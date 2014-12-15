Derby County - Chelsea: Rams looking to give Premier League leaders stern test

It is difficult to see anything other than Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side progressing to the semi-final of the Capital One Cup on Tuesday night, but as they prepare to face Championship high-flyers Derby County - managed by Steve McClaren - at the iPro Stadium, the possibility of an upset is not too ridiculous to suggest.

"We have to dust ourselves down and walk away with humility" - Steve McClaren

Derby have had an impressive season so far, and have overcome Carlisle United, Charlton Athletic, Reading and Fulham to reach the quarter-finals of the cup, while maintaining a strong position in the Championship. They did, however, lose their lead at the top of the league table after a 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough this weekend - courtesy of goals from Chelsea loanee Patrick Bamford and Grant Leadbitter - and McClaren knows that they must bounce back quickly ahead of Tuesday's game: "We have to dust ourselves down and walk away with humility, credit the opponentsm which we will do, and look forward to the game against Chelsea,” said the head coach. "We know that we have to perform better than we did at Middlesbrough, otherwise Chelsea could do us even greater damage.”

Despite the result, the Rams still find themselves third in the league table, just a point adrift of league leaders Bournemouth in a tightly-contested battle at the top end of the Championship. Their 38 points from 21 games is an impressive return, and they will be looking to push towards the automatic promotion places come the end of the season. In the meantime, however, they must concentrate on Chelsea - and although it seems like a tough ask to see them overcome the Premier League leaders, you just never know.

"It's something that I'm sure they're as focused on as all the other competitions" - Graeme La Saux

For Chelsea and manager Mourinho, the recovery began immediately this weekend after slipping up to Alan Pardew's Newcastle United to briefly put a roadblock in front of their title hopes. An impressive 2-0 win over Hull City, however, has meant normal service resumed as Mourinho looks to take his Chelsea side to another Premier League title. The Chelsea boss has placed importance on winning the League Cup in his spells in charge of Chelsea - winning it in 2005 and 2007 - and former defender Graeme Le Saux believes Mourinho wants to win again: "It was the first trophy he won with Chelsea. I'm sure he enjoyed that experience so much and once you've tasted it you want to experience it again. It's something that I'm sure they're as focused on as all the other competitions they're in," he said.

Despite the recent stumbling block, Chelsea remain in prime position in the search for the Premier League title, but they know that their closest rivals are breathing down their neck. City are just three points adrift of Mourinho's side, and Louis van Gaal's Manchester United are still in touching distance - eight points behind. Confidence will be at a premium after reasserting their authority in the league this weekend, however, and Mourinho will expect his side to march onwards into the semi-finals of the Capital One Cup on Tuesday night.

McClaren has a fully-fit side available for selection, but will be without on-loan Stoke City player Ryan Shotton through suspension. Derby are expected to make changes too, with Will Hughes, Jordan Ibe and Leon Best all pushing for a place in the slide.

For the visitors, Mourinho will still be without Thibaut Courtois with a muscle problem, meaning that Petr Cech will continue in goal for the London club. Mourinho could also recall Cesc Fabregas from suspension, while there may be starts for Andre Schurrle and Mohamed Salah.