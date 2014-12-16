Result match Derby County 1-3 Chelsea Live Text Commentary of Capital One Cup Scores 2014

22:00. That's all we've got time for I'm afraid. Thank you for following my live inline and I hope you enjoyed it. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time on VAVEL UK, thank you and good night.

21:54. So Chelsea join Sheffield United (Beat Southampton 1-0) in the last four of the Capital One Cup, after a convincing, but overly easy win against a high-spirited Derby side.

FULL-TIME: Derby 1-3 Chelsea

89'. So, with no real reply to Chelsea's attacking threat, Derby look resigned to defeat. The crowds have started to empty out of the stadium, amid boos aimed towards Jon Moss.

82'. And it's game over just like that. Cesc Fabregas puts a brilliant through-ball into Remy and the Frenchman's shot is saved, but World Cup winner Andre Schurrle can poke home the rebound with ease.

GOAL! Derby 1-3 Chelsea (Schurrle)

76'. What drama! Defensive hard-man Jake Buxton is softly sent off for stepping across and appearing to pull down Loic Remy! It's a very harsh red card and that could be Derby's chances of a comeback dashed.

RED CARD (Buxton)

71'. This certainly makes things interesting! Johnny Russell nicks possession from Nemanja Matic on the edge of the box, before pulling it back to Craig Bryson, who sends a delicious low shot into the corner.

GOAL! Derby 1-2 Chelsea (Bryson)

66'. Chelsea are absolutely strolling now. It's so easy that Derby's fans are almost silent and you can just hear Chelsea's supporters.

61'. Loic Remy replaces Didier Drogba for the Blues.

56'. Wow! What a way to score your first goal for the club! Filipe Luis sends in a remarkable costless-kick to surely put Chelsea in the semi-final! Drogba goes down easily following a Will Hughes foul and the left-back whips in a superb curling efort from 25 yards.

GOAL! Derby 0-2 Chelsea (Luis)

49'. Big chance for Derby County! Johnny Russell sells John Terry on the right, before cutting the ball back perfectly for the unmarked Will Hughes, but the young midfielder's drive is kept out brilliantly by Cech. Derby really starting to get into the game now.

47'. Omar Mascarell sends in a brilliant teasing costless-kick from long range, but Petr Cech just gets there first.

KICK-OFF

20:40. So, half-time a bit later than scheduled, due to the unfortunate injury suffered to Kurt Zouma. A pretty dull first-half all in all though, only lit up by Hazard's sweet finish. It's been pretty comfortable for the Blues, enjoying an astonishing 70% possession, but they haven't done much with it yet. They need to up the tempo, or risk bowing out of this cup tie with a whimper.

HALF-TIME

40'. Some real signs of distress for Chelsea's young Kurt Zouma, as he went down hard after a collision with Petr Cech and the French teenager appears to be unconscious on the ground, the medical staff attending to him for almost 10 minutes, before stretchering him off, to be replaced by Branislav Ivanovic. Seven minutes added time.

35'. A bit naughty from Cesc Fabregas, as he appears to barge referee Jon Moss onto the ground, while running past him.

31'. Drogba is looking electric and he's almost in here, when Schurrle goes on a brilliant run down the right and the German sends a brilliant low cross towards the big frontman, but the defence crowd him out and he can't get a touch on it.

28'. Chelsea left-back Filipe Luis fires a shot at goal from close-range, but the goalkeeper keeps it out comfortably.

26'. The 3,000 Chelsea fans are all that can be heard now, as they break out into a raucous rendition of 'Keep the Blue Flag Flying High'.

24'. What was I saying? In the blink of an eye, Cesc Fabregas capitalises on a defensive mistake, before releasing Eden Hazard into the box and the little in-form Belgian weaves his way past three defenders, before slamming the ball into the bottom corner from close range. He is a magician.

GOAL! Derby 0-1 Chelsea (Hazard)

22'. It's been a pretty dull game so far, the most exciting event an offside for Drogba.

17'. Dawkins tries a teasing cross from the left, but it's far too close to Petr Cech in the away goal.

15'. Slight worry as the Blues are temporarily down to 10 men, with Nemanja Matic off the pitch receiving treatment after a collision with Martin in midfield.

12'. It's pretty predictable so far, with Chelsea dominating, as expected. Derby will sit patiently though, waiting for a chance to break.

8'. Eden Hazard tries a spectacular long ball to 36-year-old Didier Drogba, who still has the strength of a top-class centre-forward and the Ivorian almost controls it brilliantly, but just lets it roll to Grant.

5'. Drogba forces a mistake from Buxton, the defender hitting a woeful pass back for a corner. Fabregas' resulting cross is caught.

3'. The first action of the game is an extremely early booking for Chelsea's Andre Schurrle, as he foolishly brings down Russell.

KICK-OFF

19:44. Pride Park is absolutely buzzing now. Stay tuned for kick-off.

19:37. The teams will be back out of the tunnel soon, ready for kick-off.

19:30. With just 15 minutes to go, a healthy atmosphere is building at this stadium, as the anticipation in the air is evident.

19:20. Congratulations to Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, who makes his 100th appearance for the Blues tonight. The club commemorated the milestone on Twitter.

19:10. What do you think of those teams? Didier Drogba is chosen over Remy and Mourinho chooses an almost full-strength midfield.

19:00. Derby have tweeted out this vine of their players getting applauded as they come out to warm up.

18:54. Derby's bench reads: Roos, Coutts, Naylor, Hendrick, Calero, Best, Ibe.

18:53. Chelsea's bench reads: Schwarzer, Ivanovic, Ramires, Willian, Salah, Remy, Diego Costa.

18:51. BREAKING: Chelsea have announced their line-up for the game, the team reads: Cech; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Terry (c), Filipe Luis; Mikel, Matic; Schurrle, Fabregas, Hazard; Drogba.

18:50. BREAKING: Derby have announced their line-up for the game, the team reads: Grant; Christie, Forsyth, Bryson, Buxton; Keogh, Dawkins, Martin, Russell; Hughes, Mascarell.

18:34. The iPro Stadium, formally known as Pride Park, is a very big stadium considering the position of the club - the 33,000 seater arena has just 9,000 less than Chelsea's Stamford Bridge.

18:26. Derby centre-back Ryan Shotton is suspended for his red card in the defeat to Middlesbrough at the weekend, but apart from that, the Rams are injury-costless, just like their counterparts.

18:15. Expect a strong side for the visitors, but with some key players rested for the notoriously difficult trip to Stoke next Monday. Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas could all start on the bench, while the likes of Loic Remy, Andre Schurrle and Mohamed Salah are almost certain to begin the game.

18:10. Cesc Fabregas is back available for Chelsea after returning from suspension, though the Spaniard is likely to be rested still. The Blues have a fully-fit squad apart from that, so Jose Mourinho shouldn't have too many selection headaches.

18:05. If you fancy some light reading before the game, check out our preview of this match, written by Ryan Johnson.

18:00. Derby manager Steve McClaren insists that the weaknesses section on the DVD report of Chelsea lasted five seconds.

'We have to be at our very, very best to come close to winning. They are the best game in Europe, they have only lost one game, purely because they ran out of time.'

17:55. Chelsea's exciting young defender Kurt Zouma has been talking of his experiences of winning the French League Cup with Saint Etienne at just 18.

‘It was the biggest game I’ve ever played in,’ he tells the official Chelsea website. ‘It was my first final, and the club hadn’t won any trophies before that for 32 years.

‘I was not nervous, I was relaxed. We played a very good game and we won 1-0 but it was difficult. When you play the final you just want to win the game. We forgot the importance of the game and just played to win the title.

‘All our supporters were so happy after. When we came through the city on the bus it was absolutely crazy, everybody was screaming, some people were crying! It was very emotional.

‘It was amazing for me to play this game and then also to win it. I hope I will win more titles here at Chelsea.’

17:50. Jose Mourinho is full of respect ahead of this game and insists that he will try his hardest to win this competition.

‘Derby is the next match, and the next match is the Capital One Cup so the next match is the most important match,’ Mourinho tells the official Chelsea website.

‘At this moment we don’t speak about any other competition, we just speak about the Capital One Cup. It is a difficult opponent and we have to go with a strong side.

‘It is a sign of respect for Derby, it is a sign of respect for the competition because I don’t think this cup deserves other things than we always show for the competition. We don’t have problems. The players are fit, the players are not tired, the players are in good condition so no special reason not to go with a strong side.’

17:45. The last time these two were in the same league was Derby's infamously poor 2007/08 where they scraped together a record-low 11 points. Chelsea won 2-0 at Pride Park and 6-1 at Stamford Bridge.

17:40. Chelsea's record against The Rams is surprisingly poor, with both sides winning 38 times out of 105 meetings, the most recent coming in the FA Cup in January this year, when goals from Oscar and rare header from John Obi Mikel saw the Blues stroll to an easy victory.

17:35. The Stamford Bridge outfit sit at the top of the Premier League, 22 places above tonight's opponents. Goals from Eden Hazard and top scorer Diego Costa saw off 10-man Hull City in West London on Saturday.

17:30. Chelsea beat League Two side Shrewsbury Town 2-1 in a hard-fought encounter at New Meadow. Only a Jermaine Grandison own goal was enough for Jose Mourinho's Blues to go through to this game. A win will send either side into the two-legged semi-finals.

17:25. They are doing well in the Championship this season and sat in first place until their top-of-the-table showdown with Middlesbrough at the weekend, where the Rams lost 2-0, courtesy of goals from Grant Leadbitter and Chelsea loanee Patrick Bamford.

17:20. Derby's last match in this competition was a rampant 5-2 win away at Fulham. After coming back from a 2-0 deficit, Steve McClaren's visitors scored five goals in a lethal second-half display.

17:15. Good evening and welcome to our live text commentary of this Capital One Cup Quarter-Final match between Derby County and Chelsea. Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT, so stay tuned for pre-match build-up, before minute-by-minute coverage right here on VAVEL UK.