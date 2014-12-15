Pochettino praises Tottenham Hotspur's fighting spirit

It is of course much easier to offer constructive post-match comments after a victory, but nevertheless Mauricio Pochettino had high praise for his Tottenham Hotspur players after they scored late against Swansea City on Sunday, stealing a much-needed 2-1 win.

"The character is very important, to show and fight in every action" - Mauricio Pochettino

Christian Eriksen struck an 89th-minute winner - after Wilfried Bony cancelled out Harry Kane's early opener for the away side - to grasp all three points for the London club. Danish midfielder Eriksen is making a habit of this, after also scoring a 90th-minute winner against Hull City last month. Tottenham boss Pochettino says it's typical of his side's style, and that it shows Spurs' fight and character: "The character is very important, to show and fight in every action," he said. Continuing, he said his players are now beginning to grasp their manager's philsophy: "We are playing the right way and when you arrive in a different club with different players you always need time to try and put your philosophy on the squad."

Despite being under pressure and having to defend for long periods of the second half, Pochettino believes that his side were good value for the three points: "In football you need to score and we deserved to win because we scored. In the last few games we deserve more and didn't score," he said. The manager confessed that the Welsh side had pushed Spurs hard, but insisted that their ability to stick in their and fight meant their performance warranted the victory: "We deserved more in the first half but then we conceded a goal and Swansea pushed us," he said. "We defended deep and maybe Swansea played better in this period, but in the last 10 minutes we were always alive."

"We have a lot of good players and young talent" - Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino was also quick to praise the young talent in the squad, in particular Harry Kane - who has become a fan-favourite in a short period of time - and Eriksen, who has provided many key goals in recent weeks. "We have a lot of good players and young talent and players like Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane are very important to us", he said. He once more praised the reaction of his team, suggesting that the squad mentality is beginning to come together: "I am happy with the players, we are showing the character we want and we got the reaction we want."

The victory lifts Tottenham up to 7th in the Premier League - above Garry Monk's Swansea - and fans of the London club will be hoping it is a sign of positive things to come, as we hit the busy festive period. After a tough start to life in charge at White Hart Lane, Pochettino will now be hoping to start climbing the table as he prepares his assault on the Champions League places.