my birthday"

Arsenal's Santi Cazorla turned 30 last Saturday, and he celebrated in style with a brace against Alan Pardew's Newcastle United, as the North London club romped to a 4-1 victory over the in-form Magpies. It was a great result for Aséne Wenger's side, and a fantastic performance from the Spaniard.

"The best way to celebrate my birthday" - Santi Carzola

Cazorla, speaking to the press, suggested that he was very much delighted to be back amongst the goals, but brought the subject back around to the team performance and the much-needed three points: "I'm very happy," Cazorla said. "It's the best way to celebrate my birthday. The team played well today and the most important thing was to get the three points. Now we have one week's rest before a big game against Liverpool."

Arsenal have not had the most positive of starts to the Premier League campaign, but despite all the trials and tribulations - and indeed even some support for the sacking of the seemingly timeless Wenger - they find themselves in 6th place, just two points off the top four, and also with kind draw against Monaco in the last 16 of the Champions League. As we go into the busy festive period, fans will be hoping that the Newcastle result is a sign of things to come from Wenger's side.

Carzola remarked on the importance of a busy schedule, suggesting that the week's break after the Newcastle will be valuable in moving forward into the New Year: "It's a good week for us because we play a lot of games and now we have one week's rest. We have to prepare well for a big game against Liverpool and enjoy Christmas with the team."

Arsenal fans will be hoping that their Spaniard has found a return to form as they look to kick forward in Wenger's search for another Champions League-placed finish in the Premier League.