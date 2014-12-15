Crystal Palace boss Neil Warnock demands more from Dwight Gayle

Crystal Palace boss Neil Warnock has criticised the effort and performances of striker Dwight Gayle, who has struggled to hold down a starting position for the Eagles.

"He hasn't pushed himself into pole position" - Neil Warnock

The 24-year-old has been the subject of some harsh words by Warnock this week, with the Palace boss insisting that he must work harder in training and on the field when give his opportunities: "He hasn't pushed himself into pole position in training really," said Warnock. "I was disappointed when he came on against Stoke if I'm honest. And in training he's not really knocked my door down. It's like Wilfried (Zaha) earlier on: they've got to show me what they can do in training, to get back in the team."

Palace's lack of firepower this season has hindered them in their quest to get costless of the relegation zone, and it is no secret that Warnock is looking at new strikers in the January transfer window. If Gayle wants to keep his position in the squad he needs to do more than his efforts as a substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Stoke City: "Everybody knows we'd like two or three players in January," said the Palace manager. "It would have been nice to have more of a physical presence to come on against Stoke."

"It's not an easy time to buy in January, but I'm optimistic" - Neil Warnock

Warnock admits it's a hard situation to be in come January, where the window does not offer as much as it does during summer, but insists Palace are confident of bringing in the right players - and not just up front. "It's not an easy time to buy in January. But I'm optimistic we can get the right ones in as quickly as we can in January, rather than at the end of the window. We're talking three or four different areas," he said. Warnock stressed the importance of improving his squad, however: "We have to have some players that are better than what we have. It's pointless otherwise: in that situation we might as well go with what we've got."

With Warnock's aspirations clearly defined, it is up to Gayle to stake his place in the team - and fast. It is time for the young Englishman to step up to the mark and help out his club, who are desperate for a reliable goalscorer. If not, come January, Gayle could even find himself even further out of favour at Selhurst Park.