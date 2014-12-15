Manchester United will not sign Kevin Strootman in January says adamant Roma general director

AS Roma's General Director is adamant that the club will not sell Manchester United target Kevin Strootman in the January transfer window.

Strootman has been heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils for the past two summers and since the arrival of Louis van Gaal as United boss, rumours have become stronger. The former Holland boss is believed to be a huge admirer of the midfielder who featured strongly in his Dutch side before suffering a long-term injury.

He missed the World Cup in Brazil this summer through said knee injury and as such there have been worries over whether signing the 24-year-old would be the best option for Manchester United.

The past couple of weeks have also seen him linked with Premier League leaders Chelsea who would be prepared to offer up to £30 million to put him in blue and not in red.

Mauro Baldissoni, Roma General Director, assured the Italian clubs fans that the midfielder would not be sold in the January transfer window while the club are challenging for the Scudetto.

"Our (club) president (James Pallotta) has already spoken about this and he gets angry with the rumours that link him (Kevin) to Manchester United." Baldissoni told radio station Radio Anch'Io Lo Sport.

"Our policy is that of investing in players that have quality but have room for improvement.

"Kevin is a young player with experience, and we want to build our future with players like him."

Mauro Baldissoni told the Italian station that despite Roma's Champions League exit in the group stage none of their star players would be leaving for clubs in Europe's top competition.

Roma drew Feyenoord in one of the best ties of the round in the Europa League after crashing out with a 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

"We were cautious and we did not include the revenue of a possible progression to the last 16 of the Champions League on our books.

"We nevertheless had high hopes of qualifying from a very difficult group.

"Hence, we have no need to put our books in order.

"Everything is correct and we are no need to sell.

Strootman joined Roma in 2013 from PSV when United were hotly tipped to sign him for a large fee. His knee injury has ruled him out since March but he's slowly on his way back to his best form with his current contract at the club running out in 2018.

"We will evaluate the market based on what the team needs from a technical standpoint because our first mission is that of winning games."