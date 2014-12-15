Premier League teams find out their Europea League opponents

After exiting the Champions League in dramatic fashion to Basel, Liverpool were drawn against Turkish side Besiktas - a tricky draw after being unseeded - on Monday morning, for the last 32 of the Europa League. In addition, Premier League sides Everton and Tottenham Hotspur also received the news of their opponents for the knock-out stages of the competition.

Roberto Martinez's Everton - who have impressed so far in finishing top of their group ahead of German side Wolfsburg - appeared to have been given the easiest tie, after being draw against Swiss side Young Boys. It is a team t hat the Toffees have never competitively faced, but they will fancy their chances after being in impressive European form.

Tottenham will face Italian side Fiorientina, and Mauricio Pochettino will play host to Micah Richards and his teammates, as the ex-Manchester City player returns to England. Tottenham's Serie A opponents have been impressive in the Europa League, winning their group with a game to spare, but have been in poor form domestically. Ultimately, Spurs' fans will fancy their side's chances.

First-leg matches will be played in February 19 and the return fixtures will be a week later on Feburary 26.

Europa League draw of 32 in full

Young Boys v Everton

Torino v Athletic Bilbao

Sevilla v Borussia Monchedgladbach

Wolsfburg v Sporting Lisbon

Ajax v Legia Warsaw

Aalborg v Club Brugge

Anderlecht v Dynamo Moscow

Dnipro v Olympiakos

Trabzonspor v Napoli

Guingamp v Dynamo Kiev

Villarreal v FC Salzburg

Roma v Feyernoord

PSV Eindhoven v Zenit St Petersburg

Liverpool v Besiktas

Tottenham v Fiorentina

Celtic v Internazionale