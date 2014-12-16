Result match Derby County 1-3 Chelsea Live Text Commentary of Capital One Cup Scores 2014
21:54. So Chelsea join Sheffield United (Beat Southampton 1-0) in the last four of the Capital One Cup, after a convincing, but overly easy win against a high-spirited Derby side.

FULL-TIME: Derby 1-3 Chelsea

89'. So, with no real reply to Chelsea's attacking threat, Derby look resigned to defeat. The crowds have started to empty out of the stadium, amid boos aimed towards Jon Moss.

82'. And it's game over just like that. Cesc Fabregas puts a brilliant through-ball into Remy and the Frenchman's shot is saved, but World Cup winner Andre Schurrle can poke home the rebound with ease.

GOAL! Derby 1-3 Chelsea (Schurrle)

76'. What drama! Defensive hard-man Jake Buxton is softly sent off for stepping across and appearing to pull down Loic Remy! It's a very harsh red card and that could be Derby's chances of a comeback dashed.

RED CARD (Buxton)

71'. This certainly makes things interesting! Johnny Russell nicks possession from Nemanja Matic on the edge of the box, before pulling it back to Craig Bryson, who sends a delicious low shot into the corner.

GOAL! Derby 1-2 Chelsea (Bryson)

66'. Chelsea are absolutely strolling now. It's so easy that Derby's fans are almost silent and you can just hear Chelsea's supporters.

61'. Loic Remy replaces Didier Drogba for the Blues.

56'. Wow! What a way to score your first goal for the club! Filipe Luis sends in a remarkable costless-kick to surely put Chelsea in the semi-final! Drogba goes down easily following a Will Hughes foul and the left-back whips in a superb curling efort from 25 yards.

GOAL! Derby 0-2 Chelsea (Luis)

49'. Big chance for Derby County! Johnny Russell sells John Terry on the right, before cutting the ball back perfectly for the unmarked Will Hughes, but the young midfielder's drive is kept out brilliantly by Cech. Derby really starting to get into the game now.

47'. Omar Mascarell sends in a brilliant teasing costless-kick from long range, but Petr Cech just gets there first.

KICK-OFF

20:40. So, half-time a bit later than scheduled, due to the unfortunate injury suffered to Kurt Zouma. A pretty dull first-half all in all though, only lit up by Hazard's sweet finish. It's been pretty comfortable for the Blues, enjoying an astonishing 70% possession, but they haven't done much with it yet. They need to up the tempo, or risk bowing out of this cup tie with a whimper.

HALF-TIME

40'. Some real signs of distress for Chelsea's young Kurt Zouma, as he went down hard after a collision with Petr Cech and the French teenager appears to be unconscious on the ground, the medical staff attending to him for almost 10 minutes, before stretchering him off, to be replaced by Branislav Ivanovic. Seven minutes added time.

35'. A bit naughty from Cesc Fabregas, as he appears to barge referee Jon Moss onto the ground, while running past him.

31'. Drogba is looking electric and he's almost in here, when Schurrle goes on a brilliant run down the right and the German sends a brilliant low cross towards the big frontman, but the defence crowd him out and he can't get a touch on it.

28'. Chelsea left-back Filipe Luis fires a shot at goal from close-range, but the goalkeeper keeps it out comfortably.

26'. The 3,000 Chelsea fans are all that can be heard now, as they break out into a raucous rendition of 'Keep the Blue Flag Flying High'.

24'. What was I saying? In the blink of an eye, Cesc Fabregas capitalises on a defensive mistake, before releasing Eden Hazard into the box and the little in-form Belgian weaves his way past three defenders, before slamming the ball into the bottom corner from close range. He is a magician.

GOAL! Derby 0-1 Chelsea (Hazard)

22'. It's been a pretty dull game so far, the most exciting event an offside for Drogba.

17'. Dawkins tries a teasing cross from the left, but it's far too close to Petr Cech in the away goal.

15'. Slight worry as the Blues are temporarily down to 10 men, with Nemanja Matic off the pitch receiving treatment after a collision with Martin in midfield.

12'. It's pretty predictable so far, with Chelsea dominating, as expected. Derby will sit patiently though, waiting for a chance to break.

8'. Eden Hazard tries a spectacular long ball to 36-year-old Didier Drogba, who still has the strength of a top-class centre-forward and the Ivorian almost controls it brilliantly, but just lets it roll to Grant.

5'. Drogba forces a mistake from Buxton, the defender hitting a woeful pass back for a corner. Fabregas' resulting cross is caught.

3'. The first action of the game is an extremely early booking for Chelsea's Andre Schurrle, as he foolishly brings down Russell.

KICK-OFF

19:44. Pride Park is absolutely buzzing now. Stay tuned for kick-off.

19:37. The teams will be back out of the tunnel soon, ready for kick-off.

19:30. With just 15 minutes to go, a healthy atmosphere is building at this stadium, as the anticipation in the air is evident.

Congratulations to Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, who makes his 100th appearance for the Blues tonight.